The spirits of freedom and love are alive in America
growing up under Communism in Romania...
There is no better argument against socialism and Communism than to speak to someone who has grown up and lived through the oppression. Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh has spent much of her life educating Americans about the true nature of collectivism.
She describes living under Communism in Romania after the USSR imposed it on her people. There is a vivid story about how the dictatorship allowed the churches to remain, but as stooges of the Communist regime. On one occasion, an American charity donated Bibles to the church, when no one could actually have a Bible under the Communist regime. The dictatorship seized the Bibles and turned them into toilet paper. But the technology for making new paper was so poor that, thereafter, citizens kept receiving toilet paper through which the words of the Bible could be seen.
I’m going to put that anecdote into our next book about freedom and love in Western Civilization versus freedom and love under dictatorships, kingdoms, and empires.
Dr. Paugh has authored many books whose titles invite them to be read. She has been writing about the tentacles of oppression leaking into America for more than a decade. Here’s a sample: Echoes of Communism (her life under Communism), Liberty on Life Support (under Obama), and U.N. Agenda 21. As a proud naturalized American citizen, she does a great job of helping Americans understand the principles that make it indeed exceptional as a Constitutional Republic and not a democracy.
I talk in the beginning about my own recent spiritual growth, if you would like to keep up with that. Ginger and I are feeling even closer in touch with God’s Spirit of Freedom and God’s Spirit of Love as they have been vested in America, and those spirits seem to be enjoying a renaissance among those we know.
“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
