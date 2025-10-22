Who will continue civilization
Examining some of the greatest pressures and roadblocks faced by young women today that lead to the deferment or rejection of parenthood.
Birthrates are declining worldwide, including in the US, Canada, and European nations, with some projections forecasting that 97% of the world’s countries will have fertility rates too low to sustain their populations by 2100. This population deficit not only threatens economic growth and the well-being of older members but also limits opportunities for younger people to develop in thriving communities. These population declines are an overall disaster for civilization, human well-being, and survival.
Modern Western culture is oriented toward personal survival and away from marriage and family. If a young adult is blessed with a loving marriage, starting a family becomes more complicated by the rising costs of living, including a home, higher education, and rewarding careers with sufficient salaries to raise a family.
Elizabeth wrote an article in November 2023 that illuminates what she re-emphasized in our conversation: “For the many women I know who don’t have children, it is an abiding sorrow…Only one in ten women actually doesn’t want children. One in ten is infertile, but the rest who don’t have children, and that is one-third of us and counting, wanted them. By the time they are in their 40s and incapable, [they want children] badly.”
Elizabeth is so thoughtful–her analysis of the influences that are leading toward depopulation is unique and illuminating. She is truly one of those people who are independent thinkers and truth-seekers, gazing unflinchingly and with great care and concern at the issues faced by young adults in our culture. They are trying to build nuclear families and communities that satisfy their most important needs while birthing and raising the next generation of human beings.
Elizabeth Nickson can be found on her always thought-provoking Substack “Welcome to Absurdistan.”
First published on AmericaOutLoud.news October 13, 2025
I wonder about the Muslims whose agenda was to see Islam take over the world through over-breeding. Did they take the 'Vax'? In regard, to America, many cases of infertility occur, because of lack of knowledge about nutrition and not having a healthy lifestyle. Hippocrates 2400 years ago, promoted natural foods, sunshine, fresh air, rest, change of venue, etc. I am sure he would not advocate modern medicine's treatments, drugs and vaccines. American's used to be #1 in World health and now they are in 47th place with our government's emphasis on promoting money-making industries, without any safety checks on manufacturer's products. I feel sorry for young families today, because so many don't have real knowledge about nutrition and don't have the money for decent food. This affects the minds and stability of a relationship. The drugs (legal and illegal) have messed up the minds of many young people in America...and it is very difficult to find a mentally-stable healthy partner.
I have trouble with this concern... On both sides of it. There are those who fear that there are too many people, and then there's some who think we will go extinct if there are not enough babies. History shows that's not the case. After the flood there were only a few people (literally!). And now we're at how many? God's got this; we needn't be over concerned either way when it comes to how many of us there are.