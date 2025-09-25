President Donald J. Trump went to the United Nations on September 23, 2025, and delivered an address to the UN General Assembly that clearly defined his statehood philosophy.

Trump began by pointing out that he was making this speech without a teleprompter because it was not working and promised to speak from the heart.

He reminded the assembly that for the last six years, the “guns of war have shattered the peace I forged on two continents.” And that here in the United States, “four years of weakness, lawlessness, and radicalism under the last administration delivered our nation into a repeated set of disasters.” Trump continued:

“But today, just eight months into my administration, we are the hottest country anywhere in the world and there is no other country close. America is blessed with the strongest economy, the strongest borders, the strongest military, the strongest friendships and the strongest spirit of any nation on the face of the earth. This is, indeed, the golden age of America.”

After elucidating how the United States is now flourishing since he was sworn into office for his second term in January, Trump reminded the gathered body that he has also ended seven “unendable” wars in just seven months, declaring, “It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them.” Trump highlighted the ineffectiveness of the United Nations, both in how it’s building is maintained (the escalator broke, and the First Lady might have fallen if she wasn’t in “such great shape”) to the teleprompter not working (“whoever’s operating this teleprompter is in big trouble.”) Then declaring that the UN wasn’t even present or active in the work to stop the seven wars that the US just accomplished.

Then, President Trump offered an alternative model to the broken model of the United Nations:

I’ve come here today to offer the hand of American leadership and friendship to any nation in this assembly that is willing to join us in forging a safer, more prosperous world. And it’s a world that we’ll be much happier with. A dramatically better future is within our reach, but to get there, we must reject the failed approaches of the past and work together to confront some of the greatest threats in history.

Critics of Trump’s speech seem to have missed that Trump not only ridiculed and dismissed the United Nations as essentially useless, but that he offered America as a substitute in his above offer of American leadership and friendship to any nation in this Assembly that is willing to join us in forging a safer, more prosperous world. Trump’s major achievements for America First have involved bilateral negotiations between the US and individual nations, and he seems to be offering this model as a substitute for UN policymaking and interventions. Ideally, this might be considered bilateralism vs collectivism, but is there a longer-term threat of building an American Empire?

Few Americans think about America as a potential empire. But many became concerned about America’s militaristic attempts at “regime change,” which turned us from liberators to conquerors and occupiers of foreign nations, especially Iraq under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama (2003 to 2011). Historians date the beginning of the American Empire to the end of WWII, which we survived as the largest economy with the most significant military force in the world, and in sole possession of nuclear weapons. As described in A.G. Hopkins’ American Empire: A Global History (America in the World), many preferred to label the US as a hegemon rather than an empire in that we exerted most of our influence without occupying the lands of other nations. It seems probable that our remaining strength as a constitutional republic enabled the disillusioned American public to restrain the war-like ambitions of its presidents and the elite power brokers of both parties.

We are not concerned with President Donald J. Trump becoming an aspiring emperor. We are very critical of the Left’s personal attacks on him as contributing to violence. Still, the more powerful America becomes in her alliances, the greater the risk that some future president could use the expanded powers of the Presidency and the persisting weakness of the legislative branch as an opportunity to revitalize the American Empire in dangerous and destructive ways.

We believe that the continuing restraint upon totalitarian impulses will come from embracing and reinforcing our Constitutional republic and its checks and balances in the United States, along with supporting those State rights that should not be usurped by the federal government, working with global entities like the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

The President went on to itemize the greatest world threats, which he identified as powerful and destructive nuclear weapons and the development of biological weapons, calling on every nation to join the United States in ending the development of them all. He referred to “reckless experiments overseas [that] gave us a devastating global pandemic” and pointed out that despite that catastrophe, “many countries are continuing extremely risky research into bioweapons and man-made pathogens.”

President Trump then announced that his administration will lead an international effort to enforce the Biological Weapons Convention, developing an “AI verification system that everyone can trust.” Trump needs to impose that verification system on the United States which we showed in our book COVID 19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, was actually funding these “gain of function” experiments through Anthony Fauci and his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) that led to the development of Sars CoV pathogens, in American and Chinese biolabs. We got this information to President Trump on April 15, 2020, and he announced within two days that he was ending the funding of the Chinese gain-of-function research.

After warning the General Assembly about the greatest world dangers of nuclear and bioweapons development, Trump pivoted to the various destructive problems that the UN has participated in. Chief among them is the “crisis of uncontrolled migration. It’s uncontrolled. Your countries are being ruined.” He spent some time giving detailed examples of the destruction that has occurred during this flood of migration in Europe, in the US, and in other parts of the world. And he spoke of the terror and hardship faced by these migrants who are preyed upon by the cartels and gangs on their attempted journeys north to America, including those who died during the journey and the thousands of rapes of women and children.

He spoke of the 300,000 missing children who were lost as they came unaccompanied into the United States during the Biden administration and reported that to date, the US had been able to return 30,000 of those lost children to their homelands and their families.

President Trump then drew attention to the expensive and unworkable quality of the various “renewable” energy sources. “They’re a joke!” He pointed out that China builds a lot of renewable energy windmills, but they “barely use them,” relying instead on coal, gas, and “almost anything, but they don’t like wind.”

Contrasting Europe with China, Trump declared that many countries were “on the brink of destruction because of the green energy agenda.” He called for an end to the green energy scam and urged nations to turn to oil around the world, highlighting the North Sea oil reserves as resources for the United Kingdom and Europe.

Finally, Trump called for the immediate rejection of all treaties and international agreements related to climate control.

Trump then reminded the assembled body that the US will be celebrating their 250th anniversary of its independence in 2026. He invited everyone to attend the 2028 Olympics and the 2026 FIFA World Cup that we will be hosting. These events are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. In January of 2025, we pointed out that the fires that devastated portions of Los Angeles conveniently cleared the way for the building of smart city infrastructure to facilitate and accommodate the hosting of the 2028 Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, these “convenient disasters” are failing to be fully investigated by the state and federal responsible parties. Private property holders and American citizens living in Los Angeles are carrying the burdens of the losses.

The President concluded by saying:

Let us defend free speech and free expression. Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today. It’s called Christianity. And let us safeguard our sovereignty and cherish qualities that have made each of our nations so special, incredible, and extraordinary…. Each of us inherits the deeds and the myths, the triumphs, the legacies of our own heroes and founders who so bravely showed us the way. Our ancestors gave everything for homelands that they defended with pride, with sweat, with blood, with life, and with death. Now, the righteous task of protecting the nations that they built belongs to each and every one of us. So together, let us uphold our sacred duty to our people and to our citizens. Let us protect their borders, ensure their safety, preserve their cultures, treasures, and traditions, and fight, fight, fight for their precious dreams and their cherished freedoms, and in friendship, and really, a beautiful vision. Let us all work together to build a bright, beautiful planet, a planet that we all share, a planet of peace and a world that is richer, better, and more beautiful than ever before. That can happen. It will happen. It will happen, and I hope it can happen and start right now, right at this moment. We’ll turn it around. We’re going to make our countries better, safer, more beautiful. We’re going to take care of our people. Thank you very much. It’s been an honor. God bless the nations of the world. Thank you very much. Bye.

First published in AmericaOutLoud.news September 24, 2025