If Trump wins or not, our future remains precarious. Donald Trump cannot do it by himself. He has said so himself at his rallies. The future rests on the American First movement and other freedom-fighting groups around the world. But unless we grasp the horrendous nature and power of the threat to freedom in the world, no matter what happens in the coming election, we are doomed. We must never lose our focus on the enormous global forces that are relentlessly working to destroy the United States of America as a freedom-loving sovereign nation to make way for a global totalitarian governance.

Two emerging strategies are coalescing into one overwhelming global threat. First, the United Nations has very recently formally recognized that there is a “global governance” which it leads and concluded a “consensus” vote of all member nations which in effect legalizes it under international law. Yes, global governance has gone from being dismissed as a conspiracy theory to being recognized by the UN and international law.

Second, the global predators are increasingly organized into two competing real-world powers, the Western Global Empire and the Eastern Global Empire. Meanwhile, most observers seem unable or unwilling to recognize them as empires acting with the inevitable disregard of human rights and human life characteristic of all empires since their inception approximately 4,000 years ago.

Using the UN as a Tool of Global Governance

The first important reality is that global governance has been made official. It’s a part of international law! As of September 2024, the power structure of the “global governance” has now been specifically shifted to the United Nations. These acknowledged transformations are contained in a new Pact (an agreement or treaty) passed “by consensus” by every UN member nation, including the U.S., which spearheaded it. The remarkable headline of the UN’s press release reads:1

United Nations adopts ground-breaking Pact for the Future to transform global governance

The phrase “global governance” is used five times and explained at length in the Pact.2 According to the UN and many legal analysts, this makes it international law in defining the relationship between the all-powerful UN and the formerly sovereign nations of the world.3

The United Nations is now empowered to assert its “global governance” whenever a sufficient threat is deemed by the UN to require the reorganization of formerly sovereign nations under the authority of the UN.4 The UN’s seizure of national sovereignties will occur with the next concocted “global threat” of any kind by the UN. And remember, it’s now enshrined in international law.

Very few of those who are fighting for freedom realize that the existence of a “global governance” is now a part of international law under the United Nations. Now it makes sense why the UN Department of Peace Operations (DPO),5 with its blue helmet troops, has a budget larger than the rest of the UN.6 The UN army is a far cry from the U.S. or the Chinese Communist army — but it shows the emphasis the global empires are putting on the UN to implement their mandates as they did through their agency, the World Health Organization (WHO), during COVID-19.

The Current Division of the World into Global Empires

The second important reality is that the global predators are divided into several conflicting empires, most notably the Western Global Empire and the Eastern Global Empire. We first wrote about the global predators in our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, published in November 2021. We saw The Chinese Communists as an actual empire with a long imperial history, but we did not name a specific Western Global Empire. We did, however, describe many of its components:7

We soon learned that most of the relevant identifiable institutions in the West — NIH, NIAID, the FDA, the CDC, WHO, the major and social media, the scientific and medical establishments, the tech companies, the universities, governments, and multiple billionaires — were suppressing and continue to suppress the early and very effective treatments for COVID-19.

We further described:8

We uncovered how a loose but coordinated array of billionaires, tech companies, public health schools and authorities, major worldwide corporations, and their allies had been planning at least as early as 2016 to make a financial killing on what they defined and repeatedly predicted as the inevitable and soon-to-arrive pandemic.

We also warned about the coalition of the Western global predators eventually losing out to the more powerful and more dedicated “Communist Chinese Empire.” But we still saw the Western globalists more as a loose coalition than as a full-fledged competing empire:9

This menacing group includes most of the world’s billionaires and the major institutions of the West, and it is backed by the Chinese Communist Party. This coalition of evil could ultimately result in a thousand-year reign of terror under the Chinese Communist Empire. [Emphasis in original]

We pointed out:10

Coalitions between old-time leftists, new multi-billionaires, and global corporations seem to make little ideological sense. This is because politics and religion play little or no role in globalist predatory thinking, often led by American-born predators like Biden, Kerry, Gates, Bloomberg, and the rest. Except for the Chinese Communists and Muslim Jihadists, the global predators are spiritually and ideologically rootless.

