Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Jeannon Kralj
15h

I must share one of my favorite quotes.

Alexander Solzhenitsyn.

The Gulag Archipelago

https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/19771050.Aleksandr_Solzhenitsyn

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

― Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

___________________

Mind the things that are above, not the things that are upon the earth.

Colossians 3:2

Neil Pryke
12h

Spare a thought for UK freedom of expression

