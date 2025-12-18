Fifteen days ago, [written November 10, 2025] we left our home to travel to a specialized clinic that treats people who have suffered brain injuries, including strokes, Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), or other neurological damage. Twelve hundred miles later, we arrived at The Villages in Florida.

We met with our dear friend and courageous patriot, James Thorp, MD, tonight to discuss our continuing odyssey, both the physical journey and the spiritual and emotional one we are embarked upon, as we seek to maximize the healing potential for Peter following his stroke in August of this year.

Join us as we share this continuing adventure with Dr. Jim Thorp and you all, our wonderful audience.

You can never know what life may have in store for you next!

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵Full Transcript (Auto-Transcribed)

Dr. Breggin had a sudden, life-changing stroke on August 11, 2025. MRI showed damage in the thalamus. The hospital Doctors said their job was to get him out as soon as possible. Our job as doctors once meant helping the patient first. That shift matters. It changes care, and it leaves people vulnerable.

We witnessed the same dynamic during COVID. Guidelines came from on high, and doctors followed orders instead of patients. Families were shamed when they asked questions. Some treatments were pushed without honest discussion about risks. We have worked for decades to expose harms from over-prescribed drugs. We will do the same for what we now see in the vaccine era.

A recent peer-reviewed study we coauthored examined neurological and psychiatric reports in VAERS. Cognitive decline, psychosis, suicidal ideation, seizures, and other injuries are listed again and again. Other teams have published meta-analyses linking COVID vaccines to neurologic and developmental problems in children. A few of these findings reached the public. Big pharma bought influence. Direct-to-consumer drug advertising greased the path. Newsrooms stopped asking hard questions.

We are caregivers and physicians. We are also a married team who chose life when facing loss. Faith sustained us. Rehabilitation, personal care, and therapies like hyperbaric oxygen are part of our recovery plan. We choose to look for daily blessings and to help others choose life and truth.

Patients deserve honest medicine. Families deserve open debate. The media should stop taking orders from advertisers and start serving the public. We urge clinicians to put the patient first. We urge citizens to insist on medical freedom and on transparency from those who profit from our silence. Speak up, vote, and protect your children. And demand accountability from institutions that failed us.

[December 15, 2025 update: Dr. Breggin is seeing remarkable healing and recovery as he continues his three-month rehabilitation program at the AVIV Clinic.]

