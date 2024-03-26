Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

This is a show you must actually hear. It is information about Alfred Kinsey, often referred to as the Father of the Sexual Revolution. This show contains data largely unavailable and sometimes nearly unbearable to think about. The hour-long episode is about a so-called scientist (supported by the CIA) who was a pervert of the worst sort who inspired young Hugh Hefner to found Playboy.

Kinsey’s books and the growth of pornography that followed did much to destroy the sacred connection between love and sexuality and, with it, the moral basis of the family and hence America.

Alfred Kinsey got much of his supposedly “scientific’ information about supposed child sexuality from a small number of sadistic child abusers. A favorite of his was a Nazi who ended up being tried at Nuremberg. This show covers how Kinsey’s destruction of love and monogamy furthered the deterioration of American values that we are now so tragically witnessing.

Our guest is Rhonda Miller, a close colleague and mutual friend of Judith Reisman, who was a dear friend of ours, and who devoted her career to unmasking Alfred Kinsey. Rhonda is a true leader in the freedom movement. Listen to her now and help her to be heard everywhere possible.

Our Last Interview With Dr. Judith Reisman Feb. 20, 2020

Further information and inspiration can be found in the interview Dr. Breggin did with Judith Reisman Feb. 20, 2020. Click here to view video.

Dr. Breggin wrote at the time:

Judith A. Reisman PhD is my hero and my guest on this week’s radio/TV hour. Against enormous opposition, Dr. Reisman exposed the scientific fraud and outright child abuse perpetrated by Alfred Kinsey, a fake researcher and advocate for the destruction of sexual morality, who led the exploding sexual revolution that begin in 1948 and has never slowed down since then. His unethical, criminal activities–masquerading as science and published as bestsellers–helped to corrupt Western values, causing inestimable harm. We owe to him an escalation in broken families, the degradation of love and sexuality, and a rise in child abuse. Become one of the few to have heard this story. Without it, you will have no idea what drove the sexual revolution in America.

Peter R. Breggin MD and Dr. Judith Reisman, Feb. 20, 2020 (click image to watch)

Dr. Reisman is an American hero, who died suddenly in April 2021. She is deeply missed and we are determined that the vital information she unearthed not be forgotten about one of the more evil scientists, who’s devastating and destructive work changed the very fabric of Western Civilization and damaged the lives of millions.

Her work allows us all to understand what happened that caused such a deterioration in morals and the elimination of love and attachment from our world.

See Also Our Article on Alfred Kinsey Published March 10, 2024

This is an extensive column with 42 footnotes for a deeper dive into the twisted world of Alfred Kinsey and how he reshaped the American landscape.

