Four days after German chemist Dr. Andreas Noack released his final video on graphene hydroxide, he was seized by a sudden unexplained attack that caused paralysis, weakness, profound disorientation (like he was drunk), and collapse with loss of breathing. His pregnant wife described the event in two videos. In the first video, her description led early listeners to assume that Dr. Noack was physically attacked, but that was not the case. In the second video, Dr. Noack’s partner further explained that she suspected he was struck by some kind of directed energy weapon (and reported at one point that the electricity went out just before he was incapacitated.)

2020 police raid and arrest of Dr Andreas Noack. One year later, he would die under mysterious circumstances three days after exposing graphene hydroxide in the Covid vaccines. [continue reading below]

This would not be the first time that Dr. Noack was attacked prior to his sudden and unexpected death, as he was assaulted by police the year before in Nov. 2020. During live filming, Dr. Noack suddenly interrupted his discussion, and pounding and yelling could be heard from the next room. Even without translation, the video is extraordinarily chilling. Police, yelling in German, barge into Dr. Noack’s studio, wearing face masks and bulletproof vests, all in black and carrying weapons. They wrestle the doctor to the floor, and eventually, one of the police, himself panting with anxiety, disables the camera as raised voices continue off-camera. I had to locate this video in archives as it had been erased from internet links.

We are being controlled, steered, managed, stifled, misdirected, propagandized, lied to, frightened, restrained, repressed, and generally bamboozled at every turn.

What is the truth? No one knows all of it. But there are some obvious truths that keep getting kicked under the rug.

I am beginning to recognize this feeling. This edgy, twitchy urge to turn away and focus on just about anything else. It needs a name, this feeling. And it deserves its own essay soon. But right now, even this newly recognized phenomenon I have identified within myself must take second place to the revelation I am forcing myself to confront.

I am looking at the last recorded testimony of a dead man. He died within four days of recording a video exposing a deadly chemical component in COVID vaccines. I remember hearing whispers about this at the time that this man died. It was late in 2021. We had just released our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. Over 60,000 orders for the book were already pouring in, overwhelming our delivery systems through which we would ultimately deliver over 160,000 copies of our book. I was drowning in hundreds of inquiry emails about delivery issues and book availability. Peter was doing back-to-back media interviews. We were utterly swamped.

A few reports bubbled up about a doctor in Germany dying after he did a video expose’ on the COVID vaccines. Some said he died of heart failure. His pregnant wife claimed he was murdered. A tragedy….A crime? The crush of daily life buried the story.

The event was picked up by many media outlets, including here and here. The pushback from the “misinformation” monitors was extensive here, here, here, here, here, suppressing discussion of Dr. Andreas Noack’s dire warning as well as his suspicious passing.

The death of Dr. Andreas Noack was swept away by the tides of time. Now, in hindsight, there may have been more sinister reasons for his work and his death to be ignored.

Suddenly, the video made by Dr. Andreas Noack surfaced once more before me and I watched it, and my head exploded.

Final video by Dr. Andreas Noack in November 2021 Days before his sudden, mysterious death.

Dr. Noack was a Doctor of Chemistry. He was an expert in carbon products and graphene. In his last video, Dr. Noack said:

I am not [just] some guy in the carbon field. I doctored in this area. I worked for the world’s biggest carbon manufacturer. In the area of new carbon products, I was the only expert in Europe. I’m pretty much the only European who visited other experts in Pittsburgh. After this I started my own activated carbon company. I resinified paper and turned it into activated carbon membranes. You could cut your hands with this charred paper. It was extremely sharp. I have a good idea of what the graphene hydroxide does.

Dr. Noack was young, a healthy adult man in his prime. He reminds me in the video of my own husband who in his early 40s sometimes revealed aspects of his outrage during interviews, about the illegal and unethical damages done to patients by biological psychiatry. But Dr. Noack did not have the luxury of growing even cooler and wiser in age as he exposed global crimes.

In his final video, published on November 23rd, 2021, Dr. Noack excoriated the president of the Austrian medical board at the time, who was defending the COVID vaccines for children. The launch of vaccines for children 5- 11 years old was in full swing. We believe the urgency to try to prevent the use of the toxic vaccine for these children weighed heavily on Dr. Noack’s heart as he spoke.

Dr. Noack began his final video by introducing the work of Dr. Pablo Campra from the University of Almería. The entire transcript of Dr. Noack is available here and here. Dr. Noack began by saying:

There is a professor from the University of Almería, Professor Dr. Pablo Campra. He studied the vaccines for the presence of graphene oxide using Micro-Raman Spectroscopy. It is the study of frequencies. There are frequency bands, two of those bands are important. They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings … (He found it in all samples) … Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale…. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH) … In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make braking pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable. These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body. Nano-scale, tiny razor blades – only one atom layer thick, relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable. The OH (hydroxy) groups can split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system. It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge. So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid. This is basically Russian roulette…. The blood vessels have epithelial cells as their inner lining. The epithelium is extremely smooth, like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what is so dangerous. If you inject the vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithelium. The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes, and there you will not find anything. These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick. This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp. I am a specialist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis, I have converted graphene oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company near Newcastle, England; I was in charge of “new carbon products”, Europe-wide. I was in application scouting. If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They can’t imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels. There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast-flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

Dr. Noack’s descriptions of the effects of graphene hydroxide are especially alarming, given our recent revelation that the globalist science industry is embracing the idea that graphene oxide nanoparticles are safe for humans. See our Substack exposing the embrace of graphene oxide for humans by the scientific community here. Further promotion of the supposed safety of graphene oxide can be found here.

Now, I remember hearing references in 2021 to COVID spikes acting like tiny razor blades cutting the insides of blood vessels. These cuttings were attributed to the COVID-19 spike protein, especially abundant in the COVID vaccines. As a reminder to those newer to this data — the COVID vaccines actually import mRNA-containing instructions on making spike proteins. Those instructions get implanted into cells and they are instructed to become spike factories, producing new and continuing abundant quantities of spike proteins.

Dr. Peter McCullough states:

Repeated administrations of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly the mRNA or adenoviral DNA products, deliver the genetic code for the spike protein, which is produced by a wide array of cells in tissues, resulting in an uncontrolled duration and cumulative doses of spike protein.

There is some disparity between declarations that the blood vessel damage is due to the spike proteins, and Dr. Noack’s description of damage due to graphene hydroxide.

Some physicians and others who are health freedom advocates have been loathe to discuss any presence of graphene hydroxide or graphene oxide, to the point that other freedom advocates have been censored when attempting to bring up the subject of graphene oxide/hydroxide.

As I reported earlier in our column “It is Time for Freedom of Speech in the Freedom Movement:

There is disagreement about whether censorship occurred in Stockholm during the “Pandemic Strategies: Lessons and Consequences” conference held January 21-22, 2023. Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger was the last presenter for this conference, after which there was a closing panel made up of the afternoon group of speakers. That last panel included Astrid Stuckelberger, Geert Vanden Bossche, John Steppling (playwright), Pierre Kory, Richard Urso, Jessica Rose, and Philipp Kruse. Dr. Stuckelberger told SGT Report that her talk was titled “From Biology to Population: Evidence-Based Public Health Situations: Analysis, Lessons and Next Steps.” “Censorship occurred … when I presented the results of nanotech and oxide graphene in the vials,” she told SGT Report. Her slide asked, “Is the content [of the vials] biological or not?” Her primary point is that the materials being found in the ‘COVID vaccines’ are non-biological in nature — they are synthetic biological matter. Therefore physicians examining and testing blood who are trained to view biological matter are going to miss the synthetic materials, both due to the small size and due to the compositions of the materials. Dr. Stuckelberger posted a video clip later sent to her by an attendee that shows Dr. Cole up on the stage after Dr. Stuckelberger’s presentation. Though not listed on the final panel, Dr. Cole took the stage, gestured for, and was given a microphone by event organizers and then made “a real quick comment.” This was allowed even though Dr. Stuckelberger’s presentation was cut short by the organizers (they say because they were out of time). “From what we’ve looked at, there are no nano chips. There is absolutely no graphene oxide in the hundreds of vials we’ve looked at,” declared Dr. Cole. Turning to Dr. Stuckelberger, he declared, “I respect that you did a beautiful presentation,” which appeared patronizing or at least awkward. Dr. Cole said, “At the end of the day, to focus on freedom and focus on the wonderful freedom fight that we all have together is what matters. Other things are red herrings, and it’s not relevant, and it’s a distraction to our cause… Scientifically based on the analysis done, we respectfully disagree, having looked at what we’ve looked at as a group from Austria, as a group from the United States, and if we focus on freedom together, that’s what matters… but the rest of it makes us look a little like we are out there.” Dr. Richard Urso added, “The lipid nanoparticle messenger RNA is so dangerous itself – It’s the number one thing right now that we know, the data is there….it’s affecting DNA damage repair, its affecting toll-like receptors and viral immune surveillance, it’s doing the blood clotting, it’s doing a lot of the things we already know, we have the data on it…” (At 3:15 on the video) Doctors Cole and Urso both claimed “it’s not useful to our cause to put red herrings out there.” The shortened last panel gave each speaker three minutes to summarize their views, and then the organizers said Dr. Stuckelberger and another presenter could not present as they were out of time. She was handed the mic anyway, and she said “they are afraid of what I am going to say.” Then she said that we are living in an apocalyptic time. “Corruption is not new, it has been there for ages, and it is time that we see it. We must all strive to become autonomous again and create autonomous communities. I wish you will build happiness and find ways to heal yourselves with natural remedies, and there are some. Try to build community with others who have the same spirit and heart as you,” she concluded. Watch the videos. Look at the body language. Dr. Stuckelberger was body blocked by one of the local organizers, John Steppling, who loomed over her during Dr. Cole’s ‘explanation’ about why she should not present her data on the presence of nanotechnology in the blood. Dr. Kory came on stage and added his on-stage presence to the discussion. Doctors Kory, Cole, and Urso are among the pillars of Dr. Robert Malone’s medical juggernaut. The upshot is that Dr. Astrid Stucklberger was interrupted, distracted, or body-checked by at least four men, including Dr. Cole, Dr. Vanden Bossche, John Steppling, and Dr. Kory, who also made his presence known when joining the others on stage…Later, the organizers apologized “unreservedly for any animosity she might have experienced during the closing moments of the conference…”

