Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

The September 22, 2024, UN Press release headlined ominously, “United Nations adopts ground-breaking Pact for the Future to transform global governance.”

The outrageous press release focuses on global governance and touts the UN’s new Pact with all nations, establishing the UN as the governing power in all the major problems afflicting the world. This should undoubtedly end all claims that “global governance” is a “conspiracy theory.”

The perpetrators are shouting louder than ever about their lust to dominate the world. But of course, the UN is merely the tool of the global predators we have been talking about for several years, and in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.

As a journalist who witnessed it all at the UN, Alex Newman brilliantly describes in his interview with us how the UN manipulated every single nation in the world to agree with its ultimate supremacy.

From the viewpoint of the UN, the Pact is a legally binding treaty imposed all at once on every nation. When Russia, which fiercely defends its own sovereignty, was rebuked for wanting to modify the Pact to ensure national sovereignty, it became silent.

Another small group of seven nations tried to raise issues about giving away their sovereignty and were voted down. After that, no one dared to actually vote against the new Pact. Then, the UN asked if there were any other objections, and no one else objected. The UN declared that a “consensus” vote had been made without any voting. You can listen to Alex Newman’s description of these events in this radio interview with Peter and Ginger Breggin.

From what we can tell, this Pact could indeed be treated as legally binding international law. Whether states will abide by it is another matter. But because of the ease with which the UN manipulated the world’s nations into a so-called “consensus” vote, the world is coming very close to having a UN governance enforced by international courts, global banks, trade associations, the EU, and the largest nations in the world. The nations of the world are behaving like undefended, naïve children standing helplessly while the dark storm of UN “governance” slowly overcomes them.

What does this mean? In our opinion, it means that most nations, including the U.S., Great Britain, Canada, and the European Union, are already enslaved, and everyone else is equally enslaved or temporarily paralyzed by fear. Why not? After all, the US has been the world’s leader in presenting proposals to increase the UN’s power over the nations.

The globalists behind the UN — the Western Global Empire and the Eastern Global Empire — have become vastly increased by the UN’s new Pact. Their immediate priority is to further crush the will of America to stand up for itself.

In his interviews with world leaders at the time the UN was passing its new Pact, some were clearly uneasy, but none were willing to speak out about it.

Every national leader is now afraid to stand up to the globalists. They run the UN, they run the global banks, they run the military-industrial complex, they run all the Deep States of any size, and they currently run the United States government.

Sadly, we will get no help from the global media, which has shown no initiative to advance any criticism of the new global governance by the UN.

If the Democrats, the progressives, and the elite Republicans remain in power, the globalists will continue to use the UN to destroy the sovereignty of nations and the individual people of the world. If you think it’s chaotic and frightening in the U.S. right now — you haven’t seen anything yet!

Donald Trump is the only world leader who has openly rejected globalism. We have been ringing the bell about this for a while now in many columns and our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.

Put aside all your misgivings about Donald Trump. They are nothing compared to what the global predators have in store with us when global governance succeeds in taking us and over-forcing themselves on us through the UN and innumerable other strategies. They will continue to create wars that engorge the military-industrial complex, to open our borders further, to suppress our energy resources, to flood our nation with illegal immigrants, to destroy our industrial base… It’s an unending list of ways to destroy us to make way for global governance.

Do you know why they hate Donald Trump? Read Trump’s courageous speech to the UN in January 2019, where he declared to the entire membership that their national sovereignty must never be threatened by the UN. No other U.S. President, except perhaps George Washington, has ever put such emphasis on the integrity and absolute sovereignty of our nation in relation to foreign nations and influences.

Right now, Trump’s patriotic, freedom-love supporters are making their last stand before we are crushed by the global predators. Join them in any way you can and begin by voting for Donald Trump.

Primary author Peter R. Breggin MD