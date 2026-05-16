Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Behan's avatar
Patricia Behan
3d

God bless both of you, Dr. Breggin and Ginger! You are both such a wonderful light in this dark world.

Also, God bless Lauren Friedman for her bravery. I hope she recovers from this grave injustice she and so many others have suffered. I hope she realizes that she is so special and precious and a gift to this world.

Reply
Share
Guven Cagil's avatar
Guven Cagil
3d

Thanks Doctor Breggin and thanks Lauren Friedman for testifying.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Breggin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture