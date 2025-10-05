Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Billionaire Deep State supporters eager to force the United States into a one-world government pour millions into nonprofits which promise wonders and deliver misery—from main street riots to the epidemic of abortions to pressuring for “climate change prevention” to organizations promoting transsexual education in grade schools and more.

If a nonprofit’s activities will further destabilize traditional America, the Deep State is all for it and is eager to fund it. Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin interviewed Scott Walter, the president of Capital Research Center, an organization dedicated to investigating and exposing abuses among some foundations, charities, and other nonprofits that are spending money in unauthorized manners, promoting damaging actions in the US and around the world.

And it’s not just a little money. This is “start a war” money. It’s “launch a revolution” money! Ultimately, it is “suppress freedom and constitutional liberties” money. As the publisher description of the book declared on the Amazon page, “The money is staggering. In the 2018 election cycle, Arabella’s nonprofits took in $1.2 billion, more than double the fundraising of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee combined. In the 2020 election cycle, Arabella’s fundraising spiked to $2.4 billion.”

Our guest helps to map out the incredible reach and influence of the Deep State billionaires who donate to the umbrella group—Arabella—filtering funds down to nonprofits that share their values and promote their anti-American views.

Scott Walter’s book, Arabella: The dark money network of leftist billionaires secretly transforming America. Arabella is the guidebook that helps us grasp where all the taxpayer fortunes went after they were allocated by USAID and other government entities. This book will assist citizens, investigators, and journalists alike in untangling the nest of ill-willed organizations working on dismantling the United States and the Constitution.

