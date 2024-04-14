Dr. Peter Breggin--Why were you the guy who wrote the book? COVID-19 and the Global Predators--We are the Prey
Peter R. Breggin MD is interviewed by Truth Fanatics, Tzvi and Frank Zelenko who asked, “Why were you the guy who wrote this book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.” Interview was in February 2024.
Truth Fanatics ep. 216 - Dr. Peter Breggin (clouthub.com)
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why was Dr. Breggin the guy who wrote COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey? Because he was a visionary from his time in college when he watched and understood real people living real lives that were being interfered with by "others." He watched psychiatry at work against the human soul. He saw what the human spirit needed and wanted to survive. He was wise and courageous enough to know what he saw and to say it out-loud. He was willing to face the establishment and fight for human rights. He knew how to communicate with reality and affinity and think in the moment. He knew how not to be anybody's pawn. And he was smart enough and lucky enough to marry Ginger!
Dr. Breggin already knew how cruel and corrupt the medical system could be.
From the beginning of lockdown, I saw similarities between the methods used to deceive and implement that system with "mental health." Just like psychiatry is primarily about protecting normal people from the "sick" the expert epidemiologists were about preventing sick people from infecting others. If many had not rebelled or gone public with the iatrogenic damage they suffered we might have endured a two-tier system (similar to psychiatric demonizing of the untreated and dangerous diseased) for a time before the true culling set in.
Psychiatric patients are expected to sacrifice their cognitive abilities, capacity for happiness, basic living skills, financial independence, normal adult relationships, health, and decades of life itself to make those around them feel safe because the Experts say so. And how dare you question them? They have MDs and are therefore irreproachable saints who can do no wrong. Just like Farid Fatta, Josef Mengele, and Harold Shipman.
The shots damage people's neurological and autoimmune systems. Just like psych drugs.