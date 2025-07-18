Dr. Kirk Moore is a hero of the COVID wars. He administered saline shots instead of COVID vaccines to his patients and issued vaccine cards to them, allowing them to continue with their work or school. In doing so, Dr. Moore preserved the health of his patients and fulfilled his Hippocratic Oath to do no harm. He was subsequently charged by the Biden administration in 2023 with violating laws that resulted in “sabotaging” the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Appeals to the new Trump administration to pardon the doctor or dismiss the case were ignored, and the trial moved forward.

Jury selection was done, and the discovery phase had begun. The trial had gone on for one week. Officials were being interrogated on the witness stand. Colleagues, patients, friends, and patriots filled the courtroom, and a growing awareness of this ongoing travesty of justice was evident through social media.

Then, in the eleventh hour, the charges were suddenly dropped. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.” She undoubtedly acted with the approval, if not the insistence, of President Trump. And it really was over, because there was a provision that the government could not bring it again.

At first, it seemed like a miracle. Everyone we know was delighted for Dr. Moore and his loved ones, and so were we.

However, a compromise agreement was forced on Dr. Moore as part of the government’s decision to drop the case: Dr. Moore would NOT be allowed to sue the government for costs.

In addition to the caveat, the whole thing began to look suspicious. There was no ripple effect. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Health and Human Services was still endorsing the vaccine for large populations of patients. Anyone over 65 years of age was supposed to receive it, as was anyone else who had pre-existing conditions, including pregnant and nursing mothers, and babies 6 months of age and older.

This meant that there were literally hundreds of thousands of patients who ran the risk of being murdered or disabled by lifelong conditions due to the ongoing distribution of the vaccines. A significant number of patients, especially among the elderly, the ill, and pregnant women and their children, would die before their natural time, from heart disease, from a damaged immune system, from miscarriage or stillbirth, to hundreds of other identified adverse effects of the jab.

Was there an increasing awareness in the administration about the damage done by the mRNA vaccines? Was this ending of the trial an acknowledgement of the heroism this physician demonstrated in protecting his patients from the potentially deadly effects of the COVID-19 vaccine? Were we going to see mRNA vaccines suspended and banned? Damaged patients recognized and helped? Charges brought against those responsible for creating and pushing the toxic, deadly mRNA bioweapons upon a gaslit public?

“Trump and Bondi are stopping discovery!”

All of this was puzzling us, until Ginger Breggin realized in a flash, “Trump and Bondi are stopping discovery. They don’t want the public hearing revelations about the COVID-19 and deadly jabs.”

But we remained puzzled about the timing. Why wait so long into the trial before ending it? Was it just to stretch out the punishment of the good doctor and those who care about him, as well as those who want to see a full investigation and rejection of the COVID-19 attack on humanity?

And there was that caveat to the ending of the trial, a compromise demanded by the government — that Dr. Moore agree not to sue.

Enter Sasha Latypova

Our radio interview with Sasha Latypova, released on podcast on July 18, 2025, has helped clarify our understanding of the government’s conduct.

Latypova is a very successful retired pharmaceutical consultant who has become a reformer, initially in response to the travesties of COVID-19. She is now among the very top of vaccine and pharmaceutical experts in the entire health freedom and freedom movement. She, along with another great freedom fighter, Katherine Watt, had helped Dr. Moore’s legal team develop his defense.

In our interview with Latypova, she reports that the judge had initially ruled against Dr. Moore presenting critical information in his defense about the deadliness of the vaccines. The government allowed the trial to begin and continue because it had no fear of COVID-19 disclosures coming to light. Nothing would come up to discredit Trump’s beloved Operation Warp Speed and to bring the global conspiracy crashing down. But the government made a mistake by bringing up one of the suppressed subjects. So the judge now lifted the secrecy of specific materials about the murderous effects of the vaccines that Dr. Moore was refusing to give to his patients. Kirk Moore’s team was about to blow open the whole Covid Murderous Scam.

A Comment by Dr. Breggin

In my legal work as a medical expert, I have testified in cases where judges have ruled out my bringing up information that would harm the other side’s case, and sometimes I have been able to legally get past the prohibition. In a case against St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, DC, an older man was petitioning for release after decades of horrendous, involuntary incarceration. At the start of the trial, the judge ruled that I could not testify about my findings in the hospital records that the man had been repeatedly sexually abused since he was hospitalized as a teenager, causing his condition to vastly deteriorate over many years of being abused while locked up.

After my direct testimony, in which I was not allowed to discuss the most important issue in the case, the repeated sexual abuse of my client, I now had to face cross-examination by an attorney representing the hospital. During the cross-examination, the increasingly hostile lawyer for the hospital asked me in a sneering fashion, thinking he would trap me in front of the jury, “If the patient is not schizophrenic as every hospital doctor has diagnosed him for decades, what’s your diagnosis?”

I responded, “Chronic Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Due to Repeated Sexual Abuse in the Hospital.” Of course, the lawyer protested that I had broken the rules, but the judge replied, “You asked him the question, counselor, and he gave an appropriate answer.” The judge ruled that the answer would be allowed, and then I was able to amplify it with the hospital records during re-cross by the victim’s attorney.

