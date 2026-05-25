In early May 2026, transport vans rolled out of Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, carrying beagles toward new lives—grass under their paws, sunlight on their faces, and homes instead of stacked wire cages. Nearly 1,500 beagles were purchased by rescue organizations like Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Beagle Freedom Project after years of documented suffering at one of the nation’s largest commercial beagle breeders for biomedical research.

This outcome marks a rare, tangible win for animal advocates. But it came only after daring direct-action raids, mass protests met with tear gas and rubber bullets, a special prosecutor’s investigation, and persistent legal pressure. Even now, roughly 500 dogs may remain behind as Ridglan winds down its commercial breeding operations by July 1, 2026.

The Ridglan story is not just about one facility. It exposes deep, systemic failures in U.S. law that leave millions of animals in laboratories with minimal protections—and even those “covered” by federal rules often receive little meaningful relief.

The Raids That Forced Change

On March 15, 2026, activists from groups linked to the Coalition to Save the Ridglan Dogs breached fences and buildings at Ridglan Farms. They removed around 22–30 beagles. Some were successfully rehomed; others were recovered by police. However, an estimated 2000 beagles remained in captivity, potentially subject to additional horrific experimentation. Our guest, Dean Guzman Wyrzykowski, was one of these activists.

A second, larger action on April 18 drew roughly 1,000 protesters to rescue the remaining beagles. Law enforcement responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets. No additional dogs could be rescued that day. Dozens of protesters were arrested, including our guest on The Breggin Hour, Dean Guzman Wyrzykowski, a San Francisco Bay Area-based animal rights activist and political organizer. He is co-founder of The Simple Heart Initiative—a nonprofit dedicated to advancing species equality through open rescue, impact litigation, undercover investigations, and activist training.

With over eight years in nonprofit advocacy, Dean has recruited and trained hundreds of activists and is one of the lead organizers of the Ridglan campaign. He now faces serious felony burglary charges—potentially up to 12 years in prison—along with several co-defendants for the first March 15, 2026, rescue effort. Further charges may be pending. As a top priority, we urge that the charges be reduced or dropped to reflect the vastly important ethical basis of the actions of these animal advocates. [After publication, we learned that Dean’s criminal charges have been increased—he now faces 31 years in prison. Dean updates us in his latest Substack entry.]

How to Help Dean

Dean reports that the best way to assist him with legal costs is to become a paid subscriber to his Substack at Urbananimal.substack.com. To support ending the breeding of dogs for lab testing, go to Save the Dogs, make a donation, and join over 111,581 others who have already signed the petition to end breeding of dogs for laboratory use.

Years of Investigations

These weren’t the first efforts to expose and stop the abuses of these dogs. Ridglan had faced scrutiny for years, including earlier investigations. The raids amplified public outrage and accelerated negotiations between rescuers and Ridglan Farms. In late April, rescue groups announced they had reached a deal to acquire ~1,500 dogs. Transports began in early May, with many “frosted face” seniors (older dogs with graying muzzles) now adjusting to life outside the facility—initially flinching at touch but quickly learning to wag tails and play.

[@dean.guzman.w on TikTok]

Decades of Alleged Cruelty at Ridglan — and Why It Is Winding Down

Ridglan Farms operated for decades as a major supplier of beagles for testing. Former employees and state inspections described windowless warehouses, stacked cages over waste pits, high ammonia levels, rusted wires causing injuries, and routine surgeries (including eye procedures and devocalizations) performed without anesthesia or proper pain relief—sometimes by non-veterinarians.

In 2025, Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) cited Ridglan for hundreds of violations. A judge found probable cause for animal cruelty. Special Prosecutor Tim Gruenke was appointed to investigate.

Rather than face criminal charges, Ridglan chose to wind down. In a negotiated settlement in late 2025, the company agreed to surrender its Wisconsin commercial dog-breeding license by July 1, 2026. This effectively ends its large-scale commercial breeding and sales of beagles to external laboratories. In exchange, the state dropped the threat of felony animal cruelty prosecutions.

This agreement was driven by years of accumulated citations, whistleblower testimony, undercover investigations, and intense public and activist pressure. While Ridglan can still conduct limited on-site research under its federal USDA licenses, its days as a major commercial beagle supplier are over.

Parallels with Envigo and Other Scandals

Ridglan is far from isolated. In 2022, a major scandal erupted at Envigo’s breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. PETA’s undercover investigation revealed severe neglect: inadequate food, veterinary care, housing, and staffing; dead puppies were left among litters; and unqualified staff performed invasive procedures. The U.S. Department of Justice intervened, leading to the rescue of over 4,000 beagles—the largest such seizure in U.S. history. Envigo (and its parent company Inotiv) later pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Animal Welfare Act and the Clean Water Act, agreeing to pay a record $35 million+ in fines and shutting down the breeding operation.

From the Beagles to the Breggins, Senator Bill Stanley has Sought Justice for the Underdog

At a state level, key Virginia state legislators were involved in advocating for stronger animal welfare regulations in response to documented Animal Welfare Act violations, poor conditions, and high puppy mortality in the facility.

Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County) was a leading champion at the state level. He visited the facility multiple times, co-sponsored several “Beagle Bills” in 2022 (e.g., SB 87, SB 88, SB 90, SB 604) to increase oversight, close loopholes for research animals, require adoption offers before euthanasia, and penalize repeat violators. He adopted two Envigo beagles (Daisy and Dixie) and worked on adoptions/rescues.

We are especially happy to acknowledge Sen. Stanley’s contributions because, among several attorneys we contacted to defend us against Robert Malone’s lawfare defamation suit against us for $25 million, Bill was the first attorney willing to seriously pursue our case, which ended in the presiding judge throwing Malone’s case out of court. From the beagles to the Breggins, Senator Stanley has sought justice for the underdog.

The Sand Fly Experiments and High-Profile Scandals

Public outrage over government-funded beagle suffering peaked in the early 2020s with revelations about NIH-funded experiments under Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). One widely criticized study involved beagle puppies in Tunisia exposed to sand flies carrying parasites (to study leishmaniasis). Reports described dogs having their heads locked in mesh cages filled with infected sand flies, being used as live bait in desert cages overnight, and in some cases undergoing cordectomies (vocal cord removal) to silence barking. The experiments sparked bipartisan congressional criticism and intense media coverage.

The Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) and partners filed habeas corpus petitions seeking court recognition of the Ridglan dogs’ right to freedom from cruelty and immediate remedies. While initial petitions faced dismissal, appeals continue for the remaining animals.

Why U.S. Law Fails Experimental Animals

The core federal statute is the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) of 1966 (and its amendments), enforced by the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). It sets minimum standards for housing, feeding, veterinary care, and handling of certain animals.

Critical Limitations Include:

Massive Species Exclusions: Rats, mice, and birds bred for research—accounting for roughly 95% of lab animals—are explicitly excluded. Cold-blooded animals and others also fall outside coverage.

Weak Standards for Covered Species: Even for dogs, cats, primates, etc., the AWA permits painful procedures if deemed “scientifically necessary.” There is no outright ban on specific types of experiments.

Self-Regulation via IACUCs: Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees—dominated by researchers at the institutions they oversee—review protocols. Approval rates hover near 98%, with limited external oversight.

Enforcement Gaps: Under-resourced inspections, reliance on self-reporting, and modest penalties limit impact. Ridglan itself had passed many USDA inspections despite state-level findings of serious issues.

Property Status: Animals remain legal property. Novel habeas efforts like the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) challenge this but face significant judicial hurdles, as courts have historically rejected animal “personhood” claims. For those of us who learned in childhood about unconditional love from our dogs, they are not only of equal value to people, but they seem on a higher spiritual level in the love they have given to us. Animals, and especially dogs, have been deeply influential in teaching humans empathy.

