This is our second one-hour interview in two weeks with Juliette Engel, MD, a heroic woman who has survived the worst the CIA and its torture center MKUltra could throw at her, starting at age six. For the survival of her soul, she later pushed her heart-wrenching past deep out of her consciousness and went on to put herself through medical school and into a successful career as a radiologist. That eventually led her to a second career helping reform the entire birthing system of Russia as the USSR fell in the early 1990s.

As if under a Guidance much greater than herself, her Russian journey led her to become deeply involved in fighting against the trafficking of children from orphanages and institutions in Russia, with trails that led around the world and back into America itself. This helped Dr. Engel to recall her own experiences of abuse by her parents, who had close ties to the CIA and sold their own daughter to the agency to be groomed for a future career with them.

Now, Dr. Engel is working with the rest of us in what she calls the Battle for Our Souls in the world today.

Her focus in this spontaneous hour came to center around the survival of her soul. I was able to draw from my own experience as a therapist with adults who, as children, were exposed to ritual child abuse in America. I believe that the soul cannot be destroyed, but most people who go through very severe child abuse at the hands of their family and multiple others seem to “lose their souls.” They can no longer find and express their unique selves with the gift of reason and love for others. Many of them die mysteriously or kill themselves. Those who do survive and go on to live moral, productive lives are most unusual and are exemplars for all of us to learn from. Dr. Engel’s life story, my own experience as a therapist, and Ginger’s self-understanding come together in what is a truly moving and mutually enlightening hour.

The two hours with Juliette, including this and her prior interview with us, can change perceptions of human evil and our ability to triumph over it. So can her books, Sparky: Surviving Sex Magic and Angels over Moscow: Life, Death, and Human Trafficking in Russia. Thank you, Dr. Juliette Engel, and thank you, our wonderful audience, for being here with us and our wonderful guests.

