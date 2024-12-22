"Dr. Peter Breggin joins Mike Adams for stunning interview on VACCINES causing LOBOTOMIES as humans are targeted for psyops and destruction"
Two stalwart freedom fighters get together for a conversation about totalitarianism, freedom, survival, and human nature
Peter R. Breggin MD, known as “the Conscience of Psychiatry” for his decades of reform in his field of psychiatry and more recently author (with Ginger Breggin) of the bestseller, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey; gets together with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger. They have known each other and have supported each other on freedom and health issues for more than two decades.
They carry on a far-ranging discussion that extends from mRNA vaccine damage to psychiatric drug damage, brain injuries caused by psychiatric drugs, electroshock, and lobotomy. Then they explore what may be in store for us in the future and look bac as how humans have behaved and oppressed each other over past millennia, and much more.
Watch this inspiring exchange of ideas between two battle-tested freedom fighters!
View the video here!
We, the people in humanity better stop these “evil-monstrous-murdering-murders” or there won’t be any humanity left!
One thing after the other is happening to people I know and people I don’t know!
When will the world wake up and realize we were attacked“
Weapon-Mass-Destruction?”
When? It may already be too late but as the saying goes “better late than never.” Or is this why there hasn’t been anybody with clout / with high profile exposure calling out these “Bioweapon Injections” I call “Shot to the Heart” shots” have said anything?
Maybe it is too little too late? Maybe they know what’s happening and they can’t stop it now! Maybe the genie cannot be put back in the bottle?’Maybe half the world population is doomed no matter what?
A lot of maybe’s primarily because, I don’t know what to think or who to believe anymore. One thing I do know is 7 people, 7 healthy people are DEAD because of these shots! I’m my small circle of friends and family that’s a huge number!
I’m sure I’m not alone. Millions of people have died / been murdered by this “Covid-Fraud!” And millions more injured and still milk more may die prematurely due to these shots!
When 73.9% of 385 autopsied bodies showed death, due in part to these shots Houston we have a problem!
Next take the 5.5 billion X 73.9% people worldwide took one or more doses worldwide the math figures show 4.07 billion people may die prematurely. Or from something related too.
This was a peer reviewed study by Dr McCulloughs team of researchers and scientists posted on Substack after nearly two years of censorship!
Nothing surprises me anymore. The world was attacked! With
“Biological Weapon” forced upon millions, millions more duped / lied too and still others at free will. For what?
For NOTHING! Other than killing millions worldwide!
SPLENDID SOLSTICE TO ALL WHO FIGHT THEM!
All life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
So thankful for everything you do! Blessings!