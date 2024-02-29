by Peter R. Breggin MD

At the World Governments Summit in mid-February 2024, the Director-General Tedros of the World Health Organization, commonly known as the WHO, threatened the world with the coming of “Disease X:”1,2

History teaches us that the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if… It may be caused by an influenza virus, or a new coronavirus, or a new pathogen we don’t even know about yet — what we call Disease X. As things stand, the world remains unprepared for the next Disease X and the next pandemic.

Tedros originally introduced the “Disease X” concept in 2018 and continues to roll out the threat.3

In addition to Tedros, key speakers at the World Governments Summit4 tell us a lot about who all this is meant to benefit, and it’s not you and me. Two were Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and Ajay Banga, current President of the World’s Government, former President and CEO of Mastercard, and now President of the World Bank. Another was Kristalina Georgieva who currently serves as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and formerly the CEO of the World Bank.5 These affiliations exemplify the nature of the aspiring new world governance, which represents the interests of wealth and power in the world, from CEOs of vast international companies to the world’s banking system.

Another highlighted speaker was Jensen Huang, a high-tech entrepreneur with an estimated fortune of $69 billion.6

Threatening pandemics is about money and power — the global predators we talk about in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey. The more frightened they can make the ordinary citizen, the more opportunity to drain the wealth of ordinary people, even more so in the coffers of the rich and powerful, with the justification of saving us from pandemics. These threats also strengthen the call for a world governance closely tied to the world banks, such as The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as the Central Banks.

Grander political dimensions were voiced by Klaus Schwab, who declared, “We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological dimensions.”7 This is the terrifying specter of transhumanism.

A month earlier, at the meeting of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization was invoked to make the same warning but with gorier details. Here is the description of the discussion panel involving Tedros:8 “Preparing for Disease X — with fresh warnings from the World Health Organization that an unknown ‘Disease X’ could result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic…”9

This fear porn is not new. The organized thugs of the world, the global predators, have been driving us into the pen of totalitarianism with fearful threats since at least World War I when progressive American president Woodrow Wilson unsuccessfully tried to bully the U.S Senate into approving a proposed treaty joining us to the League of Nations.

How Does the Latest Version of the Pandemic Treaty Threaten Our National Sovereignty?

Above all else, the pandemic treaty is a step toward the WHO taking sovereignty away from individual nations in order to enable globalism. Others may blame it on “predatory capitalism,” but it’s simply global predators of every stripe, from the Communist Tedros and his Apex Global Predator, Communist patron Xi Jinping, to the Apex Global Predators like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, the big bankers, big tech, and other Western predators.

We were the first to publicly announce and take on the Biden Administration in supporting an agreement or treaty.10,11

The current October 2023 version of the treaty12 has been watered down by worldwide protests, but the goal is always there — WHO domination of anything remotely having to do with health. We do not need more ways to become officially or legally entwined with WHO; we need to get out of the organization run by a Chinese Communist puppet who conspired to hide the laboratory origin of SARS-CoV-2 and systematically demanded draconian measures to take down the constitutional governments of the world, leading to President Donald Trump’s official withdrawal of the U.S. from the U.N. agency, which Joe Biden immediately reversed on taking the presidency.

Here are a few of the pitfalls in the current October 2023 30-page draft proposal. The words of the quotes can be easily searched after linking to the proposed treaty on WHO’s website.13 The opening statement to the treaty requires “Recognizing that the World Health Organization is fundamental to strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, as it is the directing and coordinating authority on international health work.” No sane lover of freedom wants the WHO to have that powerful role in world affairs.

In more than one place, a goal of “universal health coverage” is required as a part of the treaty. The more our government has tried to create “universal health coverage,” the more health care has deteriorated and become a tool of oppression.

