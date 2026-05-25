Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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NewZealandDoc's avatar
NewZealandDoc
5d

You two are indefatigable, and we are the beneficiaries of your hard and inspiring work.

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2 replies by Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin and others
SuzyF's avatar
SuzyF
5d

This is so horrific! I'm so happy to hear there are organizations out there who are helping these precious pups... As Well as bringing awareness! Crazy that this young man is facing prison time when Anthony Fauci thus far faces none 🤬 I'm a huge dog lover! This needs to stop!!

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