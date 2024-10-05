Untold potential for riches are there for the taking in the mountains of Appalachia. The Americans living in the mountains are the only barrier. Murder always happens for a reason.

It is no less than mass murder. Reports of a complete absence of state or federal assistance in the devastated areas hit by Hurricane Helene are now crowding the social media airwaves. Bodies floating down the rivers. Bodies hanging in trees. Tangled in piles of debris. Utility company linemen are the first into most of the demolished areas. They report finding children as young as three wandering naked in the mud, crying for their parents, some with ropes dangling from where their parents lashed them in desperation to timber. The smell of death is everywhere. About 1 million souls lived in these Western North Carolina counties, with additional souls dying in the mountains of Eastern Tennessee.

Help is not coming

State and federal authorities have not been on site for the first week or so after the storm dropped like a bomb. There is no update on the number of dead, missing, and rescue of those who have survived other than local accounts. A report out of Asheville, the largest flooded out community in North Carolina, says some FEMA workers have just arrived with porta potties for the local inundated hospital which is still without any electricity or any water. Volunteers, community members, and now some aid workers beginning to trickle in are bringing the dead to the privately owned Mission hospital in Asheville, which is now designated the place to bring bodies in the region. FEMA is quoted as saying they are too tied up at the border and won’t be sending refrigerator trucks for body storage. FEMA also was overheard saying “add a couple zeros” to whatever the body count is right now…One local report on X cites reports of over 900 bodies already at the hospital that haven’t been identified.

A report out of Chimney Rock, NC said a ‘government official’ has told residents at a town meeting that the federal government is seizing land, and the entire area will be bulldozed--bodies, still-standing buildings, and all. One local pastor was going door to door with water, and found there were so many bodies that they changed their delivery request to body bags. “They are not picking up the bodies. They don’t wanna identify the bodies and they’re just leaving them to rot in the streets.” And “Something evil is going on in the NC mountains.”

The disaster region needs pilots with planes, helicopters, people with big equipment and trucks. The 82nd airborne is still not ordered to participate in the rescue, their Apache helicopters are on the ground waiting for Title 10--the emergency order that is required to activate the 82nd airborne.

FEMA is AWOL

The federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is AWOL. The few FEMA representatives trickling in a week after disaster struck are actively disrupting volunteer efforts. Emergency supplies are being taken from volunteers and locked up, FEMA directs survivors to use nonexistent internet or telephones, and some state and federal officials are threatening volunteers and survivors with arrest. Federal relief is reported to be loans—and the contracts required state if funds are not paid back on time all property may be seized.

Unverified reports state North Carolina police have now issued a statement that they will start arresting any federal employees trying to stop or hinder rescue operations, have been debunked.

Survivors of the hurricane and the floods are still without power more than a week after the storm and the rains--there is no date for restoration in sight. Food and water are running out or gone and small communities are still cut off.

Dehydrated and starving people have been abandoned

Dehydrated and starving people with no cell phones or other means of communication have been abandoned. A Brannon Howse media interview with the nonprofit Aerial Recovery organization confirmed the federal government absence and further confirmed that they were told not to conduct search, rescue, and recovery work in both Lake Lure and Chimney Rock when they arrived with former special forces volunteers, equipment, chain saws. The volunteer rescue crew were stopped and ordered to leave by the local police.

Elon Musk posted a video of the devastation filmed by some of his Space X engineers flying into North Carolina to deliver Starlink terminals and supplies. Musk said “my blood is boiling” because FEMA would not let the Musk company helicopter land to deliver the critical supplies.

Columnist Leo Hohmann reminds us that this region of the US is Trump country:

If your house is destroyed and you are literally trying to survive in an atmosphere with little or no food, water and shelter, and your cell service is out, will you be thinking about voting? What if you are fine but you haven’t heard from a family member since the storm hit. You are searching for them, wondering if you will find them dead or alive. Will you be thinking about voting? I don’t think so. So, we have to wonder if this is not only a humanitarian tragedy being left unattended by the federal government but whether it may also be a concentrated voter suppression effort.

Most recently the Biden-Harris administration has announced release of $750 per person in FEMA funds for hurricane victims. Colonel Douglas Macgregor exposed to Tucker Carlson that illegal immigrants coming over the border are being given $2200 per month. FEMA has been transformed into emergency aid for illegal immigrants, paid for by US taxpayers.

