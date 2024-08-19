Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

We finally get together with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and we have a wonderful time, as you will too. All throughout, this was an interesting, fast-moving interview. We start out talking about failed efforts to shut down Drs. Tenpenny and Breggin by threatening our licenses. They went after Dr. Tenpenny about her highly scientific views on vaccines in general and COVID-19 jabs in particular.

They went after me for remarks I made on Oprah Winfrey in the 1980s critical of psychiatric drugs. And the evil watchdogs for the global predators quit in both cases without going to a licensure hearing. Learn how being tough can pay off well when defending yourself!

Then, we asked Dr. Tenpenney to share her knowledge about vaccines from early on and their threat to our abilities to think and feel like normal human beings. You cannot listen to this interview without learning many new and important things about the operation of the world today. I was taking notes throughout, in particular about the whole history of vaccines and the high likelihood of harm to the brain and mind resulting from any one of them, let alone the horrendous combination of them in one person.