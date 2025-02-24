The Expose: "Rhonda Miller: Trafficking of children by NGOs and Child Protective Services feeds child sex abuse industry in the USA"
Also: The Last Interview between Dr. Breggin and Dr. Judith Reisman—February 2020
Hear the Dr. Peter Breggin Hour interview with Dr. Judith Reisman on Febuary, 2020. The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour – 02.12.20
And, in The Expose this week:
“In a recent interview with the Breggins, Rhonda Miller exposed the corruption of childhood through global forces, from Alfred Kinsey’s abuses to the UN’s agenda.
She revealed the Kinsey Institute’s crimes, the role of self-styled elites like Bill Gates and the Rockefellers and the infiltration of education and child services, linking power concentrations to child trafficking, exploitation and systemic evil.”
Read the Expose article here, and listen to the podcast:
Rhonda Miller: Trafficking of children by NGOs and Child Protective Services feeds child sex abuse industry in the USA – The Expose
Peter Breggin MD and Ginger Breggin are authors of the 2021 bestselling COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.
Oh dear God, seeing all of the connections to include podesta brothers, pizzagate, playboy, and CIA's MK Ultra programs is horrifying and goes way past what anyone could ever have imagined.
Although this work is very confronting in nature it is tremendous in showing what we've been dealing with on a global scale.
I am grateful for Rhonda Miller's research efforts as it has given me some answers (& closure) on the torture against my mum in Australia in 1975, along with one sibling... and the sexual abuse of another male sibling (at age 10) in the same year at the hands of a neighbour.
In the words of Jesus-
"Forgive them Father as they know not what they do."
Forgiveness is key to healing what was stolen, the loss of who was killed, and what was broken.
I thankyou Jesus for the power of forgiveness.
🙏🙌
Evil has so undermined and consumed much good in our world.
Many years ago, was curious about the lack of passion and intensity pertaining to accountability and punishment for Pedophilia and Sex Crimes bringing suspicion about those in power to be the guilty creating an overall 'target-rich' environment to benefit evil.
Don't feel in any way assured during the last decade to know the assumption was correct. The more recent exposure of evil in our world since Trump descended on that golden escalator accompanying the release of 'hidden History' has provided transparency which has helped to survive. The enlightenment has provided a path for eradication of cognitive dissonance needed for fighting what Mattias Desmet defined, 'Mass Formation' which is really based in 'anomie' for many hailing from more normal lives based in Jesus, faith, hope and love. While sinners, most people can't begin to fathom deliberate evil as this presentation brings to the fore.
Am never happy to see behind the curtain of what is presented as normal and yet, it's FAR BETTER to know and to stand in unity with others willing to confront and eradicate this horrible and filthy infestation of our culture. Thank-you for your time and efforts to expose and bring together those courageous to meet the demands of this fight.