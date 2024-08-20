LISTEN HERE TO THE RADIO SHOW!

by Ginger R. Breggin

Dr. Peter Breggin has been doing a weekly radio show since at least 2010. I was reminded of this when his 2015 show about understanding and overcoming guilt, shame and anxiety popped up in a search. This show was inspired by the publication of his book Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotions.

While many of us are focused on the rise of totalitarianism in the formerly free nations of the world, we are still moving through our daily lives, relating to our families, friends and communities. Peter’s book, Guilt, Shame and Anxiety was an important growing point for me, helping me to both grasp and master some negative emotions that had plagued me for decades. Over the last few years, we have heard from many others who have similarly benefited from his work. And in re-listening I am finding new insights into the world’s current situation.

Guilt, Shame, and Anxiety is a book of breathtaking originality. It is filled with unique insights and innovative procedures that can transform our lives, relationships, and worldviews.

Stanley Krippner, PhD, Professor of Psychology Saybrook University, Award for Distinguished Lifetime Contributions to Humanistic Psychology,Division 32, American Psychological Association, 2013

It is for every one of us who hourly have emotions we struggle with. It's a great testament to humanity, a groundbreaking work in wisdom and conceived in love.

Michael Cornwall, PhD, Jungian/Laingian Therapist, Esalen Conference Leader, and blogger on Mad in America

A fundamental understanding of how negative emotions impact parenting practices and developmental outcomes in children

Jeanne Stolzer, Ph D, Professor of Child Development, University of Nebraska- Kearney

Peter Breggin has long been doing important work in his critique of the medical model of "mental illness." Now he is taking on another challenge that is equally important: replacing the biomedical models with social/emotional ones, with emphasis on the degree of empathy and social connectedness that binds us together as human beings.

Thomas J. Scheff, PhD, Professor of Sociology, University of California-Santa Barbara. Author, Bloody Revenge and coauthor, Emotions and Violence.

A new theory on negative emotions lies in these pages. It arises from Breggin's nearly 80 years of life experiences -- scientific, clinical, and personal. It culminates in a very personal reflection on the primacy of love, and the possibility that every person can become a source of love.

Douglas Smith, MD, Psychiatrist, Alaska

Peter Breggin is perhaps the most compassionate and empathic person I have ever met and what amplifies his brilliance and impact is that as a leading expert on the medical side of psychiatric suffering, he could take so many points of view that would be less than the greatness that exudes in his immense ability to convey understanding and explanation of conditions that could otherwise be treated in dismissive, cold and clinical ways.

This book reflects the depth of his compassion and the breadth of his empathy. Dr. Breggin is an amazing man on an amazing mission to defy current medical wisdom with a wisdom that is sacred and comes from a most loving heart and a most brilliant mind.

Howard Glasser, Creator, The Nurtured Heart Approach

Chairman of the Board, Children's Success Foundation