Chris Shoemaker, MD, is a Canadian physician who has been speaking truth to power in Canada about COVID-19 and especially the harm from the deadly sticks in the arm they masquerade as “vaccines.” Dr. Shoemaker has been bravely warning families and parents about the dangers of the COVID injections—focusing especially on why children must not be given these toxic shots. He has been warning his fellow countrymen and women for years—including at the famous Truckers Rally.

“Doctor Chris,” as he likes to be called, is a truly heroic figure. In a manner that anyone can easily understand, he simply explains the intricacies of the deadly jabs while remaining consistent with the basic science.

This is a good show to help you understand how to explain the mRNA vaccines to people and to share with people who need a nudge to cross the barrier to enlightenment.

Beyond that, it’s a heartfelt episode about a man who 48 hours earlier learned he had permanently lost his medical license in his home province for simply sharing his knowledge in public appearances. A good man, a good doctor, and a good scientist, in an admirable combination. You will enjoy meeting and learning from Dr. Chris Shoemaker.

Dr. Chris's website is

Drshoemakercovidtruth.com

Etransfer support of his efforts can be made at

cshoemakermd@gmail.com

First published on AmericaOutLoud August 1, 2024