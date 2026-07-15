Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
6d

So true Thanks and Blessings you two

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5d

Some of the information you provided in the past about the glands in the brain really got me thinking...I have been into the study of health and nutrition, since 1961, when my 4 year old son was put on tranquilizers for hyperactivity. It was providence at that time, when a good friend handed me some books and told me, "Start reading you are listening to the wrong people." The first thing my eyes spotted in one of the books ...Hyperactivity is created by sugar...and the second thing I read...Tranquilizers stunt the developing organs of children.. After reading this information, my trust in medical doctors vanished and it got me into a lifelong search for the truth. Your information about the glands in the brain made me realize what medical drugs, vaccines, processed foods, alcohol, chemicals, etc. have done to the human mind. They have lowered its ability to think, analyze, remember... and have harmed human consciousness immensely by damaging the Pineal Gland. These are major reasons for America's decline in health, scholastically (in education) and in the moral consciousness of the American people.

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