Arm yourself with skepticism and distrust
the importance of local participation to turn over oppression
Steve Miller has spent much of his life with a brilliant skepticism and distrust of those in power. His film COVID Unmasked: 2020 and Beyond was one of the first deep insights into what was coming. He has been a writer for TV and film for over 25 years.
Steve has encyclopedic knowledge of everything we discussed about what is going on in the world today. The first part of the show focuses on the importance of local participation in turning back the global predators, and in the second, we delve more into how Steve became so inquisitive and insightful so early in life. He’s helped by his wife, Christine, who joined for part of the hour.
In the third and final segment, we tap into Steve’s knowledge of antisemitism and how hating Jews emanates in part from hating Western Civilization and often ends up harming far more people than the Jews, as Hitler did in World War II.
Did you know that Hitler covertly hated Christians and planned a bad ending for them, too? Steve hits that point hard. I brought that up because I now have published my first ever column delving deeply into antisemitism, its origins, and its consequences, with a sweeping analysis that starts with Exodus, skips quickly over the Babylonian and Roman Empires and Nazi Germany — and then examines what’s going on in Gaza today.
In addition to listening to Steve’s insightful remarks, I hope you will have a look at my new paper on antisemitism — the most difficult and perhaps enlightening I have written. The paper is published at AmericaOutLoud.news and our Substack.
Why the Jews must never lose a battle, let alone a war
First published on AmericaOutLoud.news September 21, 2024
Antisemitism and anti Christian is a war against Almighty God, our divine creator of the universe. God is love and those who hate are against the God of love. They follow the evil fallen angel Satan. The war upon the Earth is about Good vs. Evil . Good ends up in “Heaven” with God (love), and evil ends up with Satan in the eternal “Lake of Fire”. Many have sold their souls to evil Satan, and will spend eternity with him in the Lake of Fire. Our Almighty God of love wins this war, and His believers will be eternally in Heaven with Him.
Yes. Every time I hear about the 6 million Jews, I tell them about the 20 million Christians. It actually softens the blow. Not that it should, but people are what they are, for better or worse.