Infrastructure is another critical survival matter that is suddenly in short supply. In our last column we documented the ILA (International Longshoremen’s Association) strike that started over the weekend. Docks across the Eastern Seaboard and the Gulf are closed. Steel, heavy equipment, building supplies, and replacement parts for everything from rescue equipment to heavy electrical transformers come in by boat.

The regional electrical grid has 360 substations out of commission

There is a massive shortage of transformers in the US, with wait times for replacements of up to five years. So those heavy transformers knocked out by the hurricane are not going to be replaced any time soon. North Carolina has over 360 substations out of commission in its Western region.

As of October 4, the striking ILA port workers are returning to work until mid-January after negotiations settled on a wages agreement. But the high voltage transformer shortage will not be remedied anytime soon.

January of 2024, the federal government transferred two high voltage power transformers to Ukraine to “enhance the reliability of Ukraine’s Integrated Power System and ensure its maintenance during this and following winters.” This was done despite the shortage of that equipment to ensure US electrical grid reliability. Now we are without the back up supply of transformers needed to repair the grid in the damaged part of Western North Carolina.

North Carolina lawmaker Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) reported:

“The flooding provides a unique challenge not previously faced by substations in Western North Carolina…There is a high likelihood that the substations are not repairable, and replacement of the substation equipment will be necessary.”

Latitude Media, covering energy news, reported:

Many substations [in Western NC] are reportedly completely flooded, leaving Duke Energy, the investor-owned utility that serves the region, unable to accurately assess the damage until the waters recede and the bulky equipment can be dried. Replacement, however, is a tall order. The disaster is coming in the midst of a shortage of electrical equipment, and especially of the transformers that substations use to switch power voltage from direct current to alternating current, or vice versa. As electricity demand across the U.S. increases, so does demand for the equipment that renewable projects, electric vehicle chargers, and countless other things depend upon. And manufacturers are already at capacity — and expanding it further is made challenging by a tight labor market. Transformer prices have risen over 60% since 2020.

The idea that some of the lightly populated region of the heavily forested mountain region of North Carolina might not be rebuilt begins to make a diabolical kind of sense.

The United States used to know how to do rescue. I wrote about traditional American rescue activities and contrasted them with the lack of assistance during the Maui/Lahaina “wildfire.” That signaled a blatant, unhidden disregard for the fundamental decency and traditions and values of Western Civilization:

Americans Know What to Do When Disaster Strikes Americans know what to do when disasters hit. We have been doing rescue, survival, and restoration for as long as we have had communities, from the first small outposts dotting the East Coast to the spread and growth of towns and cities across this amazing land. We know how to “do” rescue. Many of us learned in our youth, during Scouts or other volunteer organizations. Many of us have served in the armed forces, as EMTs or police, or as a member of volunteer fire departments, or we have had training in CPR and first aid. My father was a member of the ski patrol in its infancy, in New York State. Now, most communities and certainly most regions have established Red Cross offices. Rescue begins when an alarm goes up. There is a fire, a tornado, a hurricane, a flood, or some other disaster. People gather to help stem the damage, set up a central meeting place, start keeping a list of survivors (and those lost), gather supplies to sustain everyone, comfort the stricken, and start the clean-up and the restoration. Temporary housing is arranged, care for children is established, and the beginnings of a return to normalcy occur amidst the comforting of those who have been through the traumatic experience and loss of family, friends, community, and home.

Rescue is not coming—What is being done?

This is not your Granddaddy’s rescue anymore. The burning question is why?

“Never let a serious crisis go to waste” was known as Rahm’s rule. Rahm Emanual was chief of staff to President-elect Barack Obama, when he issued that famous declaration. So, we ask what can be done with this massive disaster?

We have touched upon the first action—condemn the lightly populated portions of North Carolina including the damaged electrical infrastructure meant to service the area. Suddenly the need for transformers is lessened.

But eliminating the need to replace key electrical grid infrastructure is only the beginning. There is so much more benefit to be gained by emptying these mountains of the American citizens who have lived and worked there.

Lithium in the Mountain Mines and the Department of Defense Wants It

Some of the richest lithium sources in the world are located in Western North Carolina. Two lithium mines already exist in the mountainous region of Western North Carolina. Albemarle Kings Mountain, is one mining operation and is touted as one of the world’s most advanced lithium material sites. They describe their mining as a lithium ecosystem:

Albermarle Kings Mountain Mining Operation

The Kings Mountain, North Carolina, site represents Albemarle’s mine-to-market strategy, encompassing all elements of the lithium ecosystem needed to power everything from consumer electronics and electric vehicles to life-saving medical devices…The Kings Mountain site has one of the world’s richest lithium depositions, representing an essential part of the global clean energy transformation.

