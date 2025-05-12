Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Rod D. Martin comes out of the Christian establishment from places I do not generally have access to, including being on the Board of the Liberty University School of Business, an officer of the Southern Baptist Convention, and working with powerful politicians and financiers. We ended up talking in depth before and after the show on our feelings about God in our lives.

Rod is one of the most informed and articulate people I have met on global affairs from a historical and current events viewpoint. He will definitely add to your knowledge about what is going on in the clash between good and evil in the world today. Rod has many insights into the nature of human evil and how it is embedded in our institutions. However, he also expresses hope and details some reasons for hope in the beginning of a rebirth of Christianity in America, especially among younger people.

Rod speaks with amazing clarity and conviction about the most important issues of our day, making this one of my best hours of listening to another person’s ideas.

Rod D. Martin, Founder and CEO of Martin Capital and The Rod Martin Report, is an investor, technology entrepreneur, and futurist from Destin, Florida. Fox Business calls him a “tech guru,” Gawker once labeled him a “brilliant nonconformist,” while Britain’s Guardian describes him as a “philosopher capitalist.” BlazeTV has named him “one of America’s leading public intellectuals.”

Rod was part of PayPal’s pre-IPO startup team, serving as special counsel to founder and CEO Peter Thiel and as policy director to former Governor Mike Huckabee. He is active in a variety of charitable and educational endeavors, including service on the Board of Directors of the Center for Security Policy, on the Board of Advisors at the Liberty University School of Business, and as co-founder of the Conservative Baptist Network.

