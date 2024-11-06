No matter what happens after tonight’s election results become certified, I am going out on a limb to predict there will be no widespread disruption or violence in the immediate aftermath. But don’t let that mislead you…

If Trump loses…

If Trump loses, it will be due to another fixed election. However, the political Right in this country are not violent. It has no known national militia ready to attack. The police and the military are largely beaten into submission, or they have become progressive globalists. So, win or lose, freedom-loving Conservatives, Libertarians, or Independents are not going to disrupt the nation with violent demonstrations or large-scale violence. Our movement has neither the will nor the capacity. So those of us who are patriotic, freedom-loving Americans will not respond at this time with massive disruptions, even to yet another fixed election.

If Trump loses, the Left will continue tightening the noose around the necks of all Americans, pushing the destruction of America in favor of global totalitarianism, but they will have little incentive to display gross violence. They can merely keep on doing what they have been doing for decades because it is working so well.

If Trump Wins…

But what if Trump wins? Making a prediction based on the leadership of the Left remaining rational is problematic, but if they are remotely practical, they will see even a loss in this election as an incredible victory that no one could have even imagined a year ago. The Left leadership has proven they can handpick one of the least popular politicians in America, a child-like incompetent woman with extreme leftist views, mandate her the sole Democrat candidate for President in defiance of Party regulations, and then get tens of millions of voters enthusiastically flocking to vote for her.

A few years ago, who would have thought that possible? Kamala becoming the Democrat Presidential nominee and then gaining so many millions of votes is proof that America if not yet fully taken over, is tittering on edge, whether or not Trump wins or loses.

So the Leftist Globalists, win or lose, have already won an enormous victory. If they are at all strategic in their planning, they will simply keep on doing what they are doing rather than causing acute chaos and destruction.

Yes, the Left will continue to cause False Flag incidents like January 6. They will continue to strangle us with censorship and surveillance, to flood illegal aliens across our borders, to financially support illegals rather than Americans in need, to break us with inflation and high interest rates, to ruin our food supply, to prevent our energy independence, to outsource jobs and industries, to have wars, to teach coming generations to submit to Communism, and to sell out our sovereignty to the UN and WHO. Ultimately, they will enslave us under the Western and Eastern Global Empires.

Remember, this battle is ultimately between America’s freedom and the global forces that want to destroy America while taking over the world. See America First vs. First Destroy America: Take a stand for freedom!

But if there are no immediate catastrophes after the election, we cannot allow that to lull us into inaction on behalf of freedom in America and the world. The only reason the Left will show any restraint at all in the future is their certainty that they already see America sliding off the cliff into the oblivion of their collectivist global nightmare.

What does this mean for those of us who are patriotic and freedom-loving? I discussed this in a recent publication: Whether or not Trump wins, we are doomed if… Whatever happens, we must continue to grow in strength as representatives of the Founding Principles of our Great Nation. We need to rebuild America to be what she was intended to be. Nothing must be allowed to slow us down. Regardless of the election’s outcome, we must further energize all our efforts to win back our nation.

Primary Author: Peter R. Breggin, MD

Published on AmericaOutLoud.news Tuesday Nov 5 2024 Election Night