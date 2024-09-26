Trump Warned: “To every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply.”

Until now, I have been very critical of Donald Trump for failing to condemn the disaster imposed on the world by COVID-19. But now it turns out that he did condemn it with a definitive video statement in August 2023 that most people are unaware of. I only stumbled on it a few days ago.

Here are Trump’s complete remarks, published as a video @TeamTrump on X on August 23, 2023. I checked the transcript against the videos:1

“The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fearmongering about the new variants that are coming. Gee whiz. You know what else is coming? An election. They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar? These are bad people. These are sick people we’re dealing with. But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply, so don’t even think about it. We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates. They rigged the 2020 election, and now they’re trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election, even if it means trying to bring back COVID, but they will fail because we will not let it happen. When I’m back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate. Thank you very much.”

Hear my words— WE WILL NOT COMPLY.

Did Trump Go Far Enough?

I am gratified by Trump’s energy and passion in this address and his rhetoric, including “But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply, so don’t even think about it.”

And here’s a dismaying fact. There was no outpouring of enthusiastic support for Trump’s definitive rejection of COVID policies in August 2023, even among his supporters and freedom advocates. Few, if any, mainstream Conservative media mentioned it favorably. And as I already mentioned, I heard nothing about it at the time. Maybe the overall lack of response from his own constituency discouraged Trump from making continued similar statements, let alone stronger ones.

Those of us who are deeply critical of the COVID jabs, down to the ugly details of mRNA technology, would wish for a more specific scientific condemnation of the so-called Covid vaccines. We would like to hear Trump say, “The Covid jabs don’t work and they kill people!” Maybe Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who specializes in “vaccines,” would do so if he got a post under Trump, but in reality, even Bobby would have to mince his words.

We live in a world where few ordinary citizens know what mRNA stands for, and hardly anyone imagines that “depopulation” is anything but a conspiracy theory. Very likely, President Trump himself did not grasp that the Department of Defense had completely usurped his power by announcing on its own DoD stationery that it was initiating, organizing, and running Operation Warp Speed.2 These issues are too obscure and too outrageously hot for a presidential candidate to focus on. Within the political world, Trump’s March 2023 statement was extraordinary — but nonetheless received little coverage or discussion.

The Media Already Uses Trump’s COVID Criticisms Against Him

As it is, Trump critics blandish and exaggerated how far he has allegedly gone in criticizing COVID and the genetic jabs. Below, in chronological order, from March through August 2024, are mainstream attacks on Trump’s COVID criticisms, including one from a more conservative newspaper, The Hill:

March 9, 2024. Headline in The Hill, “Trump’s vaccine rhetoric sends chills through public health circles.” 3

May 15, 2024. MSNBC headline, “Trump rally pledges against vaccine mandates risk our kids’ lives.” 4

June 9, 2024. Politico’s warning headline, “What can Trump do to undermine vaccines? More than you might think.” 5

June 14, 2024. The New York Times headline citing Trump’s “anti-vaccine” stand. 6

June 24, 2024. PBS News Hour headline, “Trump vows to defund schools requiring vaccines for students if he’s reelected.” 7

August 14, 2024. Vox headline, “Trump’s campaign against public health is back on.”8

Notice from the above headlines that Trump continues to call for an end to mandates for the Covid vaccines and that this enrages the left.

Donald Trump Needs Our Full Support

It seems necessary to remind everyone, Who would want Kamala in place of Donald Trump? Even to mention her name in this context seems bizarre. Meanwhile, there is a more cataclysmic concern — the real implications of the coming election.

Donald Trump and his constituency — that’s us — are the most important bulwark against the potential destruction of America that we face in the coming election. We must put our time, energy, and spirit into telling people, “If we fail to vote for Trump, we are failing to support all of our battered hopes for reviving freedom in America and the world. So let’s get over our concerns about whether we like him or he’s a nice guy or presidential enough — and instead focus on saving freedom in the world. Vote for Donald Trump!”

Primary author: Dr. Peter Breggin