Albemarle Corporation has been working hard to resume open pit mining at the Kings Mountain site which has been idled since early 1990s.

Dept. of NC Environmental Quality - lithium deposits

The Department of Defense Invests $90 million September 2023

The Department of Defense (DOD), entered into a $90 million agreement September 2023. The funds are earmarked to help support “Albemarle’s planned re-opening of their Kings Mountain, N.C. lithium mine to increase domestic production of lithium for the nation’s battery supply chain.”

BlackRock Inc. Buys Into Albermarle’s Lithium Mine Operation, too

BlackRock Inc wants a bigger piece of the mine, too. The largest investment firm in the world, BlackRock, increased it’s ownership in Albermarle Corp by buying over 2 million shares in August 31, 2024, less than a month before Hurricane Helene hit the mountains. The coincidences just keep piling up.

Piedmont lithium mining company was struggling due to community opposition

Piedmont Lithium’s North Carolina operation is located 30 miles west of Charlotte in Gaston County. Piedmont Lithium has interests in Tennessee, North Carolina, Ghana and Canada but “industry headwinds are causing major changes at the startup company.” The term headwinds means in layperson, making company growth more difficult.

The company had much higher and active value until mid 2023 when it ran into local opposition and was having trouble with expansion plans in Tennessee. But in August 2024 , they scrapped their proposed processing facility in Etowah, Tennessee, and they will now be “incorporated into the company’s proposed Carolina Lithium project, covering a 1,548-acre tract in Gaston County.” The company declared “Carolina Lithium is one of only two significant projects in the U.S. Based on published technical studies, we expect Carolina Lithium to be a low-cost producer …and a key contributor to U.S. energy security.” Their mining permit was just finalized in May of 2024 after the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources approved the permit application April 2024.

Carolina Lithium: Proposed Integrated Lithium Project

Hurricane Helene has arrived just in time to clear out the property owners local to the mining interests in Western North Carolina. Piedmont Lithium was heavily opposed in Gaston County by local residents and commissioners. But now it appears the opposition has been eliminated.

“National Security Assets”-- Quartz Mines for Tech Industries Impacted

Two quartz mines in Spruce Pine, NC produce “the world’s purest quartz, which formed in the area some 380 million years ago. The material is a key component in the global supply chain for semiconductor chips, which power everything from smartphones and cars to medical devices and solar panels.” According to the two companies, Siblelco and The Quartz Corp, that separately manage the two mines, they are making strides in getting their mines up and running again. The largest delay may be the specialized workers most of whom have been displaced by the storm and floods. Semiconductor manufacturers may run into extended delays until these two mines are up and running once again. CNN Business reports:

“You’re building these incredibly complicated chips that have, in some cases, 100 billion transistors, 100 billion tiny little machines, on a chip that is the size of your thumbnail … One atom being out of place could mean a defect that breaks the chip,” said Gregory Allen, director of the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. And while quartz is abundant around the world, the kind of ultra-high-purity quartz mined in Spruce Pine is not. The Spruce Pine mines provide an estimated 80% to 90% of the world’s high-purity quartz — experts say the exact amount is proprietary and unknown — supplying semiconductor manufacturers like chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Other quartz sources in the US and around the world require purification processes that are time consuming and far inferior to the special quartz found, so far, at these two mines in North Carolina. The mines are considered a national strategic asset.

Gusher Knob—Another Quartz Company –May Now Expand Rapidly

I have discovered another company in the same affected region—Land & Mineral Company—Gusher Knob which is currently developing joint venture and extraction partners to begin mining the Gusher Knob land tract containing another ultra-high purity quartz deposit. I expect their business will pick up rapidly now in the wake of property damage from Hurricane Helene.

Asheville to become a Smart City?

Asheville, NC is the largest town in the damaged reason, and it has suffered grave damage too, as we’ve reported above. There have been plans going back over eight years to convert Asheville to a Smart City. Because of the damage including lack of electricity and water, the opportunity now presents itself to implement the smart city plans for Asheville. Because of its size, Asheville may survive and become the regional hub for the future plans of Western North Carolina.

