Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Podcast Index | RSS

Before this radio episode, I do not think I have ever suggested that two words can change anyone’s life for the better, just as they have changed mine. No, it’s not “Love God,” which can also transform your life. This change you can make immediately is a simple, practical matter. You can even be deeply skeptical about it, and these two words, in defiance of your doubts, will make noticeable changes very quickly in your health and, hence, your happiness. And it’s not expensive unless you want to indulge yourself.

Today, our guest is the friend and honorable physician who first said these two words to me. They came completely out of the blue and even made me laugh in surprise.

Our guest is Richard Amerling, MD, a truly science-based physician. He is literally the kind of physician they don’t make anymore — one who has dedicated his life to science, to medicine, to truth, and ultimately to his patients.

Richard Amerling is also a good interviewee, bright and amusing. You will enjoy this interview while it changes your life for the better.

Here are two words that blew me away: “carnivore diet.”

I had been on a plant-based diet for many years and lost 30 pounds for several years but did not experience any dramatic health changes. A number of physical problems persisted.

I now believe that most diets are helpful simply because they reject sugar and processed food — but the carnivore diet is far more effective and has no downside at all. It can even be done more cheaply than the other diets because it includes hamburger meat and eggs if you want to make them the basis.

And if you want to cook, there is an amazing carnivore biscuit with several marvelous ingredients that Ginger makes that is so good, and goes with anything. It replaced yearnings for comfort food or bread. Her recipe is below.

Richard Amerling, MD, is a wonderful, well-trained physician who offers consultations. You can email him at Richard.Amerling@gmail.com.

Carnivore Biscuits

Yields: 15 biscuits

Easy prep

Cook time: Bake for about 14 minutes at 450 degrees, until browning on bottoms and bits of toasty brown on top. Ingredients: 2 cups Pork Rind Crumbs (available on Amazon.com)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (available in 2 cup packages pre-shredded at grocery.)

4 eggs

4 tablespoons sour cream

2 teaspoons baking powder

(Optional additions: 2 teaspoons of garlic, 1 cup of cooked ground beef/pork/turkey) Instructions: Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Stir pork rind crumbs, shredded cheese, and baking powder together.

Add and stir in eggs, sour cream, and any optional ingredients.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Divide evenly into 15 dollops of dough on the baking sheet. Bake for about 14 minutes — watch carefully as you want the top to begin to brown a little, and the bottom of the biscuit should be brown and cheesy. Sometimes, this requires an extra minute or so, depending on your stove. Serve hot or re-heated with butter/sour cream/ strips of cooked bacon, corn beef, or other meat on top.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news

Kindle version is available internationally via Amazon for $2.99.