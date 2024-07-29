Dear President Trump,

To overcome the global predators who are trying to dominate us and all of humanity, we must set aside our ordinary human impulse to deny, reject, or get mentally fuzzy about the profoundly evil character of our enemies. These pernicious forces are taking over our nation and the world — and if we do not fully grasp and engage this evil, we will be crushed. We believe you can break through this evil to win the coming election, but in office, you and us — all your supporters — will have to face and engage an unimaginable deluge of purposeful, hate-filled strategies for smashing us on their way to imposing a global empire on the world.

President Trump, to survive and triumph, you and all honorable people must never again trust anyone who wields power in the United States or around the world. I know that such a viewpoint runs counter to our nature and raises seemingly impossible challenges — but it is the truth. Everyone who has become powerful and influential in America and around the world, in almost any arena, has been vetted by and often trained by the predatory globalists. If their core is not fundamentally anti-human, hateful, and grandiosely global in their ambitions, the international globalists toss them aside — or disable and murder them as necessary.

Just as you have so recently experienced, we, too, have endured murderous attacks and incredible harassment over the past several decades, and yet we, too, continue to struggle with fully grasping the evil we are up against. But the assassination attempt on your life, involving your own Secret Service, Homeland Security, and FBI — compels us to squarely face that evil in order to win our freedom.

An Immediate Action for You to Take

As immediate practical matters, you must create your own equivalent of the Secret Service to protect you. You must always have your own private security closest to you, even when you are surrounded by the Secret Service. And you cannot trust any but a few people because the infinite wealth and unmitigated violence of the global predators put even the most honorable individuals at risk of being intimidated. We have seen that from Supreme Court Justices to the heads of the FBI, Homeland Security, and potentially even your own inner circle. And as much as you adore the people who celebrate with you at your rallies, imposters can easily infiltrate.

You must realize now and after your election that as leader of the largest bureaucracy in the world, you cannot trust anyone embedded in this Deep State. To function on a higher level in any of the agencies or departments, they must reject your rightful, constitutionally-defined leadership of them. In no way do they serve under you. As a culture, they feel entitled to command and control you and every other American citizen. That’s what makes them the Deep State. As our government’s bureaucracy has grown, so has the determination of the global predators to take control of it, a purpose they have now largely or entirely achieved.

Good News and Hope

There is good news. The enormous numbers of patriots in America — where the global attack is now focused — are honorable and good people, and we vastly outnumber the global predators and their minions. And the vast majority of people around the world, in contrast to our enemies, are trying to live good and honorable lives. But all of us must stop turning our faces from the evil. You and every one of us with truly good intentions must finally see the utter, unmitigated bad intentions of the Progressives and globalists who surround us.

Our enemies do have the advantage of their highly focused, uninhibited, destructive intentions, which become more dangerous to us the more we turn away from their glaring evil. We must love one another and trust in a loving God to make ourselves infinitely stronger and even more terrifying to them than they are to us. Love for one another, devotion to freedom, taking personal responsibility, advocating respect and love for community as expressed in patriotism, and trusting in a loving God. Our values put them to shame and ultimately stand in the way of their ambitions to impose their empires on us to control and exploit us and to reduce our numbers to a more manageable size.

The Evil Aligned Against You From Early On

President Trump, since you are NOT a politician, you share our values to work at living as good and honorable a life as possible in this troubled world. Because these values seem natural to us, and even built in us by nature and by God, none of us easily grasped the degree or expanse of violent evil that would be aligned against you when you first announced your opposition to “globalism” early in your first campaign.

You know the facts of what happened even better than we do. The Washington Post enthusiastically described how the Progressives (ultimately, globalists) were planning on impeaching you before you even took office. The global predatory Koch family, claiming to be libertarians who fund the globalist Republican elite, rejected and attacked you. They saw you would become the first American President in decades to put America First. They knew that would encourage the patriotic citizens of Great Britian and other nations to demand being put first by their own governments. This was an enormous threat to the global network — and could have stopped the momentum of their global ambitions. In fact, Klaus Schwab, in his book announcing his fascistic Great Reset, warned that you were a formidable enemy of globalism, as are all patriotic republics.

A Partial List of the Attacks Against You and Against the Rest of Us

Your support of individual freedom and national sovereignty drove the globalists and continues to drive them to destroy you. With your election, the most important urgent goal for all the combined global predators, from both the West and the East, became the destruction of your Presidency before you blocked their agenda to dominate the world.

They showed and continue to show their evil intentions in innumerable ways:

Unprecedented one-party attempts at impeachment.

Illegal surveillance of you and us.

The appalling arrest and mistreatment of important supporters, including General Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, and Peter Navarro — in another unprecedented abuse of power involving weaponization of the Justice Department and the D.C. judicial system.

Endless lawfare against you and your family members.

Making up baseless allegations such as “Russia Gate,” when the Progressives and globalists treasonously support America’s globalist enemies, including Communist China.

Hiding the truth about Joe Biden and his family wealth obtained by corrupt business dealings around the world including in Ukraine, Russia, and China.

Organizing the establishment media talking heads like puppets whose strings are tied to the global predators aligned against the world’s republics and constitutional democracies, meaning yourself, Mr. President, and all of us.

Empowering health agencies to impose draconian measures under the guise of fighting COVID-19 when the globalists were really experimenting with how much they could damage America’s economy, its middle class, its educational and religious institutions, and its overall will to resist totalitarian authority.

