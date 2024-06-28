First published July 3, 2022 on AmericaOutLoud.news, we are now publishing this memorial on our substack in memory of our courageous friend and close colleague in the fight for health freedom.

Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, M.D. passed away the evening of June 30, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Through that life and death battle, Zev found the spiritual strength and courage to become the greatest worldwide voice for the proper treatment of COVID-19 and for an honest appraisal of the malignant global forces that are behind COVID-19 and the genetic “vaccines.” He suffered outrageous attacks that cost him dearly, but he never flinched from speaking and writing the medical, scientific, political, and moral truth.

In 2021 Zev kindly wrote an introduction to our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, that was way ahead of everyone else in seeing the depth and the breadth of the assault on humanity through the release of SARS-CoV-2, the suppression of lifesaving treatments, the administration of deadly treatments, and the vaccines that are continuing to ravage humanity. Shortly before he passed, Zev asked us to write the forward to a book he was nearly finished with, but with his death we lost that opportunity.

We counted Zev among our very dearest close friends and loved him with all our hearts. In my final public interview with him, I called him a Hebrew Prophet. We love and miss Zev and hope God elevates this wonderful man to his rightful place among the greatest of Jews and among the greatest of all human beings.

~Peter R. Breggin, M.D. July 3, 2022, slightly modified June 28, 2024

Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko’s Presentation to the Rabbinical Court in Jerusalem

Dr. Zev Zelenko was always courageously honest and forthright in his interviews and presentations about the malfeasance of the pandemic and the global Great Reset. One of his most searing summations was his presentation to the Rabbinical court in Jerusalem presented here.1,2

Dr. Zev Zelenko’s Introduction to COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey

In February of 2021, as we were pulling together an early draft of our book, three of the most esteemed COVID-19 treating doctors agreed to read the book and write introductions to our work. We were honored to have introductions by Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, and Vladimir Zev Zelenko, MD. We dedicated our book to these and all other courageous physicians who have defied their medical and scientific establishments, their governments, and other powerful authorities by offering patients inexpensive, safe, effective, and lifesaving treatments for COVID-19 and who have dared to speak out against ill-advised public health measures which have caused more misery and death than the pandemic itself.

“Mass Murder by COVID-19” by Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko

The Breggin’s carefully examine the science and the facts of the tragic situation surrounding COVID-19. I want to place these mass murders brought about by improper treatment and withholding lifesaving treatment in their truly horrific context. The mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic is akin to mass murder and the genocide of the elderly and infirm.

The root cause of this crime against humanity is the denial of man’s divine origin. Man is made in “the image of G-d” and, therefore, his or her life has intrinsic value and natural rights. From this perspective, it is self-evident that each individual life has sanctity, intrinsic value, and must be preserved whenever possible. This is succinctly stated in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

In contradistinction to man’s divine origin, Darwin’s theory of evolution as well as Galton’s ideas of eugenics touted the erroneous belief in the dominance hierarchy in human genetics. This discredited pseudoscience aimed to improve the genetic quality of the human population by excluding people and groups judged to be inferior and exalting those judged to be superior. This is the ideological basis of the Nazis that used it to justify their torture and murder of Jews, disabled people, and other minority groups.

Despite a plethora of scientific data, lifesaving information and access to vital medications are being suppressed for the majority of the human race. This has so far led to the tragic and preventable deaths of over three million people. The perpetrators of this historically heinous crime are motivated by the desire for power and control over the human race. These modern-day slave masters believe that they are übermensch (superhuman) with the right to decide who should live or die.

The denial that the human race is made in “the image of G-d” invariably leads to the slippery slope of moral relativism, which is governed by the principle of “the survival of the fittest.” Therefore, the self-proclaimed übermensch of this generation believe in their right to effectuate “The Great Reset” and “New World Order.” In order to facilitate “The Great Reset,” the World Economic Forum publicly stated their goals for the year 2030:

• You will own nothing and you will be happy.

• Whatever you want you can rent and it will be delivered by drones.

• The United States will not be the world’s leading superpower.

• A handful of countries will dominate.

• You’ll eat much less meat. An occasional treat and not a staple, for the good of the environment and your health.

• A billion people will be displaced by climate change.

• We will have to do a better job at welcoming and integrating refugees.

• There will be a global price on carbon. This will help make fossil fuels history.

• Western values will have been tested to the breaking point.

In the last year, I have personally witnessed the tragic and preventable deaths of hundreds of people from COVID-19. Despite a Samsonian effort to advocate for effective, safe, and affordable prehospital treatments, my colleagues and I have been threatened and censored.

It is my supposition that this suppression of lifesaving information and medication is mass murder. This crime against humanity has been willfully perpetrated by a group of sociopathic despots that possess a delusional “G-d complex” and perceive themselves as superhumans with the right to enslave others.

It is my strong hope and prayer that they will be brought to justice in both the earthly and heavenly courts.

COVID-19 and the Global Predators is an absolutely authoritative book describing the root causes of the genocide and crimes against humanity that we are still living through. It is a bright light of clarity in a world of dark confusion. God should bless Dr. Breggin and his wife with good health and a long life. Thank you for this gift.

—Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD, February 2021

Interviews with Dr. Zev Zelenko

Dr. Zev Zelenko saw clearly very early the unfolding treachery of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peter spoke with and interviewed Zev for the Dr. Peter Breggin Hour for the first time in January of 2021. Peter’s summary of the interview said:

From science to God, from the personal to the metaphysical, Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko inspires us and gives us insights such as I have rarely experienced in my life. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions of lives, are being saved because this one doctor managed to communicate to the world how to successfully treat the early stages of COVID-19. Had he been better listened to in America—and there is still time—we would not be enduring such a devastating pandemic. Fought all the way by the vested interests in medicine, industry, and politics, and struggling with physical illness of his own while caring for a family with 8 children, he has inspired those of us who are standing up for the proper treatment of COVID-19 and against overpowering worldwide predatory forces. A physician and scientist, he speaks eloquently about the centrality of God in his life and may help you to transform your own life.

Links to all seven of the interviews Dr. Breggin had with Dr. Zelenko are listed below, for those who want to hear more from our friend.3

We will always remember Dr. Zev Zelenko, as will the millions who have grown to love him and benefit from his compassion and bravery. He was a wise and determined physician with the heart of a lion and boundless determination. He has done his utmost to save lives and to educate the world to the evils of the pandemic and the perpetrators who continue with their plans to enslave us.

Dr. Zelenko’s obituary can be found in full here: Dr. Zelenko | zfreedomfoundation

In closing, we pray:

Dear God, please bless Dr. Zev Zelenko and hold him in Your hands. Shelter and comfort him. Help him to know that he is beloved by millions and has brought comfort to countless souls during his earthly journey. Amen.

Peter R. Breggin, MD and Ginger Ross Breggin

