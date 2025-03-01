Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Our guest in this must-hear radio interview describes how hundreds of thousands of military age men from China and Russia, as well as Arab nations, have crossed our borders under Joe Biden’s invitation. They are getting ready to strike us from within at the command of Putin, Xi Jinping, or Muslim terrorist leaders. And we have no domestic army capable of hunting them down or responding to their orchestrated attacks when they begin, especially if their domestic attacks are timed with open warfare abroad. America now lives under the threat of highly organized internal armies forming in our midst, as well as scattered terrorist groups.

This situation has arisen during the last four years under Joe Biden. In 2023, we began hearing about young Chinese men crossing the border in large numbers, dressed and acting as a group, and we suspected it had to be a secret army. But we did not fully face the implications, even when expert Gordon Chang warned in July 2023, “There is now a Chinese invasion of the U.S. homeland.” [1]

Then came this stirring, world-shaking interview with former U.S. Border Agent J.J. Carrell, who has just released his new book, Treason: The Biden Administration’s Strategic Destruction of America’s Sovereignty. I was proud to write the Foreword, where I describe freedom colleague J.J. Carrell as “A Warrior in the Battle of All Times.” Now, this radio interview with him has further convinced Ginger and me that it is time to face up to the enormous threat of these invasions.

How many of you saw Border Czar Tom Homan’s presentation at CPAC’s annual conservative conference on February 22, 2025?[2] I have seen many videos of Tom, but I was struck this time by how frustrated and angry he seemed, using expletives and making threats to catch every illegal immigrant that seemed somehow too threatening. It made me think that something was standing in his way and hugely frustrating him, which our guest J.J. concurred with. Homan, J.J. observed, was fighting limited skirmishes when a massive military offensive against the invaders was required. He is very vivid about this in our interview with him.

Ginger suddenly put it into perspective, declaring in words to the effect that we were facing an army to fight a war within our borders—and that connected the dots for me. We have always had groups of people who have wanted to destroy freedom-loving America, including Russia, Communist China, and various Muslim terrorist groups sponsored by Iran. But Biden had opened our borders and let them inside America in enormous numbers, even supporting them while helping them to disperse throughout America with the help of NGOs supported by the government.

America’s core of freedom-loving people, and the fragmented people with similar values throughout the world, must face this threat. We are not the only nation that has been surreptitiously invaded in recent years by our globalist governments. We have to get real about all this. In his book Treason, J.J. declares:

We have invited the world’s criminals into our nation. We have allowed foreign nations to dump their worst into America. We have a standing army of millions of thugs, rapists, murderers, drug dealers, pedophiles, and violent gangs that are allowed to roam our country unimpeded. I don’t want anyone to read over what I just wrote, so I want to reiterate it again – there are millions of illegal alien criminals in our country.” [p. 107]

“The total number of Chinese nationals that have entered our nation in the last four years is approximately 200,000! [p. 123]

With tens of thousands of PLA soldiers inside our walls, what will it look like when they are activated?” [P. 126]

Transform your thinking about the war coming at us from within by listening to this interview with J.J. Carrell and buying his book, Treason, now available.

[1] GORDON CHANG: Chinese Agents Are Slipping Across Biden’s Broken Southern Border | The Daily Caller

[2] CPAC 2025: Tom Homan – FULL SPEECH