Empowering the Department of Defense (DoD) to take the again unprecedented role of managing and controlling Operation Warp Speed, including the scientific evaluation of the “vaccines” (which never happened) and their distribution (which was chaotic). They deceived you, President Trump, and millions of American citizens into believing Project Warp Speed was an amazingly positive example of business and government cooperation. Instead, it was the infliction of a bioweapon on the American public with a globalist purpose: Making the globalists even more wealthy and powerful while killing millions of people in the US and around the world and physically and mentally weakening as many others as possible. That is the overall ambition of these evil humans — increasing their domination, exploitation, and culling of humanity.

Empowering the United Nations and its agency, the World Health Organization (WHO), to take control over sovereign nations and the lives of their citizens whenever they choose to declare a threat, from pandemics to global warming and, in the case of the United Nations, to take over when they suspect any kind of unspecified threat to the world. All this is being done in the service of their global masters — billionaires, banks, the military-industrial complex, Western global organizations of all sorts, and ultimately, their comrades in the Chinese Communist Party.

Censoring you and many of us through the collaboration of the Deep State with the likes of Twitter, YouTube, Microsoft, and Google. We, the Breggins, had our 45,000-plus YouTube Channel permanently taken down within 45 minutes of putting up a video announcing our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators.

The humiliation and demolishment of our police and armed forces render us much less able to fend off the global predators at home and abroad.

The above sketch of the global predator assault on President Trump and freedom fighters everywhere cannot fully capture the breadth of the evil we must face, from abortion to encouraging children to seek mutilations to change their gender. From pushing us toward a cashless society so they can monitor and control our finances to injecting us with subcutaneous chips to monitor and control us. And who does not blink at the realization that our own Department of Defense organized and perpetrated an attack upon all of us with bioweapons under the cover of COVID-19?

We must finally understand that grandiose imaginations and intentions to rule the world literally know no bounds.

The Attempted Assassination — Evil Incarnate in Your Own Secret Service

President Trump, you may not have fully faced their evil — the Deep State, the Democrat Party leadership, many elite Republicans, and the heads of departments and agencies; otherwise, they would not have come so close to succeeding. With enormous admiration and respect for you, President Trump, I do not believe you would have become trapped on the stage with an assassin roaming freely until he began shooting if you had seen the evil intentions toward you in the government itself and properly prepared the necessary precautions. In short, when you fully grasp, in your heart and mind, that the leadership of the Secret Service, Homeland Security, and the FBI are flat-out evil, you will never again entrust your safety to them rather than to your own resources.

We do not mean to blame you for continuing to underestimate the evil that dominates the government, especially your own Secret Service with so many great people, excluding those in power. Who could have imagined that the now disgraced head of the Secret Service would admit to Congress that a recognized sniper was allowed 16 seconds to aim and start shooting at the President of the United States? How could you, President Trump, have imagined that your own Secretive Service would escort you onto an unprotected stage while other Secret Service officials knew there was at least one sniper with a gun on a nearby rooftop?

Unbelievable Treachery Controlling the Global Medical and Scientific Community

Mr. President, you may not know that my wife Ginger and I, in April 2020, sent our column and YouTube video to your inner circle of advisors about Anthony Fauci’s treasonous collaboration with the Chinese Communists in which he funded Communist bioweapons research. Within two days, you ordered Anthony Fauci and his cronies to stop funding joint “gain of function” research with the top scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The combined U.S. and Chinese Communist teams were turning harmless cave viruses, never proven to have infected human beings, into virulent SARS-CoV pathogens. They were producing these pathogenic SARS-CoVs right up to the release of COVID SARS-CoV-2, and to this day, the coverup continues.

The Task Ahead

President Trump, as you know as well as we do, most people are basically good and well-intended toward other humans. To grasp the whole of the globalist predatory threat to our nation and ultimately to all nations and, therefore, humanity, we must see how different they are from us — or humanity is doomed.

Even when we ordinary humans begin to glimmer the depth of evil that infects our nation and globe, it remains too overwhelming to keep it in our consciousness and to apply to our daily lives. But they feel empowered by focusing on how to destroy us and much of innocent humanity on the road to taking over the world.

The people who are trying to run the world today never act out of concern for us except on occasion to distract or trap us. These people are more like Hitler, Stalin, Mao, or any other empire builder of the past, from Alexander the Great to Genghis Kahn. But now their technologies are far more powerful and yet more subtle, involving instantaneous communications, rapid transportation, worldwide propaganda, huge global institutions, supercomputers to organize themselves and their surveillance and information, and deadly bioweapons masquerading as vaccines. The people at the top today are enemies of individual freedom, humanity, and God — and they think they have the weaponry to win this time on a global scale. The dream of such grandiose predators has always been to dominate the known world — and now that’s all the world.

Please, President Trump, take seriously our plea with you to see the depth of uncanny, mind-bending evil that surrounds you and all the rest of us. In your strategic thinking, do not assume that global predators are essentially the same as other human beings with at least glimmers of goodwill or good intentions. It’s a trap they will encourage you to step into. But steel yourself, as we must steel ourselves, to know that our enemy is thoroughly predatory in his heart and mind and must be stopped. Otherwise we face a Dark Ages such as humanity has never before endured.

We must turn to one another and trust in a loving God in the ongoing fight to save political liberty and personal freedom on Earth.

Yours truly,

Peter R. Breggin, MD

First published in AmericaOutLoud.news