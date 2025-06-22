I began finishing this column minutes before the news reported that President Donald Trump has attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities. It was written in anticipation of the event.

In all the debate about what do about a potentially nuclear armed Iran, never forget this basic truth: Iran’s current government is the epitome of all that is evil about empires.[1] This fact is denied or never considered by many critics of Israel and the United States.

Iran’s leader has made himself in effect the totalitarian representative, a kind of emperor, of the Muslim Caliphate with its mission to convert, enslave or kill every non-Muslim human being on the face of the Earth. Within the political ideology of Islam, the state and religion are inseparable, and the goal of Islam is a global Caliphate where everyone is a Muslim. Its mandate is to make Islam the ruling empire and the ruling religion of the world.

Christianity has at many times in history corrupted the teachings of Jesus to justify empire building by England, Spain and many other empires. But the empire building in Islam goes back to its very beginnings in the teaching of Muhammed and in his violent military conquests of surrounding peoples, including neighboring Jewish communities that he slaughtered early in his career of domination.[2]

More specifically, the leaders of Iran have repeatedly expressed their intention of destroying both the U.S. and Israel, as indeed they would have to do to make the world into a Muslim Caliphate.

In its long history, the Caliphate has invaded Europe from both the East and West, nearly engulfing and snuffing out Western Civilization on numerous occasions. The first large invasion was 711–720s and ended Christian rule in what is now Portugal and Spain, until the Caliphate was driven back. Another invasion from the West lasted from 1482 to 1492. On two other occasions, the Caliphate attacked from the East and twice were stopped at Vienna (in 1566 and 1683). Currently, lacking military superiority, the Caliphate is invading Western nations through their porous borders and naïve immigration policies.

Now a shadow of its former enormous self, the Iranian version of the Caliphate pays terrorist groups to do its dirty work. Iran is biding its time while trying to build or acquire nuclear weapons to unleash on Israel and the U.S., the Little Satan and the Big Satan, but the larger mandate of the religion is world conquest.

What About the Jews?

Here is one of the most remarkable facts of all history—the Jews have outlived every empire in the world. Literally hundreds of empires have lived and died. If we go back far enough before the Egyptian empire that existed from which the Jews escaped, there is no trace of the earlier empires. If you look back to when the Jews first appeared, there are no other peoples who can claim direct descent as far back as the Jews can.

After several decades of fearful discussion within the West about what would happen if Iran got a nuclear weapon, Israel recently took the necessary pre-emptive step of attacking before being obliterated. Now President Trump has taken the initiative of attacking Iran’s deeply embedded nuclear facilities that may have survived Israel’s attacks. The President has announced he will address the world on this issue this evening at 10 pm.

There is actually very little that is new in this scenario, except for the existence of nuclear weapons. Since the Exodus, several thousand years ago, one empire after another has tried to destroy Israel and the Jews. At the same time, these empires have destroyed each other as well—because that’s what empires do. They seek to dominate the world around them and nowadays that’s the whole world.

Regardless of how well or how badly Israel or its leaders behave, empires will always want to destroy the Jews. Why? Because on some level, wholly conscious or not, the leaders of empires see the Jews as their ultimate enemy. The existence of the Jews stands for the following threat to empires: Individual and national sovereignty; individual and national freedom; one God who stands above all manmade constructs including empires and their edicts; the Ten Commandments which explain what God expects from humans in relationship to Him and what they should expect from each other.

Finally, the existence of Jews and Israel reminds empires of the origin of Christianity in the teachings of a young Jewish rabbi named Jesus whose emphasis on “love” and “peace” led to the New Testament in which each of these words are used many hundreds of times. The Bible teaches us to understand and to trust in God’s plan. People who believe in love, peace, and God’s plan will ultimately resist the orders of emperors.

Previously, I have written a column titled, “Why the Jews must never lose a battle, let alone a war” (September 18, 2024.) It remains critical to understanding why President Trump had to attack Iran.

Neighboring peoples and especially empires have been trying to exterminate the Jews and Israel from their earliest existence and in this nuclear age nothing has changed except the ability of evil nations and empires to do so in a matter of seconds.