Here, it is worthwhile reminding ourselves that both Dr. Noack and Dr. Stucklberger were casting doubt on the ability of many doctors and scientists to adequately observe or identify these nanoparticles, which are not biological in nature. We are aware of great efforts to limit the examination of the many kinds of toxic elements that have been identified in the COVID vaccines.

Part of good science and good logic is to not rush to conclusions and to be willing to maintain the idea of more than one possibility of causality as further information is gathered. In that spirit, I suggest the reader suspend conclusions, even beyond the confines of this paper, and continue to gather data as various investigators and scientists look into the conditions of the vaccines and how they are affecting human beings, and the precise mechanisms of damage.

Further, it has become very clear that those global manipulators who brought us COVID and the lockdowns and vaccines planned on pushing more than one threat, disaster, crisis, demand, and disruption at a time. I would not be surprised to have confirmation that both graphene oxide/ hydroxide and the mRNA encapsulated within lipid nanoparticles are all actually present in the vaccines or batches of them, and injurious to the human body. We already know that batches of various COVID vaccines vary, between the same brand and between different brands.

Furthermore, those who have embraced the globalist agenda of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 embrace “green nanotechnology,” including graphene oxide, as part of the toolkit for achieving the UN goals. We know that globalists want to use these synthetic materials.

The early published findings of graphene hydroxide by scientist Dr. Pablo Campra can be found here in a prepublication document downloadable as a 76-page PDF. He has gone on to work with other members of the group La Quinta Columna in Spain, and they, in turn, have been part of the microscopists movement around the world examining the foreign nano-sized matter being found in the COVID vaccines, in vaccinated and unvaccinated blood and a variety of other sources.

Further, while working on finalizing this paper, my fellow Substack writer, Sage Hana, published an important new column on graphene nanoparticles highlighting yet another newly published science paper: Graphene-based Nanomaterials: Uses, Environmental Fate, and Human Health Hazards. Sage points out that the prepublication abstract stated These nanoparticles have also been used in the fight against COVID-19. But the final published paper had that sentence removed.

The point being, there are multiple signs that the presence and use of graphene oxide/hydroxide or “graphene-based nanoparticles” may be a topic that we are being strongly steered away from examining.

Is This Oppression Really Happening?

Global predators, elitists, billionaires, dictators, and other megalomaniacs are attempting to usurp all national governments and run the planet themselves. They don’t want pushback or argument or resistance. They will do anything to achieve their ends.

Deadly substances are being used to control us. They certainly consist of mRNA and spike protein, and according to some experts, living and dead, they also contain nanoparticles.

We are losing our rights as sovereign human beings. Start there! You are a sovereign human being with value as an individual. Begin there and peel away all the repressive rules restricting you from living your full life, including communicating with one another openly about scientific issues. Look again at the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights — they are excellent starting points for understanding the rights of a sovereign individual.

Primary author: Ginger Ross Breggin

Find us at Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com

Find us on Substack at: Peter and Ginger Breggin Exposing the Global Predators