Dr. Peter Breggin, author of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, and Medication Madness, among many other books, speaks with Brannon Howse on WorldView declaring that he does think there has been a branch of the pharmaceutical industry working with psychiatry that got the idea quite a ways back, that one of the ways we can mass control people is just by damaging their brains a little bit. Listen here.

Psychiatric drugs are not only dangerous to take, they are also dangerous to withdraw from. Withdrawal from psychiatric drugs, including antipsychotic drugs, should be done cautiously with professional supervision. Please see the book, by Peter R. Breggin MD: Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families.