Seizure of Private Lands

The Federal government can seize land. The power of eminent domain, explained as the seizure of private property for public use, has been exercised for a variety of reasons over the decades. Expanding rail and roadways, creating parks and many other reasons have been used to seize land. There is a legal requirement that the landowner be compensated “fairly.”

The technique of condemnation cases was acknowledged by the Supreme court and has been used to appropriate property for public uses from the establishment of a post office to the building of a railroad. The History of the Federal Use of Eminent Domain describes the legal issues and development of this federal law. Rock Creek Park, running through Washington DC and into Maryland, was developed using eminent domain.

The Many Values of Mountain Land to Globalist Interests

I have touched on the growing demand and national security significance for globally scarce lithium and for precious quartz, both of which have traditionally been mined in this region. But there is an even greater value, at least to the federal government over time, in this great swath of the Appalachians to those who wish to embrace globalist values enshrined in the United Nations 2030 and 2050 Goals.

I do not embrace globalism, as it has demonstrated an utter disregard for individual sovereignty, freedoms, Constitutional values and basic American rights. But the Biden/Harris US administration has completely embraced globalism, doing all that it can to increase the US globalist transformation.

United Nations 2030 and 2050 Goals and the Value of Carbon Credits

The UN has established a Global Biodiversity Framework that calls for a 2050 goal of all ecosystem integrity being advanced, with “an increase of at least 15% in the area, connectivity and integrity of natural ecosystems, supporting healthy and resilient populations of all species…” In layman’s language this means people are no more important than “all” species and non-human, i.e. natural ecosystems need to be expanded. In other words, remove the human influence on the region.

The International Institute for Sustainability (IIS) is “a Brazilian private non-profit organization whose mission is to develop transformative solutions for a sustainable world, based on Science [sic] and other forms of knowledge.”

The IIS partners with the UN and other international biodiversity international organizations and has organized the Nature Map Explorer that identifies and maps a huge quantity of information about the terrestrial habitats, human impact, species richness, biomass carbon density and more, along with the areas of global significance for conservation.

The Appalachians Have UN Designated Global Significance for Conservation

One of the richest areas of “global significance for conservation” in the US is the exact region of Western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee that has been devastated by Hurricane Helene.

It appears from rumors coming out of Chimney Rock and surrounding areas that a condemnation seizure is ongoing. Brutal, illegal, immoral and downright evil in the abandonment of the local citizens—but I have also seen this in Lahaina on Maui before and there is a long history of eminent domain.

Nature Map Explorer: “Areas of global significance for conservation”-Eastern US

Closeup of targeted North Carolina/Tennessee mountain area (in orange)

The lands in Western North Carolina already have several state and federal parks and forest lands, and if many of the communities are now abandoned or condemned, Nature could be encouraged to regenerate in the region, just as is hypothesized in government and academic papers.

Wild Forest Terrains Can Become a Commodity Producing Profits

If the mountain area is returned to the wild and becomes unpopulated by humans, the future owners of the land--federal or state governments and their agents-- will have reclaimed a natural forest wilderness that becomes a powerful carbon sink, which absorbs more carbon than it produces. Owners of carbon sinks can become part of the formal carbon exchange which allows companies that produce a lot of carbon (say in their manufacturing business or their operation) to buy credits offsetting their excess carbon.

The forest terrain itself becomes a kind of a commodity exchangeable for money.

For example, a reforestation project that involves planting trees to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere can produce carbon credits based on the amount of carbon that the trees sequester over time. Once a third party verifies these projects, the resulting carbon credits can then be sold to individuals or companies seeking to offset their emissions.

I expect a few specialized, high value mines will be able to co-exist in such an environment.

Out of Crisis Come New Opportunities…for Some

The State of North Carolina, the US federal government, the mining industries, the future carbon credit investors, academics, and environmental nonprofits will be able to profit from the damage done by the historic hurricane Helene. In a forthcoming column, I will be examining the weather conditions and control that steered this massive, once- in- a- thousand-year storm directly to the Appalachians.

For the rest of us, the citizens, the regular folks. There are just too many of us, and depopulation is underway. But we refuse to give up to the plans of the global predators. We urge citizens everywhere to work with their local counties, their municipalities, their counties and their states to preserve individual liberties, freedoms, and property rights. Work with your federal Congressmen and Senators also but focus especially on all your local representatives.

May God protect us all against the diabolical carelessness and cruelty of our captured governments.

Primary Author: Ginger Breggin

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators