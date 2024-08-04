An admirable physician, scientist, and heroic man -- Chris Shoemaker, MD
Speaking truth to power in Canada about COVID-19
Chris Shoemaker, MD, is a Canadian physician who has been speaking truth to power in Canada about COVID-19 and especially the harm from the deadly sticks in the arm they masquerade as “vaccines.” Dr. Shoemaker has been bravely warning families and parents about the dangers of the COVID injections—focusing especially on why children must not be given these toxic shots. He has been warning his fellow countrymen and women for years—including at the famous Truckers Rally.
“Doctor Chris,” as he likes to be called, is a truly heroic figure. In a manner that anyone can easily understand, he simply explains the intricacies of the deadly jabs while remaining consistent with the basic science.
This is a good show to help you understand how to explain the mRNA vaccines to people and to share with people who need a nudge to cross the barrier to enlightenment.
Beyond that, it’s a heartfelt episode about a man who 48 hours earlier learned he had permanently lost his medical license in his home province for simply sharing his knowledge in public appearances. A good man, a good doctor, and a good scientist, in an admirable combination. You will enjoy meeting and learning from Dr. Chris Shoemaker.
Dr. Chris's website is
Drshoemakercovidtruth.com
Etransfer support of his efforts can be made at
cshoemakermd@gmail.com
First published on AmericaOutLoud August 1, 2024
I was just listening to Dr. Chris Shoemaker, M.D. in "An Injection of Truth" Town Hall from June 17th 2024. He speaks at 1:47:35 here: https://odysee.com/@SubversionDiversion:8/An-Injection-Of-Truth-Town-Hall-20240617:7 (best copy reencoded), along with Dan Hartman, Dr. Eric Payne, M.D., Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Byram W. Bridle, Dr. Mark Trozzi, M.D., and Dr. William Makis, M.D..
Many people are unaware that he and the both of you and the other Doctors above are still under unrelenting attack and the powers that be are gearing up for the next attack wave! We can never back down!
Thank you so much for your tireless hard work! Generations to come will learn of your heroism and the tragic failures that happen when bad people run the world, hopefully never to happen again!
Beautiful interview with this courageous man. Thank you.The malice of these professional boards in censoring and stripping good people of their licenses is so difficult to comprehend. Treating the vaccine-injured with ivermectin and the Cleveland Clinic observational study is such important information.