Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1d

Dr. Francis Christian reminds me of Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine (2400 BC) and his quote. "Wherever the Art of Medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity." His quote shows that the true essence of medicine lies not only in technical skills and knowledge, but in compassion towards patients, which would be developed with an awareness of the humanities. i looked at many of Hippocrates quotes...and he was an exceptional being.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
1d

You are so right,,,"we are richer for listening to this podcast". Thank you all,,,many, many Blessings

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Breggin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture