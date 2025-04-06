During my decades of continuing work as a medical expert, I have often consulted and/or testified on behalf of people suing drug manufacturers like Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson (J & J), and Pfizer as well as against the manufacturers of shock machines.

When the courts empower me to look at the secret records of these companies, I always find these perpetrators conspiring to the maximum to hide how much they are injuring their victims. Since my early legal efforts helped to prove it possible, even the government (the U.S. Attorney General) now sues these companies for billions of dollars for conspiring to falsely market or otherwise defraud consumers.

Caught Up in a Conspiracy—My Personal Experience

In 1994, I was hired and confirmed by a federal judge to be the sole scientific researcher to examine the secret files of Eli Lilly on behalf of a consortium of attorneys representing about 150 lawsuits against the company for allegedly hiding the harmful effects of Prozac. The cases involved Prozac possibly causing mania, psychosis, murder, suicide, and other serious harm. The first case that came to trial, involving mass murderer Joseph Wesbecker, was highly publicized and critical to what would happen in the future of a giant drug company boondoggle to drug tens of millions of Americans.

Not only Prozac and Eli Lilly but a long chain additional companies with SSRI antidepressants, such as Zoloft and Paxil, and all the rest, were at risk of losing billions of dollars if this one legal case succeeded against them. There were, after all, about 150 cases lined up with potential numbers in the thousands or millions and I was fully prepared to continue testifying in coming cases.

I became suspicious of the first lead attorney that the consortium assigned to work with me because I could not properly track where my fee payments were coming from. Despite this being the most important legal work of my life, I quit. Not long after the consortium fired the original attorney and hired me back, now to work with an esteemed and famous Chicago attorney, who soon after died. Then the consortium picked Joe Smith from Texas, as the lead attorney and he promptly conspired with Eli Lilly to throw the Wesbecker case, making Eli Lilly and Prozac seem to win a trial, while secretly paying off the substantial number of plaintiffs, most families of the people killed. The press of course happily applauded this “victory” for “medicine” and science.”

I sensed the trial was being thrown when Smith withheld incriminating information from me about Eli Lilly and when, for the first and only time in my career, he refused to work with me on the questions he planned to ask me during my testimony. Even before I went on the stand, Ginger became the first to say definitively, “Honey, it was fixed!” But I could not bear to believe it.

Later the truth came out and supposed victory was changed by the Kentucky Supreme Court into a settlement with prejudice against Eli Lilly and a warning it might have involved “fraud” by Lilly. I have written about this extensively with multiple citations in my book Medication Madness: The Role of Psychiatry Drugs in Cases of Violence, Suicide, and Crime.

The press, with the exception of one local legal journal, never covered it.

Conspiracies Are Inevitable

Especially when people gather to plan events that are harmful to others, conspiracies are inevitable. That’s why there are numerous criminal and civil laws against conspiracy, including massive antitrust suits against monopolies, which are in fact anti-conspiracy laws.

Conspiracies are a part of life, from siblings plotting against each other when contesting their parent’s will to when nations or empires conspire against one another and go to war. Why do the establishment media and establishment historians and nearly all politicians use the concept of “conspiracy theory” to reject the common finding of conspiracies within governments to aggrandize themselves at the expense of their own people? And why do we continue to be shocked when, on rare occasion, honorable men like Elon Musk discover endless conspiracies within the government to defraud its citizens?

The answer is that propaganda generated against “conspiracy theorists” has become the most powerful weapon to distract honorable people from seeing how little they can trust the elite, even as they make the ultimate conspiracy to build and expand totalitarian dictatorships and empires at the expense of everyone else.

Empires As Evil Conspiracies

Empires are simply gigantic political pyramids of conspiracy by the apex or largescale predators to dominate and to exploit as many people as possible, always to the detriment of their subjects and to the aggrandizement of themselves and their fellow elite. It is impossible to read the history of any empire without shuddering at the violence of the conspiracies. Friends and family members murder each other to get to the top. Then they conspire to slaughter dissidents and rebels and conspire among nations to make wars. There is simply no other way to gain and maintain such power and affluence. People in power live and die by conspiracies.

Hence, I recently coined the term “Breggin’s Axiom of Empires: All empires are inherently evil and are inevitably started and controlled by the worst human beings among us.” And so, we must fear and resist all attempts to build empires!

Even among sophisticated analysts of world affairs there is reluctance to talk about anything that smacks of conspiracy such as my description of the global predators and their ongoing strategy to build a global predatory governance of the world.

Now that I have expanded and published the concept of global predators to include the empires in which they operate—currently, the Western, Eastern, Russian and Muslim Califate Empires—I still cannot find anyone else who has previously made this over all analysis. Yet our understanding of the world today depends on knowing the reality that global predators are driven by a desire to exploit, enslave or kill much of the world and, in addition, the global predators are currently operating within four separate empires who often collude with each other and more often compete with each. And always, they collaborate with each other to destroy America First and President Donald Trump as the last obstacle to consolidating their global governance.

Despite how they often hate each other and go to war against each other—as occurring now in Ukraine and the Middle East —the global predators are wholly allied in a mutual goal of destroying America First and President Trump on their way to taking over the entire world. The shape of that global empire can already be discerned and documented as one great intersecting conspiracy with the worst people in the world standing at the top of their pyramid of power, lording it over everyone else.

For more details and depth, please see my recent analysis, “Patriots Fighting within the Belly of the Beast—America First Against the Four Empires” and read our book, “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.”

Primary Author: Peter R. Breggin MD

Kindle version is available internationally via Amazon for $2.99.