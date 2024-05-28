Professor Masanori Fukushima, a renowned physician in Japan, is the most senior medical oncologist in his country.

Since the advent of COVID in Japan in early 2020, he has been trying to bring the most critical medical news to the medical and larger communities to improve patient care.

In 2020, the professor received news about steroid use early in the treatment of COVID complications, and once he established new guidelines in June 2020, the COVID “death rate dropped dramatically.”

Dr. Fukushima’s 2024 presentation was made to the Commissione Medico Scientifica Indipendente and posted on April 23, 2024. His commentary is a tour de force summary of issues surrounding the introduction of genetic vaccines. My summary of his presentation, with excerpts quoted, follows:

*Turbo Cancer. “About what’s being called ‘turbo cancer’ — a type previously unseen by doctors, characterized by its incredibly fast speed. By the time it’s discovered, it is already in stage four, advanced cancer, and such cases are starting to sporadically appear in consultations. Thus, doctors began sharing information about these extraordinary cases that are different from before. So, this has gradually become the situation since last year or the year before that.”

*Specific types of cancer – related to the vaccine are exhibiting excess mortality, including breast cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer. Dr. Fukushima declared, “This phenomenon cannot be simply explained by disruptions such as early screenings being unavailable due to the pandemic or lost opportunities for treatment.”

*Essentially murder. Dr. Fukushima said the COVID vaccine is “severe for healthy people, those who had never been ill before, not knowing when they might die, to be vaccinated and then die. It’s serious. It’s essentially murder, in the end.” He provided an example of a healthy young adult man who died “due to myocardial infarction following the abduction of his myocardium, five days after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, when his wife tried to wake him in the morning, she found him dead. Naturally, the police were called, and he was taken to a university hospital where an autopsy was performed. The doctor who did the autopsy said that when he tried to remove the heart, it was soft and had disintegrated. The heart disintegrated. It became soft. Such cases exist, and even just one case like this shows how dangerous this vaccine can be. So from my perspective, it’s severe for healthy people, those who had never been ill before, not knowing when they might die, to be vaccinated and then die. It’s serious. It’s essentially murder, in the end.”

*A crisis in medicine, science and democracy. “I am now deeply concerned not only about a crisis in medicine but also about a significant crisis in science and democracy. I am increasingly alarmed, as a scientist and a doctor, that this vaccine should not have been administered at the national level, and it should not have been approved and brought to market, I firmly believe, at this point in time, the idea that the WHO would lead a uniform vaccination program in countries with differing medical circumstances, habits, and systems is fundamentally flawed. Vaccination directed by the WHO across all these diverse conditions is fundamentally incorrect. Healthcare varies according to people’s lifestyle habits, medical systems, and the legal systems and cultures of their countries. Therefore, promoting vaccines on a global scale uniformly, whether they are genetic vaccines or not, is somewhat absurd.”

*Genetic vaccines are useless. “Genetic vaccines are completely useless. Introducing genes into humans is gene therapy. It questions the rationale behind using such a method as a vaccine. When administering messenger RNA based on nanoparticles, it results in off-target effects. In fact, this includes the ovaries, and also affects the brain liver, spleen, and bone marrow, with the major concern being its migration to the bone marrow. Then there’s the impact on the ovaries and other reproductive organs.”

*Spike proteins found a year later. Spike proteins are found detected in bumps in skin a year after vaccination. “The fact that spike proteins are detected in the skin with bumps even after more than a year indicates that the production of spike proteins is predictable. The issue of spike proteins, which shouldn’t persist for a year, indicates a severe problem. Recent findings, such as those from Kochi University in Japan, underline these issues suggesting WHO hastily promoted vaccines without proper review.”

*More than 2000 have died. “In Japan, there are reports of over two thousand deaths. More than two thousand have died. They died because of the vaccine. There are 2,134 reported death cases. And this number wasn’t compiled by me. It’s a figure officially reported by the government and posted online. These are currently cases of death. Currently, there are tens of thousands of people who must see a doctor due to vaccine-related issues. 30% of these are suffering from ME (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis) or CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome). These conditions still lack a conclusive treatment.”

*Dismissing damage is an act of evil. “Any efforts to dismiss these damages as if they didn’t happen are, frankly, the work of evil. This is a quintessential example of the evil practice of science.”

*A Pandora’s Box of diseases unleashed. “It’s as if we’ve opened Pandora’s box and are now encountering all sorts of diseases. We’re facing them. Autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and infections. All of these, including rare and difficult diseases, even those rare conditions are happening. Even diseases unheard of are being encountered by ordinary doctors.”

*Lipid nanoparticle delivery systems have failed. “This type of DDS (Drug Delivery System) utilizing lipid nanoparticles is a total failure. Therefore this vaccine was from the beginning based on misconception, misconduct, and evil practices of science, totally defective, founded on misconceptions, leading to a totally false production, a false product, I believe.”

*Collapse of the science community. “As someone who was the first to establish pharmacology epidemiology in Japan, I feel responsible. Though I am retired, I still chair a research institute, and since science is my field of study, I continue as my mission, but now, coming to this point, all scientists are hesitating, and moreover, as panelists, they are engaging in censorship. This is the collapse of the science community. It’s a great defeat. Such things should never happen.”

*Shine the light of science on genetic vaccines. “We must confront this directly again and shine the light of science on it….We should never again use such vaccines. This is a shame for humanity. It’s a disgrace that we did this.”