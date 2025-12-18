Maximizing the healing potential of a life-changing stroke
You can never know what life may have in store for you next!
Fifteen days ago, [written November 10, 2025] we left our home to travel to a specialized clinic that treats people who have suffered brain injuries, including strokes, Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), or other neurological damage. Twelve hundred miles later, we arrived at The Villages in Florida.
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We met with our dear friend and courageous patriot, James Thorp, MD, tonight to discuss our continuing odyssey, both the physical journey and the spiritual and emotional one we are embarked upon, as we seek to maximize the healing potential for Peter following his stroke in August of this year.
Join us as we share this continuing adventure with Dr. Jim Thorp and you all, our wonderful audience.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
First aired November 10, 2025 on AmericaOutLout.news
You can never know what life may have in store for you next!
Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵Full Transcript (Auto-Transcribed)
Dr. Breggin had a sudden, life-changing stroke on August 11, 2025. MRI showed damage in the thalamus. The hospital Doctors said their job was to get him out as soon as possible. Our job as doctors once meant helping the patient first. That shift matters. It changes care, and it leaves people vulnerable.
We witnessed the same dynamic during COVID. Guidelines came from on high, and doctors followed orders instead of patients. Families were shamed when they asked questions. Some treatments were pushed without honest discussion about risks. We have worked for decades to expose harms from over-prescribed drugs. We will do the same for what we now see in the vaccine era.
A recent peer-reviewed study we coauthored examined neurological and psychiatric reports in VAERS. Cognitive decline, psychosis, suicidal ideation, seizures, and other injuries are listed again and again. Other teams have published meta-analyses linking COVID vaccines to neurologic and developmental problems in children. A few of these findings reached the public. Big pharma bought influence. Direct-to-consumer drug advertising greased the path. Newsrooms stopped asking hard questions.
We are caregivers and physicians. We are also a married team who chose life when facing loss. Faith sustained us. Rehabilitation, personal care, and therapies like hyperbaric oxygen are part of our recovery plan. We choose to look for daily blessings and to help others choose life and truth.
Patients deserve honest medicine. Families deserve open debate. The media should stop taking orders from advertisers and start serving the public. We urge clinicians to put the patient first. We urge citizens to insist on medical freedom and on transparency from those who profit from our silence. Speak up, vote, and protect your children. And demand accountability from institutions that failed us.
[December 15, 2025 update: Dr. Breggin is seeing remarkable healing and recovery as he continues his three-month rehabilitation program at the AVIV Clinic.]
The Breggin Hour can be heard on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.
Find us at X: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Buy COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey by Peter and Ginger Breggin
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Got your email saying that Dr. Breggin continues to recover. Thank God.
I have sent this before but will send one more time for other commenters to learn.
I believe the most important thing for a stroke victim or to prevent a stroke is what my younger brother has done after he had two small strokes that put him in the hospital. In the past 5 years, in his 60's he has run two marathons after those strokes. He follows the science below.
Here's the science that I've proven on myself and others - not stroke but health victims.
BTW I lost my soul-mate to "modern medicine" (vaccine then psychotropic drugs was the (final) solution. As a result of the changed emotional "reality", I lost both of my kids and friends and eventually my job - there was something wrong with me. Now I am 100% healthy/active in my mid 70's. Blood pressure routinely 90 over 70.
Dr. Satchin Panda proved that having excess circulating glucose (ECG) in one's blood AT SUNDOWN causes inflammation continuously unabated all thru the night to almost an hour after awakening AND being exposed to light (the pancreas wakes up with the light but it takes almost an hour to remove the ECG. However the damage from inflammation has occurred all night. Thus the endothelial lining of ALL bloods is inflamed and thus less flexible- thus blood pressure increases and the exchange of oxygen is impeded. I do not know how long it takes for that damage to heal but I believe it is days not hours. I do know that not eating late ONE TIME has incredible benefits to athletic performance - in my mid 70's and a lifetime runner I have experimented on myself(I have a Phd in statsticis/design/etc) and performance improves drastically the next morning after not having eaten after 4PM the day before. My blood pressure is usually around 95 over 55 or lower but for decades it was 110/70- 120/80. I NEVER eat after 4PM SO I never have inflammation from ECG. NEVER. God Bless. God Speed to health.
It’s heartwarming to read that you are making strides in your rehabilitation journey! God Bless you, your wife Ginger and Dr James Thorp, for the recovery plan you are following and your own determination to work strenuously towards a full recovery, which with God’s help I’m sure in time, you will achieve! There’s no limit to recovery from having a stroke, despite the opinion of many doctors, my late mother proved it, and you and your Team will too! God speed with His and your challenge Dr Breggins! ✝️ 🙏🏻