Since then, we have been focused more thoroughly on the additional importance of global banking, the military-industrial complex, and the Deep State, including the Department of Defense. In a recent discussion of the global predators and their empires, we have summarized the struggle as “America First vs. First Destroy America.”11

If we do not understand this combination of the recently legalized “world governance” with the actual global empires, we will also fail to understand what is unfolding regardless of whether or not Trump wins. Trump knows the threat of globalism and openly confronted it at the start of his first campaign for President when he broke precedent by defying the Koch family as globalists who support the elite Republican leadership of globalists. Then, in January 2019, Trump became the first U.S. President to address the UN General Assembly with a warning to the nations of the world to stand against the UN’s attempts to take over their sovereignty.12

If we do not also understand that right now, the global predators are competing from separate empires, especially the Western and the Eastern Global Empires, again, you will not understand what will continue to unfold, whether or not Trump wins. And while Trump is anti-globalism, we are not sure if he is aware of the world’s best-kept, most obvious secret — that the world continues to be dominated by empires as it has been since the dawn of civilization.

We Must Get This—Or all is Lost!

None of the competing four empires — the Western, the Eastern, the Russian, or the Muslim califate — can tolerate a strong grassroots America with its beliefs in personal freedom, political liberty, patriotism, Judeo-Christian values, the Founding Documents of Western Civilization from the Ten Commandments to the U.S. Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights, and finally belief in a loving God who stands above evil human entities.

If you think Trump’s election will make us safe, you are tragically mistaken. Look at the forces that have controlled most of the world since the dawn of civilization — one empire after another struggling to control as much of humanity as possible while abusing, enslaving, and murdering untold millions to achieve their aims of exploiting the known world. Now, the whole world is known to them, and we need to grasp the immensity of their current forces and their malicious goals. If we do not raise our awareness and marshal our resources, our pockets of freedom-loving people will be crushed in the coming decades.

Political Distinctions No Longer Apply to Global Politics

This is not a war between capitalism and communism because the leaders on both sides have joined together to fulfill their rapacious plans for the world — and both are using the UN as one of their cutting-edge strategies.

The Western and Eastern Global Empires vie for control over the UN, but the Communists hold more directorships of agencies than any other nation and also control the Communist thugs who direct the World Health Organization and the UN itself. Both the Western and the Eastern Global Empires collaborated in the attempted demolition of the United States during COVID-19 because President Trump’s America First policies were becoming a serious threat to both empires. At home, the entire Democratic Party and the elites of the Republican Party continued to do everything in their power to destroy President Trump.

In March 2020, we discovered and then publicized for the first time a 2015 research study documenting that the U.S. and Communist Chinese researchers had successfully collaborated on making SARS-CoV pathogens, working from labs at the University of North Carolina and the Wuhan Institute.13 These “gain of function” projects produced SARS-CoV pathogens out of harmless bat viruses, and this has been going on for years. They were funded by Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases (NIAID) at a time when Fauci lied that SARS-CoV came from nature and could not have come from labs. Fauci was acting treacherously and treasonously on behalf of the global predators who wanted, above all else, to ruin the last years of Trump’s presidency.

Major Globalist Strategies to Subdue Us Now and in the Near Future

As you read the following, remember that America First and all its values are the primary enemy of and obstacle to global totalitarianism. The leaders in this assault are the Western and the Eastern Global Predators, but Russia and the Iranian Califate are also attacking America. They are united in preventing a rival of freedom-loving America as the central threat to their globalist ambitions. Here is a very brief and limited summary of some of their strategies for destroying us that we must focus on now and in the future, regardless of the results of the election:

(1) Open borders are central to globalism. Globalism depends on open borders. That’s how they weaken sovereign states and create a global workforce suitable for enslavement by global forces. The movement toward a North American Union, supported by the elites of America and the world, is another move in the direction of weakening America and creating global control. Open borders have also flooded the U.S. with covert military operatives from enemies like Communist China and Iran while overburdening our economy and society.