The WHO still aims to censor criticism of its narratives, which wrecked the world during COVID. The treaty says the WHO will counter what it calls an “infodemic,” which “means too much information, false and misleading information… It causes confusion and risk-taking behaviours that can harm health. It also leads to mistrust in health authorities and undermines public health and social measures.” In other words, don’t challenge the “health authorities,” “public health,” or the establishment narrative. This shameless kind of censorship, as we are already experiencing in the U.S., destroys free speech and is further taking us down the road to totalitarianism. I’m glad it slipped into their treaty proposal because this kind of censorship highlights the true authoritarian and totalitarian aims of the WHO.

The woke terms “equitable” and “sustainable development” are part of the treaty. “Climate change” is another. They are rallying cries for the destruction of Western economies and freedoms.

The treaty requires each nation to “promote and implement a One Health approach.” One Health is a progressive/Communist collectivist concept that considers human beings in general no more important, and probably less important, than animals and the environment. One Health is wholly hostile to individual freedom.

Granting Even Greater Levels of Immunity to the Deadly Genetic Jab Murderers

The more or less governing office of the treaty is the “The Conference of Parties,” and it will establish a worldwide mechanism similar to our unconstitutional “vaccine courts,” which relieve the vaccine manufacturers of all liability. The Conference of Parties will use as models “existing relevant models as a reference, no-fault vaccine injury compensation mechanism(s), with the aim of promoting access to financial remedy for individuals experiencing serious adverse events resulting from a pandemic vaccine, as well as more generally promoting pandemic vaccine acceptance.” Imagine that magic: an objective party that both determines compensations for vaccine injuries and at the same time is “generally promoting pandemic vaccine acceptance.”

The existing immunities already granted to the vaccine companies in the United States have enabled the COVID genetic vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, to as yet remain unpunished despite over 18,000 reported deaths caused by their products. Considering that one report probably represents more than 100 unreported jab deaths, these numbers of deaths become astronomical — the greatest mass murder in history.14 Nothing in law should allow corporations, their government sponsors, or agencies like WHO to get away with such a slaughter. The WHO seeks to make this kind of immunity into international law.

Threats to National Sovereignty in the Proposed Treaty

“Accountability,” or holding the nation states accountable for adhering to the treaties, suggests threats, but the WHO leaves open how the guilty will be punished. Perhaps that will be determined after the treaties are signed. The concept of “accountability” suggests coercion and a threat to the sovereignty of nations.

Another strike against national sovereignty is contained in this section of the treaty: “The implementation of the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be guided by the Charter of the United Nations and the Constitution of the World Health Organization.” Really, without undermining “national sovereignty”? There is no chance of anything other than a version of Communism in any endeavor “implemented” and “guided” by the Charter of the UN and the Constitution of WHO, a gang of bullies determined on being the vanguard of a world governance.

The old version of the treaty called for the enforcement of WHO recommendations. It directly usurped the sovereignty of nations. The new treaty proposal is misleading in saying the states retain their “sovereignty” because it then adds a qualifier, “in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.” No, no, no. It’s the reverse: The Charter of the United Nations has its powers in accordance with the wishes of the individual nation states of the world who cannot be forced to become members and who can withdraw at any time. Therefore, the sovereignty of nations cannot be “in accordance” with the Charter of the U.N. This is a direct threat against national sovereignty.

Proposed Amendments to the WHO International Health Regulations

Separate from the treaty, the still-alive proposals to amend the International Health Regulations, which the Biden Administration totally supports, would turn WHO recommendations into legally binding and enforceable demands. National constitutions and national sovereignty would be severely compromised.15 They were stopped last May, but the amendments will be coming again in May 2024, along with the discussion of the treaties.

Nor should we be distracted from the UN itself, which has disclosed its intention to one-up its own agency, the WHO, by taking charge of all “shocks” to the world, even ones we cannot define or anticipate.16

The answer increasingly becomes that we must get out of both the UN and the WHO.

This column is written by Dr. Peter Breggin.

First Published on AmericaOutLoud.news Feb. 25, 2024

