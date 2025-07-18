Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

sean anderson
18h

“Anyone over 65 years of age was supposed to receive it, as was anyone else who had pre-existing conditions, including pregnant and nursing mothers” - so they can cull the pool of Social Security recipients, cull the medical system of chronically ill folks, and decrease the fertility of our women. Completely Satanic in inspiration and execution.

Dee
18h

Thank you Dr. Breggin and Ginger Breggin for being the people you are. Helps others to remain sane when the "crazy" is at least acknowledged by others.

With all due respect, Kennedy and Trump both know by now that these shots are killing and greatly harming people. Yeah it wouldn't hurt for more people to get vocal about that. This is genocide that is approved by our own government, thus democide.

The question is why would Kennedy and Trump allow genocide to happen? Why haven't they stood up for the people that vowed to support them?

I think that there are people behind Kennedy and Trump, thus I don' t think Kennedy and Trump are calling the shots. I think we got to look to people who attend the Bilderberg meetings etc. People are probably threatening them and their family. Kennedy and Trump and other government officials have to have the braveness of the soldiers that walked the beach on D-Day knowing odds weren't great they would make it to the other side to change the outcome. This is a war.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOal7g5fqnU

