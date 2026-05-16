Dr. Breggin received an evening phone call from Brannon Howse to immediately comment on that night’s broadcast about the recent devastating testimony of Lauren Friedman at a recent mental health event hosted by the MAHA institute. Friedman, a mental health and drug safety advocate, displayed great courage in talking about how SSRI antidepressants had flattened her personality and her sexual function, making it impossible for her to experience sexual sensation and emotional feelings toward a partner, and more broadly feelings of love toward her family and friends.

Although Dr. Breggin has identified these devastating adverse effects for many years, the drug companies and their collaborators in the FDA have failed to adequately warn the public and have “swept it under the rug.”

[WARNING: Psychiatric drugs are not only dangerous to take, they are also dangerous to withdraw from. Withdrawal from psychiatric drugs should be done cautiously with professional supervision. Please see the book by Peter R. Breggin, MD, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families. This is only book on psychiatric drug withdrawal written by a psychiatrist. It begins with a comprehensive description and analysis of how and why psychiatric drugs harm our brains and our bodies. It then provides a foundation and direction on how best to safely withdraw patients by withdrawing small amounts of medication while engaging the patient in psychotherapy as oriented to the patient’s feelings and needs. It has inspired many families and professionals to help patients carefully and safely reduce highly neurotoxic psychiatric drugs such as antidepressants (including SSRIs), mood stabilizers, stimulants, and antipsychotic drugs. This book is the forerunner to the Deprescribing movement growing among therapists.]

In Ms. Friedman’s testimony she bravely and eloquently described how taking SSRIs has wounded her:

Even as patients develop sexual and attachment difficulties they may continue to take the psychiatric drugs. “Most people continue to take antidepressants because they fail to perceive their loss of quality of life,” Dr. Breggin said. “These drugs suppress both sexuality and love, often without full recovery when the drugs are stopped.”

He added:

Don’t give up hope on recovery. The brain has the capacity, called neuroplasticity, to enable recovery from toxic injury by neurotoxic psychiatric drugs. Psychotherapy can also help to overcome these kinds of injuries. It is a loss of engagement with people in general as well as specifically damaging sexual function and the experience of having sexual feelings. But it is a horrific experience.”

“We are social beings—our feelings of engagement and attachment are central to our well-being as human beings.”