Probably because this incriminating material of severe injustice was brought to light, the jury gave the remarkable and unexpected opinion that the man was not mentally ill and that the hospital must find a better, safer placement for him.

From Dr. Peter Breggin’s resume: 1991: In Washington, D.C. in Richey v. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, an elderly man involuntarily hospitalized since his teenage years and now suffering from post-traumatic dementia brought an action to be released from St. Elizabeths Hospital in DC on the grounds that he was not mentally ill. He chose a jury trial. Dr. Breggin testified that the young man had not been severely disturbed when admitted for problems with truancy but was raped in the hospital, an event leading to a lifetime of incarceration in the institution. Dr. Breggin documented incidents of physical and sexual abuse in the hospital throughout the inmate’s lifetime hospital stay from his teenage to his elder years. Dr. Breggin also testified on the impact of multiple medications, electroshock, repeated sexual abuse, and chronic institutionalization on the man as a teenager, adult, and elder. The jury found for the patient, declaring that he was not mentally ill, and by implication, that he was a victim of chronic, continuing abuse. The judge ordered the hospital to facilitate his release to a less restrictive environment.

We believe the Trump administration stopped the case against Dr. Kirk Moore precisely in order to prevent shocking discoveries which would have finally shed public light on Covid jab deaths and destruction, and the massive global coverup. And that is also why they had to stop Dr. Moore from bringing another embarrassing case, asking to be refunded his enormous costs from the legal fees and his loss of income.

The only explanation that makes sense is that the charges against Dr. Kirk Moore were dropped to avoid discovery under oath in a court of law of officials who had participated in the greatest product liability negligence and fraud cases in the history of medicine — virtual mass murder.

We, the American people, are witnesses to the Trump regime becoming coconspirators in the ongoing program to destroy freedom and human life under the fraudulent banner of public health responses to pandemics. The global predators behind all this are clearly planning to do this to us again and again as a major bioweapon against humanity and human freedom.

In this amazing interview with Sasha Latypova, she describes another case in which she is involved, in this other case not only as a consultant but as a potential expert witness. The new case is Dutch, and it’s against Bill Gates and other “vaccine” masterminds for genocide!

Latypova describes chilling factors surrounding the case in Europe that will confirm her incredible courage and honesty in participating, while it re-emphasizes that the governing powers across the Western World are intent on protecting COVID-19 as a model for keeping us in line, while depopulating us and weakening our resistance to them.

A Final Comment by Ginger Breggin

Prior to Dr. Moore’s trial, we had already watched with dismay as the FDA, under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, approved a new Moderna vaccine. Truth be told, I should have seen it then. A lifetime ago, in my own childhood, an epidemic of birth defects that were both shocking and profound emerged. Newborn infants, with severely foreshortened arms or legs, sometimes missing altogether, or with other damage to eyes, ears, genitals, or internal organs, faced a lifetime of challenges. Some babies were so badly deformed that they could not survive, dying shortly after birth. The causative drug, thalidomide, was pulled from the global market. It took the individual courage and tenacity of Dr. Frances Oldham Kelsey, a physician and reviewer in the FDA, to ensure the drug was never approved for use in the United States, and thus only 17 cases emerged domestically.

This time, despite the disastrous and continuing rise in deaths and injuries from the mRNA vaccines, there is only denial. Surviving victims of the rollout of the COVID jab have been ignored and pushed aside, unacknowledged by the very agencies tasked with guarding the health of Americans. Instead of preventing an epidemic (which was never the threat we were told it would be) the supposed ‘solution’ foisted upon us in a time of great fear has caused an epidemic of sudden deaths, turbo cancers, deadly white “clots” that were never before seen, heart attacks, heart failure, neurological disabilities, immune system failures, and untold suffering by patients and their families. And all of this is denied and covered up by our government.

The People of America Will Have to Push for an mRNA Ban

The push to abolish these toxic and deadly agents will have to come from the people of America. We are seeing in other arenas that the President of the United States does respond to his base and to his cabinet members. The push must come from the cabinet members involved, not downward from the President of the United States. Especially where the technology is as specialized as in medicine and public health, it is up to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his HHS officials and staff to inform and educate President Trump about the destruction and damage caused by mRNA vaccines and the mRNA platforms that are being massively pushed by the global predators. Trump’s advisors owe it to him and to humanity, and otherwise they become coconspirators to their own future genocide trials.

We must demand that the government acknowledge the COVID-19 jab deaths and widespread harms and stop all human experiments using mRNA genetic platforms. We must demand that the government acknowledge the wounded and help to ease the burdens of the adverse effects inflicted upon them. The “experiment” should be over. It is time to stop the obvious killing and mayhem. Indeed, the call for further studies on current mRNA vaccines, as RFK Jr. suggested, is a travesty in the face of the great experimentation that turned into a massacre.

We, the wounded, the doctors treating the wounded, the public citizens who have had their eyes opened through the dreadful witnessing of death or disability of loved ones and friends and neighbors — we have to carry the message. We must warn our fellow citizens and demand that the administration — whomever is in office — abandon this toxic, destructive, practice that masquerades as a “treatment.” Nobody is being treated. And millions have already died. For the sake of all Americans and humanity, abandon this madness.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news July 16, 2025 and July 18, 2025