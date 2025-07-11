Sherri Tenpenny, our guest today, is an osteopathic physician who was among the very earliest medical doctors to sound the warning about the growing coercive forces pushing dangerous vaccines on America. She may even be the first!

She was looking at the future dangers of vaccines long before Bill Gates announced The Decade of Vaccines in 2010 and mobilized the greediest, wealthiest predators on Earth to join in exploiting and dominating the world based on vaccinating the world with poisonous injections. Probably before it entered anyone else’s mind, Dr. Sheri Tenpenny was calling all vaccines “poisons” and demanding a scientific evaluation of them.

As Dr. Tenpenny discussed daring to call vaccines poisons, a remarkable memory from many decades ago came to mind. I was debating a pediatrician at a conference about giving stimulants to children for so-called ADHD when he tried to be very circumspect, telling me and the audience, “I only actually give them to 3% of the children.” I spontaneously responded, “I wouldn’t know which 3% of children to poison!”

Dr. Tenpenny is an extraordinary physician and individual, and this interview is truly inspiring. Deeply inspiring!

I first became aware of Dr. Tenpenny very early in 2021, when the COVID-19 jabs were first being introduced, and I heard her warning about a whole range of adverse effects afflicting women and their unborn children. I remember my wife, Ginger, and I turning to each other with looks of “Could this be true?”

Well, it all turned out to be true.

Listen to our interview with this remarkable woman and get to know one of the truly great doctors of our time. And here’s something I rarely say: You should buy her new book, Zero Accountability in a Failed System. It is extremely well-written and easy to understand, yet packed with new and enlightening data about Covid, about vaccines, about the failures of medicine, about the systematic lawmaking that created the Covid catastrophe… and many other things you’ve never before heard of. I keep her book in a special area next to my computer, where I store a few of my most commonly used books, including some that Ginger and I have written.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's new book is Zero Accountability in a Failed System: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law.

First aired on AmericaOutLoud.news July 10, 2025

