Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | TuneIn | RSS

Dr. Breggin segment begins at 5 minutes

By Malcolm Out Loud

A wide-ranging conversation with Dr. Peter Breggin using his vast knowledge and experience. Dr. Breggin is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful reform work in mental health. He has published more than 20 medical and popular books, several coedited or coauthored by Ginger, including the huge bestseller Talking Back to Prozac. He has written more than 70 peer-reviewed publications and testified in court more than 100 times in many cases related to drug companies and medical malfeasance.

In today’s episode of The Voice of a Nation, we’ll discuss the psychology behind college uprisings and what’s happening nationwide on America’s campuses. We’ll also talk about anti-Semitism and the global predators’ attack against the people.

‘Death to Israeli real estate,’ ‘Death to America’ signs found on NYU property, NYPD says

New York Police Department officers broke up an “illegal encampment” at New York University on Friday, with cleaning crews called in to remove tents and sweep away the belongings of the protesters. “The NYPD proudly protects everyone’s right to free speech and peaceful protest,” Daughtry said in the post before sharing the signage. (Fox)

Palestinian Flag Raised at Harvard University

Anti-Israel protesters at Boston’s Harvard University raised Palestinian flags over University Hall in the Ivy League institution’s famed Harvard Yard on Saturday, according to school officials. The flags flew in place of the stars and stripes, sparking national outrage in the U.S. Harvard employees were called to remove the three flags, which flew over a statute of John Harvard, after a student spotted them around 6:30 p.m. (Los Angeles Magazine)

What Antisemitic Campus Chants Tell Us About This Angry Era

Even speech that I would find morally repugnant—the “whataboutism” that waves away the atrocities of Hamas and Iran and their terrorist collaborators—is, in a liberal democracy, free to be expressed. Christians, though, ought to be especially attentive to what’s happening to a society that increasingly seems, on the horseshoe extremes of the populist right and the activist left, to be driven toward the pull of the channeled rage of the mob.

If history has shown us anything, though, it is how dangerous it can be when a collective meant to channel awe becomes instead a channel of a much more uncontrollable emotion—that of anger. In those chants, the individual is lost not in a mass but a mob. The energy that lights up such a gathering is not shared smallness in the face of something or Someone greater but what the Bible calls the “works of the flesh,” the drive to idolize the tribe by delighting in the darkest, most violent aspects of our fallen human nature. (Christianity Today)

If free speech is to be protected, antisemitic speech must also be protected!

Our own focus on the antisemitic hatred driving these riots tempts us to ban the hateful rhetoric rather than just the illicit actions of the rioters. Banning rhetoric itself, of promoted ideas no matter how vile, loathsome, or hateful, sets the stage for legitimizing the censorship of any other speech. Religion and political protest that oppose the ideology of the ruling party are thereby imperiled.

If we are provoked by justified outrage to add laws “against antisemitic rhetoric” in response to these riots, we will have played right into the totalitarian designs of our Marxist enemies. The same rationale used “against antisemitic rhetoric” will then be deployed against speech deemed “transphobic,” “climate denial,” “anti-vax,” and any other political dissent. (America Out Loud)

‘This Is 1984’: Faculty Participation in Pro-Hamas Demonstrations a ‘Wake-Up Call’ for Americans, Professor Says

University faculty have been joining pro-Hamas demonstrators in taking over US campuses over the past week, fueling concerns that higher education institutions have become hatcheries of dangerous, anti-Western political ideologies that foster hatred for Israel and could hasten a new age of antisemitism.

At Northeastern University in Boston, professors formed a human barrier around a student encampment to stop its dismantling by officers, and at the University of Texas at Austin, members of the group Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine have openly called for the resignation of their president, Jay Hartzell, because he requested police assistance in restoring order. (the algemeiner)

[Note by Ginger Breggin, May 6 2024: since this interview several instances of protecting the American flag on college campuses have taken place, including this event at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.]

Dr. Peter Breggin is the co-author, along with Ginger Breggin, of the explosive book Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are The Prey. Breggin has uncovered a worldwide web of global predators, including Anthony Fauci, multi-billionaires, America’s most powerful corporations, the government agencies NIH, CDC, FDA, and Communist China. Find out more at wearetheprey.com.

Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin are authors of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators