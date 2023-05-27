I wonder if I shall ever get over the feeling that I am foolish. It comes over me when I think, “we have a world to save….” Or “globalists are trying to seize control of the world.”

I believe we have been programmed into thinking that those kinds of thoughts or perceptions are fiction, the stuff of James Bond films, dystopian scifi, or superhero movies. Not real life.

[continued below]

This conditioning causes us to curb our language almost without conscience or awareness of doing so.

So, it is with defiance toward the programming we have all been subjected to that I say, Oh my God! They are trying to take over the world! Look at the evidence. Look at the statistics. Look at the young people and healthy adults dropping dead, dying suddenly. Look at the “emergencies” that are being enforced by administrations across the globe.

Ground yourself in the concepts of the value of the individual. Embrace the ideas of individual freedom, responsibility, and identity. Remind yourself of God; in His image, we have been made. Dust off a copy of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Make these values a yardstick against which you can measure all that is happening or is planned to happen.

We find it striking to see how often the concepts of individuality, of individual rights, of freedom, of liberty, and of personal sovereignty are wholly lacking from documents laying out plans for our futures.

We, as human beings, are too often treated as some kind of hive or swarm with no distinguishing or important individual characteristics, contributions, or concerns.

If you start to feel small and dismissed when hearing or reading about plans for the future, think twice about whether that plan is to enhance your own life and those of your children and your neighbors. Or is the plan designed to steal further power for the elite of the world.

Professor and philosopher Yuval Noah Harari is the anointed seer for Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum. Harari, an atheist, assumes that God is dead. In his book Homo Deus, Harari writes that there is a new ‘religion’ in the world that “has already conquered most of the scientific establishment.” He calls it the data religion, or Dataism.1

Harari continues:

“Dataism was born from the explosive confluence of two scientific tidal waves….The life sciences have come to see organisms as biochemical algorithms. Simultaneously, in the eight decades, since Alan Turing formulated the idea of a Turing Machine, computer scientists have learned to engineer increasingly sophisticated electronic algorithms. Dataism puts the two together, pointing out that exactly the same mathematical laws apply to both biochemical and electronic algorithms. Dataism thereby collapses the barrier between animals and machines, and expects electronic algorithms to eventually decipher and outperform biochemical algorithms.”

Harari’s vision of Dataism is both ice-cold, heartless, and Godless. Each individual entity, be it a squash or a human being, is considered a bit of data. There is no inherent value, or preciousness to any human, infant or adult, or aged. There is no concept that God oversees our world and our lives.

If Harari’s claim, that Dataism is embraced by most of the scientific establishment, is true, science has completely lost its wonder and its spirit.

Dataism is more of an infection of the spirit than a “religion.” It leads to the absolute stripping of any individuality and meaning from any discrete entity in our world. The world, in all its wonder, is reduced to “1”s and “0”s. This concept seems to return to the primordial soup of faceless elements that would someday result in our Earth being born, than any modern, future development.

Harari gives birth to the ultimate meaningless faith that nothing has special meaning on Earth. This is tragic for Professor Harari as an individual. But his concepts, popularized by World Economic Forum and a fawning media, are a disaster for the people of Earth.

Harari and his cronies at WEF and other elite circles don’t even pretend to love humanity. One wonders if they treasure or take joy in the lives of anyone, even themselves. We can be dead certain that they do not love us. We are the elite’s expendables.

There are many discussions to be had about why liberty and individual human sovereignty are the very best systems for humans, and why oppressive totalitarian systems always, always end up in the deaths of millions of people.2 We have addressed this many times and will do so again. But there is a core perspective that we each need to be reminded about.

You matter. You, the unique human being standing on this earth in this time. You matter. Your life code, your DNA, is completely individual and belongs only to you. Your fingerprints are like no other’s prints. Your face forms a mosaic that enables those around you to recognize you in a crowd of hundreds, thousands of others. This is true of every human. Your human body holds mysteries, just as our physical earth does, that have not yet begun to be fathomed by science and medicine.

In addition to the mysteries of the physical universe, each of us humans also has the innate human capacity for love and for attachment, as well as for reason and for rationality. We are each a miracle package.

Do not let anyone reduce you to an insect, a member of a hive, an entity with no identity.

You matter. You, unique being, standing on this earth in this time, YOU matter.

Seize your sovereignty.

First Published by AmericaOutLoud.com.

Primary author Ginger Ross Breggin. She and her husband, Peter R. Breggin MD, are the authors of the bestselling new book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, with introductions by top COVID-19 scientists and physicians, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH; Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD; and Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD. Over 120,000 sold.

1 https://www.harpercollins.com/products/homo-deus-yuval-noah-harari?variant=32208307093538

2 http://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/BBOF.HTM