(2) Inflation and the destruction of the dollar are strategies for weakening America’s core. The current inflation is especially driven by rising costs of oil for fuel and gasoline, which followed the conscious destruction of U.S. energy independence by the Biden Administration.

(3) The working, middle, and upper-middle classes in America are losing their jobs, buying power, and self-respect. This is part of degrading America’s traditional values, its economy, and its dollar to enable globalism to thrive. Throughout the world, billionaires have continued to grow in numbers while an increasingly tiny number of people control the world’s power and resources. Even in Russia today, the war has increased its number of billionaires.14

(4) Threats of global disasters such as “pandemics,” “global warming,” “mass starvation,” and “World War III” have only one real aim: forcing nations to give up their sovereignty in order to “save the world.”

(5) Endless ongoing wars, which President Trump stopped for the first time in decades, feed globalist appetites for money and power. There is one big winner from all wars, such as in Ukraine and Israel — the massively wealthy and powerful globalists, including the military-industrial complex (both overt and covert operations), global banking and industries, and even NGOs who get involved. They make money as the militaries build-up, as the war goes on, and during the reconstruction. And often, they make their profits from both sides of the conflict. War is among the most lucrative “games” or strategies of all for the global predators.

(6) A growing litany of control mechanisms are making the domination and exploitation of humanity an increasing reality: Video and smartphone surveillance; smart energy and water meters attached to our homes to monitor and potentially control our personal energy and water consumption; electric cars that can be taken over or shut down; and smart cities where it all comes together to make us prisoners in our own homes and communities.

(7) Digital currency, heavily pushed by global banking, will be another devastating method of controlling our wealth and our spending, and hence our personal sovereignty and freedom. It will be coupled with subcutaneous microchips containing your financial information, birth certificates, passports, medical records, and, eventually, anything the organized global predators want to put in, from social credit scores to falsified criminal records.

(8) Organized global efforts to control freedom of speech, now called efforts to control disinformation, are the most powerful strategies to undermine personal and political freedom. This vast operation occurs through the major media, social media, science and medical institutions, public schools, and higher education, the governments of the world, and now the UN and WHO.

(9) The destruction of our religious and family lives demolishes the core of our individuality, personal sovereignty, and resistance to political domination.

(10) Transhumanism, gender confusion, and a hatred of being human destroy any sense that we are made in God’s image or have any essential worth that we defend against oppression.

(11) Modifying and controlling our food supply is manifested in the destruction and/or purchase of farm lands that is taking place from the U.S. to the EU. It combines with pushing us away from meat consumption, and making us reliant on vertical farms and synthetic foods.

(12) Eugenics and depopulation are the ultimate expression of totalitarianism. It is the spawn of collectivism, which creates a society in which individuals have no inherent inviolability or sacredness. Instead of being treasured, we are to be used, modified, or exterminated according to the needs of those who govern us.

We hope with all our hearts that Donald J. Trump wins his rightful second term as President of the United States. But the global forces arrayed against him and against all freedom-loving people are enormous. We cannot, even for a moment, be distracted from the reality of powerful global predators and their empires.

Even if Donald Trump has a landslide victory, these evil forces have already transformed America so that it balances on the edge of doom. Consider that Kamala Harris, a Communist puppet without a mind of her own, is actually running for President and will win a substantial number of votes from the American public. Consider that the incumbent President, disabled by dementia and massively corrupt, would probably have garnered more votes than Kamala. If this does not alert us to impending doom, then we are indeed doomed.

Whoever wins or loses the election, we freedom-loving Americans have great challenges ahead. The more we understand the global predation that is imposing evil upon us, the more success we will have.

God bless us all.

Primary Author: Peter Breggin, MD

First published on AmericaOutLoud.new.