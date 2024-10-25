When Psychiatry Went Crazy-- with Dr. Peter Breggin, MD
Patrick Coffin Interviews Peter R. Breggin MD
Earlier this year, Patrick Coffin interviewed Peter Breggin about his life and his observations and influence upon psychiatry.
Patrick Coffin wrote:
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Breggin has both bitter enemies and strong supporters among his fellow psychiatrists. Groundbreaking work in helping patients wean themselves off medications has made him highly sought after and respected. At age 89, Breggin is going strong, seeing patients, interviewing and being interviewed, and speaking out about medical malfeasance on his weekly radio show, “The Peter Breggin Show.”
In this episode:
How the psychiatric industry, in bed with Big Pharma, has changed since the 1950s.
What drew Dr. Breggin to psychiatry
The real dangers of SSRIs and other antidepressive and anti-anxiety drugs on the brain
The true definition of depression and how to resolve it
How the diagnostic and statistical manual is written and used to justify the sale of neurotoxic drugs that promise recovery but that all come with bad side effects
The providential ways that Breggin’s research and advocacy prepared him to fight the global COVID crisis
Thank you, Patrick for the thoughtful interview!
Resources:
Dr. Peter Breggin’s Medication Madness: The Role of Psychiatric Drugs in Cases of Violence, Suicide and Crime
Dr. Peter Breggin’s Antidepressant Drug Resource and Information Center
For the history of Prozac: Talking Back to Prozac by Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Breggin. The story of Prozac on trial, told by the expert witness who was there.
Wow! This was the very first full interview of Dr. Breggin that I've ever watched and I was blown away by his humility, compassion, and integrity. There are/were glimpses and hints of his character in articles, etc., but to see him speaking live, and from the heart, was energizing, to say the least. Thanks so much to Dr. Breggin and the interviewer and am sending warm, best wishes to both of them.