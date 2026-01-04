The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on December 5, 2025:

ATLANTA — December 5, 2025 — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) today voted 8 to 3 to recommend individual-based decision-making for parents deciding whether to give the hepatitis B vaccine, including the birth dose, to infants born to women who test negative for the virus. For those infants not receiving the birth dose, ACIP suggested in its recommendation that the initial dose be administered no earlier than two months of age. Individual-based decision-making, known on the CDC immunization schedules as shared clinical decision-making, means that parents and health care providers should consider vaccine benefits, vaccine risks, and infection risks, and that parents consult with their health care provider and decide when or if their child will begin the hepatitis B vaccine series.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joined Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin on The Breggin Hour radio show to examine the effects upon newborns of the hepatitis B vaccine and the CDC’s change in the vaccine schedule. Her Substack column, “The Beginning of the Unraveling,” reviews the childhood vaccines and especially the hepatitis vaccine in depth.

Dr. Tenpenny has been valiantly documenting the damaging effects of the childhood vaccines for over 30 years and continues to call on citizens everywhere to step up and protect our nation’s children from vaccine damage. Dr. Tenpenny highlighted the fact that despite being administered to newborns since 1991, the hepatitis B vaccine has not significantly impacted long-term health outcomes. She criticized the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for its uncritical approval of vaccines and argued that the hepatitis B vaccine should be removed from the pediatric schedule, though she acknowledged it as a positive step that the committee is now questioning existing vaccine practices.

Vaccines and Newborn Health Risks

The potential harm of vaccines, particularly for newborns, was examined, including how injections can disrupt the natural physiological processes that occur in the first 48 to 72 hours after birth. Dr. Tenpenny emphasized that vaccines should not be administered during this critical period, comparing the complexity of a baby’s transition from the womb to the outside world to a rocket launch that requires precise sequencing. Dr. Tenpenny encouraged listeners to read her detailed Substack article for further information.

Vaccination and Birth Medicalization Critique

The medicalization of birth and vaccination schedules is a huge problem. Newborns are fragile and require protection rather than immediate medical interventions, especially the pediatric vaccination program, which Dr. T described as a form of poisoning, highlighting the harmful effects of vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry’s influence.

Each of us has a responsibility to the upcoming generations to do everything we can to prevent the poisoning and weakening of the most vulnerable among us. Dr. Tenpenny has researched and documented the scientific and moral information needed to protect our young, and we thank her for all of her continuing efforts.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode

The first hour of life is a miracle. It is also the most vulnerable hour for a human being. A newborn has just left a warm, liquid world. Her lungs must clear. Her heart must reroute. Her immune system begins to learn. This precise choreography can be thrown off course by well-meaning but reckless medical rituals. Injecting newborns with the hepatitis B vaccine within 48 hours is one such ritual.

For thirty years, we have watched the pediatric schedule expand without pause. We watched parents led to believe that piling vaccines on a tiny, adapting body was protection. The data do not support that belief. Chronic hepatitis B and liver cancer show up decades later. Antibodies given in infancy fade long before disease emerges. Yet we keep pricking babies with foreign proteins and toxic adjuvants at the moment when their physiology is most fragile.

This is not abstract. It is real people suffering neurological injuries, menstrual disruption, and immune dysfunction. It is a public health policy that has become a profit center. Pharmaceutical companies profit. Families pay the price. The routinized nature of vaccine schedules masks fundamental questions about timing, dose and necessity.

Clean water, sanitation, nutrition, and family support made the greatest gains against infectious disease. Those successes need honoring. So do parents who ask the simplest question. Does my child really need this shot now? Sometimes the best medicine is restraint.

We do not call for chaos. We call for humility. Remove unnecessary early life exposures. Restore informed consent. Replace blind faith with transparent science. Make pediatric care about nurturing, not mass dosing. The future of our children depends on protecting their developing systems, not overwhelming them. We must choose repair over profit, presence over protocols, and a human-first approach to the next generation. Start by saying no.