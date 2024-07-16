Listen now:

At a time when some people we once identified as leaders in the freedom movement are denying threats to our freedom, such as the border crisis, we are heartened to introduce a relatively new face to you.

J. J. Carrell, a courageous, recently retired United States Border Patrol agent, tells the truth as you’ve never heard it before about the catastrophe now being inflicted upon our nation by the wildly open border.

J.J. contrasts his personal experiences in the decades before and during Biden.

For decades, he was hunting down illegal immigrants to catch them and send them back to where they came from, but before he recently retired, he was ordered to catch and release them into America, never to be seen again. He describes how nowadays, illegal immigrants are set free at airports with tickets to anywhere they want in America, with a new iPhone, cash in their pockets, contact with a [leftwing] NGO, and documents giving them access to many privileges to use our medical, social, and educational services.

Then, with a sympathy for their ultimate plight I’ve never heard about before, J.J. explains that after a year or two, the immigrant that Biden invited to America with his family loses all his privileges, becomes labeled an illegal immigrant and is denied a right to work permit, utterly betraying him and his family.

From J. J.’s physical courage to his new heroism as a truth-teller about the border crisis, J. J. has reinspired us. If there are vigorous, insightful, articulate men like him joining us, maybe… yes, maybe we can win back our freedoms. J.J. agrees that the globalists are out to destroy our nation on their way to dominating the world, and we conclude by urging American men to take back their manhood and to live by the Five Primary Principles:

Dare to trust in a loving God Express gratitude for all your gifts and opportunities Take responsibility at all times Stand firmly for freedom Become a source of love

J.J. Carrell’s book is Invaded: The Intentional Destruction of the American Immigration System, and his website is: https://www.jjcarrell.com/

He also has a new substack: Border Truth -J.J. Carrell | Substack

You, too, can be inspired by J.J. Carrell and informed by his experience and knowledge. Do your best to give J.J. a voice because his voice is truly that of freedom and love.