Other frameworks, such as the Public Health Service Policy, apply only to federally funded research and offer even less robust enforcement. The 2022 FDA Modernization Act opened doors to non-animal alternatives, but broader statutory mandates for the “3Rs” (Replacement, Reduction, Refinement) remain limited.

Reform efforts often stall due to powerful research lobbies, congressional agriculture committees’ oversight, and public support for medical research that can overshadow welfare concerns.

Broader Context and the Path Forward

Ridglan and Envigo show that systemic problems persist despite occasional rescues and fines. Millions of animals continue to be used annually in U.S. labs, yet positive developments exist: growing adoption of alternatives (organ-on-chip, AI modeling, human cell cultures), increased rehoming programs, and shifting public opinion favoring stronger protections.

The Ridglan victory shows that sustained pressure—investigations, lawsuits, public protest, and direct rescue—can force change where law falls short. Yet relying on activists risking felony charges is not sustainable.

Meaningful reform requires:

Expanding Animal Welfare Act coverage to all vertebrates.

Stronger, independent oversight and enforcement with real penalties.

Mandatory consideration and funding for non-animal methods.

Judicial tools (like effective habeas relief) to address cruelty in licensed facilities promptly.

A Call to Readers

The beagles now tasting freedom represent hope—but hundreds may still face uncertainty, and systemic issues persist for countless others. Share their stories. Support reputable rescues and organizations like The Simple Heart Initiative, the Nonhuman Rights Project, Beagle Freedom Project, and others working on legal and legislative fronts.

Contact your representatives and demand real modernization of the Animal Welfare Act.

Persistence works. Now we must translate outrage into lasting legal change—so no more facilities like this exist in the first place.

What are your thoughts on balancing research needs with animal welfare? Have you followed the Ridglan story, the Envigo case, Dean’s work, or the earlier sand fly scandals? Drop a comment or share this post.

References / Endnotes

Wisconsin Examiner / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel coverage of Ridglan rescues and settlement (2026). Nonhuman Rights Project – Ridglan Beagles case page. U.S. Department of Justice – Envigo sentencing and $35M+ resolution (2024). Bipartisan congressional letters on NIAID/Tunisia sand fly experiments (2021). Dean Guzman Wyrzykowski / The Simple Heart Initiative statements (2026). USDA Animal Welfare Act overview and limitations. Additional reporting from WPR, Right to Rescue, and related investigations.

The Breggin Hour first airs on Saturday and Sunday on AmericaOutLoud.news at 4 pm ET. Listen on iHeart Radio, AmericaOutLoud’s world-class media player, or free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵

When beagle puppies feel grass for the first time, it should be a quiet miracle. Instead, it became a public scandal. Caged for years in two-by-four wire boxes, bred and sold to feed an industry that treats living beings like inventory, these dogs exposed a truth we have known for decades. Our institutions protect industry more often than they protect life.

We have spent nearly 40 years working together for reform in medicine and public health. One of us has been called the Conscience of Psychiatry for a lifetime of calling out malpractice and defending patients. That work taught us to watch how power protects itself. What we are seeing around animal testing is the same pattern. Regulations exist on paper. Enforcement is weak. Transparency is absent. When investigators lift the veil, outrage follows. The reaction too often is to punish the whistleblowers and defend the enterprise.

This is not just an animal problem. It is a scientific and moral crisis. Industry has industrialized science. Federal funding, sprawling laboratories, and a lucrative testing supply chain created incentives to keep the machinery running instead of questioning whether it should continue. New tools exist that can replace many cruel and unreliable animal experiments. Organs on chips, advanced computer modeling, and better human-centric methods predict outcomes more accurately than tests that fail to translate from species to people more than 90 percent of the time.

We must insist on transparency, honest oversight, and humane alternatives. We must stop treating animals as mere property and start treating them as sentient beings worthy of protection. Citizens who risk arrest to rescue suffering animals are asking us to restore basic decency. That appeal is moral, scientific, and patriotic. If we cannot reform this sector, we will have squandered an opportunity to make science more reliable and our compassion real. The work begins with sunlight and does not end until cruelty is illegal and unnecessary.