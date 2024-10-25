Click here to view the interview!

Earlier this year, Patrick Coffin interviewed Peter Breggin about his life and his observations and influence upon psychiatry.

Patrick Coffin wrote:

Breggin has both bitter enemies and strong supporters among his fellow psychiatrists. Groundbreaking work in helping patients wean themselves off medications has made him highly sought after and respected. At age 89, Breggin is going strong, seeing patients, interviewing and being interviewed, and speaking out about medical malfeasance on his weekly radio show, “The Peter Breggin Show.”

In this episode:

How the psychiatric industry, in bed with Big Pharma, has changed since the 1950s.

What drew Dr. Breggin to psychiatry

The real dangers of SSRIs and other antidepressive and anti-anxiety drugs on the brain

The true definition of depression and how to resolve it

How the diagnostic and statistical manual is written and used to justify the sale of neurotoxic drugs that promise recovery but that all come with bad side effects

The providential ways that Breggin’s research and advocacy prepared him to fight the global COVID crisis

Thank you, Patrick for the thoughtful interview!

Resources:

Dr. Peter Breggin’s Medication Madness: The Role of Psychiatric Drugs in Cases of Violence, Suicide and Crime

Dr. Peter Breggin’s Antidepressant Drug Resource and Information Center

For the history of Prozac: Talking Back to Prozac by Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Breggin. The story of Prozac on trial, told by the expert witness who was there.