Southeastern United States Under Attack
forces converging to create the disaster we're witnessing...with Diana West
Diana West’s book American Betrayal is a must-read to understand the infiltration of our government by Communists and extreme Progressives starting in the Roosevelt era. Her immense knowledge, smooth logic, and intellectual courage seem to come so easily from her that we find ourselves learning in awe.
We had the privilege of talking with Diana West about the forces that converge to create the disaster we are witnessing in the United States — Appalachia and now Florida with Hurricane Milton. The seeds of treachery have been planted and nurtured for decades and are now producing unimaginable disasters in the Southeast US.
Further information relating to the impacts of the Milton and Helene hurricanes and the underlying reasons for the neglect are explored in our recent Substack reports:
First Published on AmericaOutLoud.news October 11, 2024
