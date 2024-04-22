Gary Null: Before any more lives are lost, it is time to take a deeper look at the manufacture of madness….

View the documentary here.

Thank you, Gary Null, for your hard work in producing this documentary—Manufacturing MADNESS. And thank you to all those who have participated in highlighting the damages done for generations by psychiatry and calling for rational, humane and moral approaches to help and care for those afflicted with emotional distress and crisis.

Dr. Breggin and Gary Null have been working together for many decades. Gary was among the first journalists in the 1970’s to support Dr. Breggin’s successful anti-lobotomy campaign. The two of them have worked together ever since and Gary Null has hosted the Dr. Peter Breggin Hour on Gary’s Progressive Radio Network for several decades.

We also thank Patrick Hahn, for his participation in this documentary and his efforts to broadcast it more widely.

Resources

Medication Madness: The Roll of Psychiatric Drugs in Cases of Violence, Suicide and Crime by Peter Breggin, MD describes with detailed references how and why psychiatric drugs are so often dangerous to the patient being prescribed and to others.

For more information on better approaches to helping those in emotional crisis and about the history, marketing, and operation of psychiatry and the psychiatric drug industry see Toxic Psychiatry: Why Therapy, Empathy and Love Must Replace the Drugs, Electroshock, and Biochemical Theories of the "New Psychiatry" by Peter Breggin, M.D.

For details and data on how to more safely come off of psychiatric drugs see Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients, and Their Families by Peter Breggin MD.

