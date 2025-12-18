Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Got your email saying that Dr. Breggin continues to recover. Thank God.

I have sent this before but will send one more time for other commenters to learn.

I believe the most important thing for a stroke victim or to prevent a stroke is what my younger brother has done after he had two small strokes that put him in the hospital. In the past 5 years, in his 60's he has run two marathons after those strokes. He follows the science below.

Here's the science that I've proven on myself and others - not stroke but health victims.

BTW I lost my soul-mate to "modern medicine" (vaccine then psychotropic drugs was the (final) solution. As a result of the changed emotional "reality", I lost both of my kids and friends and eventually my job - there was something wrong with me. Now I am 100% healthy/active in my mid 70's. Blood pressure routinely 90 over 70.

Dr. Satchin Panda proved that having excess circulating glucose (ECG) in one's blood AT SUNDOWN causes inflammation continuously unabated all thru the night to almost an hour after awakening AND being exposed to light (the pancreas wakes up with the light but it takes almost an hour to remove the ECG. However the damage from inflammation has occurred all night. Thus the endothelial lining of ALL bloods is inflamed and thus less flexible- thus blood pressure increases and the exchange of oxygen is impeded. I do not know how long it takes for that damage to heal but I believe it is days not hours. I do know that not eating late ONE TIME has incredible benefits to athletic performance - in my mid 70's and a lifetime runner I have experimented on myself(I have a Phd in statsticis/design/etc) and performance improves drastically the next morning after not having eaten after 4PM the day before. My blood pressure is usually around 95 over 55 or lower but for decades it was 110/70- 120/80. I NEVER eat after 4PM SO I never have inflammation from ECG. NEVER. God Bless. God Speed to health.

It’s heartwarming to read that you are making strides in your rehabilitation journey! God Bless you, your wife Ginger and Dr James Thorp, for the recovery plan you are following and your own determination to work strenuously towards a full recovery, which with God’s help I’m sure in time, you will achieve! There’s no limit to recovery from having a stroke, despite the opinion of many doctors, my late mother proved it, and you and your Team will too! God speed with His and your challenge Dr Breggins! ✝️ 🙏🏻

