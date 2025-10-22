Birthrates are declining worldwide, including in the US, Canada, and European nations, with some projections forecasting that 97% of the world’s countries will have fertility rates too low to sustain their populations by 2100. This population deficit not only threatens economic growth and the well-being of older members but also limits opportunities for younger people to develop in thriving communities. These population declines are an overall disaster for civilization, human well-being, and survival.

In a fascinating conversation with journalist Elizabeth Nickson, we examined some of the greatest pressures and roadblocks faced by young women today that lead to the deferment or rejection of parenthood.

Modern Western culture is oriented toward personal survival and away from marriage and family. If a young adult is blessed with a loving marriage, starting a family becomes more complicated by the rising costs of living, including a home, higher education, and rewarding careers with sufficient salaries to raise a family.

Elizabeth wrote an article in November 2023 that illuminates what she re-emphasized in our conversation: “For the many women I know who don’t have children, it is an abiding sorrow…Only one in ten women actually doesn’t want children. One in ten is infertile, but the rest who don’t have children, and that is one-third of us and counting, wanted them. By the time they are in their 40s and incapable, [they want children] badly.”

Elizabeth is so thoughtful–her analysis of the influences that are leading toward depopulation is unique and illuminating. She is truly one of those people who are independent thinkers and truth-seekers, gazing unflinchingly and with great care and concern at the issues faced by young adults in our culture. They are trying to build nuclear families and communities that satisfy their most important needs while birthing and raising the next generation of human beings.

Elizabeth Nickson can be found on her always thought-provoking Substack “Welcome to Absurdistan.”

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news October 13, 2025