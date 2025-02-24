Also: The Last Interview between Dr. Breggin and Dr. Judith Reisman—February 2020

Hear the Dr. Peter Breggin Hour interview with Dr. Judith Reisman on Febuary, 2020. The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour – 02.12.20

And, in The Expose this week:

“In a recent interview with the Breggins, Rhonda Miller exposed the corruption of childhood through global forces, from Alfred Kinsey’s abuses to the UN’s agenda.

She revealed the Kinsey Institute’s crimes, the role of self-styled elites like Bill Gates and the Rockefellers and the infiltration of education and child services, linking power concentrations to child trafficking, exploitation and systemic evil.”

Read the Expose article here, and listen to the podcast:

Rhonda Miller: Trafficking of children by NGOs and Child Protective Services feeds child sex abuse industry in the USA – The Expose

Peter Breggin MD and Ginger Breggin are authors of the 2021 bestselling COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators