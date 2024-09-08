Brannon Howse Live Interview with Peter R. Breggin, MD on School Shootings and Psychiatric Brain Damage
One of the ways to mass control people is just by damaging their brains a little bit...
Dr. Peter Breggin, author of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, and Medication Madness, among many other books, speaks with Brannon Howse on WorldView declaring that he does think there has been a branch of the pharmaceutical industry working with psychiatry that got the idea quite a ways back, that one of the ways we can mass control people is just by damaging their brains a little bit. Listen here.
WARNING:
Psychiatric drugs are not only dangerous to take, they are also dangerous to withdraw from. Withdrawal from psychiatric drugs, including antipsychotic drugs, should be done cautiously with professional supervision. Please see the book, by Peter R. Breggin MD: Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families.
So much crucial I formation. Often we find shooters in school shootings have been administered RX drugs that have deleterious effects.
Most shooters, especially if not all of those being "watched" by the FBI, are incoherent and confused. Unfortunately, most of them are shot dead as well - no evidence. But there are still several who lived to tell, but didn't tell, and instead, their social media was examined, which always contained their declaration of what they intended to do. After the fact, of course. This has been the case with school shooters I don't understand why their comments aren't checked out - after suspicious behavior and especially after the shooting!