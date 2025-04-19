Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

What about those long, rubbery masses being found in our veins starting in mid-2021?

Only one man is paying much attention to these sometimes-enormous things stuffing our veins in life and then in our dead bodies. His name is retired Major Tom Haviland. Sent into early retirement from the Air Force because he refused the Covid jabs, he watched the movie, “Died Suddenly,” and became interested in the giant white rubbery clots being pulled out of recently dead bodies by embalmers.

He started surveying embalmers and their organizations in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and found that hundreds of practitioners were reporting that they began pulling these out of fresh corpses starting around mid-2021, and many were suspecting the Covid jabs as the cause.

Tom, who has a bachelor’s in electrical engineering and a master’s in computer resources and information management, has a sharp scientific mind and describes with perfect clarity in a swiftly moving interview about his adventures with the incredible white amyloid substances and their contents, and the people who refuse to talk about it with anyone but him.

One of the officials in the embalmers’ hierarchy who initially told about seeing the “white things” later refused to send his survey around in his state when he rose up in the ranks. He found that vascular surgeons and other healthcare professionals were finding the rubbery white clots, sometimes in association with heart attacks, but weren’t “allowed” to talk about it. Chemical analyses of the clots have suggested dangers that are additional to simply stuffing up our veins and causing heart attacks.

In preparing for the interview, I tried to check the scientific literature to see if anyone had written about it. I found one article that had a remarkable list of 9 authors. I couldn’t wait to read it. Withdrawn: A systematic review of autopsy findings in deaths after COVID-19 vaccination – ScienceDirect

Forensic Science International

Available online 21 June 2024, 112115

Withdrawn Article in Press: What’s this?

Withdrawn: A systematic review of autopsy findings in deaths after COVID-19 vaccination

Author links open overlay panel Nicolas Hulscher a, Paul E. Alexander b, Richard Amerling b, Heather Gessling b, Roger Hodkinson b, William Makis c, Harvey A. Risch d, Mark Trozzi e, Peter A. McCullough b f

A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination (Nicolas Hulscher, Paul E. Alexander, Richard Amerling, Heather Gessling, Roger Hodkinson, William Makis, Harvey A. Risch, Mark Trozzi, Peter A. McCullough, 07/05/23)

Look at that weird headline that starts with “WITHDRAWN.” Then look at the list of authors. I’ve heard of all nine, and many of them are actually my friends in the health freedom movement. These are people I know, have worked with, admire, and even love. It could be the invitation list to party of my favorite colleagues and their friends… if we held parties.

It turns out that the editor-in-chief himself intervened and cancelled this article. It’s quite astonishing because so many of these authors are among the most experienced and honorable professionals I know… Yes, I’m being ironic. The ones I know best in this group have been under heavy attack for being truth-tellers.

Meanwhile, I’m going to have to contact my professional friends to get a copy of what they had to say because I cannot find the original online.

In the third segment of the radio interview today, we examine the global implications of how the Western Global Predators and their empire can so easily shut down a scientific finding of such vast importance, even after some of the bravest and most honorable scientists in the world have already had the article accepted. Thank God, a very determined Major Tom Haviland continues to spread the news, and we can help him with his task.

A study in global censorship and denial.

First appearing on AmericaOutLoud.news

