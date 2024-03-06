How do they get away with it? How can they be selling a product labelled “Just Eggs” and now, “Just Eggs-Folded,” that doesn’t contain a single egg. In fact, the first two products of “Just Eggs” are mung beans and canola oil.

Thank you to Andrew for bringing this massive mislabeling to our attention. When this dropped into my inbox, I thought at first it was a Meme!

I knew I needed to read labels at the grocery story for processed products with more than one ingredient. But I probably would have skipped looking at the ingredients of something labeled as being just eggs. No need to look—it says what it is is not, right in the label.

The adverb, just, means exactly, precisely! No need to look at the label.

Well, think again, and break out your magnifying glass. Especially those of us who are in our middle or senior years have expected, in the past, for things to mean what they are labeled. But this is no longer the case.

I told my 97 year old mother about the “Just Eggs” product and she was confused. What do they have in them if not eggs? The label says Just Eggs. When I explained that the product is made of water, mung bean powder and canola oil she was shocked. “But that’s fraud!”

Mom is right, you know. We should demand that the product be labelled accurately and truthfully….although ”Just Beans” doesn’t have quite the same zip.

I looked up what federal agency is responsible for the proper and honest labelling of food and lo and behold, it is the Food and Drug Administration. Here are the FDA guidelines for food labeling. Guidance for Industry: Food Labeling Guide | FDA.

I propose that the burgeoning backyard chicken community start a campaign to demand that the FDA get “Just Eggs” accurately labeled. Send a copy of your letter to your Congressional Representatives and Senators. The FDA provides this info and address:

“Questions concerning the labeling of food products may be directed to the Food Labeling and Standards Staff (HFS-820), Office of Nutrition, Labeling, and Dietary Supplements, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, Food and Drug Administration, 5001 Campus Drive, College Park, MD 20740-3835, Telephone: (240) 402-2371.”

After telling Mom about “Just Eggs” being beans, I had to explain to her about the crickets. The world now has cricket flour in processed snacks. Especially in processed snacks that are advertised as being healthy for you.

There are companies selling cricket flour for cooking and baking—perhaps one can make bread or biscuits of the cricket flour? then we can be served bread, without a smidge of grain, and just eggs, that could never come from a chicken. If we are lucky, we could also get some ‘vegan bacon’ that doesn’t have a bit of pork in it and is manufactured with soybeans.

These are food choices now, but the United Nations climate agenda includes making these food choices into food staples, ultimately eliminating the real meat-based products.

“Coming food shortages” are always the proffered reason for incorporating crickets and other insects as well as soy, mung and other beans into our diets. But the real reason is to seize control of the food supply and farming industry. As farmers all over Europe are learning, there are many ways to create food shortages and the local globalist bureaucrats in the European Union are dedicated to making and enforcing anti-farming rules and laws designed to put farmers out of business. Citizens are being told new industrial “vertical farms” will replace the farmers, but they aren’t buying it. We reported on the European situation in 2022, and since then farmers and ranchers have only become more pressured.

“Just Eggs” is an important reminder that we need to support our farmers and ranchers now, to protect them and their continuing ability to deliver safe, natural, traditional foods to American citizens. Find a local source for eggs from grass fed chickens. Shop at farmers’ markets. Seek out local, non-vaccinated meat sources. And of course, start your own Victory garden. Our grandparents and great grandparents did it—so can we!

