Abstract

COVID jab harms are frequently discussed by many alert critics, but too often, an entire conversation goes by without mentioning the most obvious and overwhelming fact of all — In the first three years ending December 2023, nearly 20,000 COVID jab deaths from the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA “vaccines” were reported to the government through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Since less than one in one hundred actual deaths are likely to be reported to VAERS, two million is a reasonable estimate for actual COVID jab deaths. Meanwhile, the CDC and FDA forced out an unfavored DNA vaccine by Johnson and Johnson (J &J) after a mere 9 deaths from thrombosis. Why? Because Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and their collaborators had already decided to invest in and to push Moderna and Pfizer’s mRNA jabs when they announced the Decade of Vaccines in 2010.

Unprecedented, Catastrophic Reports of Vaccine Deaths

At the present time, more than 60 vaccines are FDA-approved for use in the U.S. for 26 different diseases.1 Since 1990, when VAERS was set up until 2021, a slight but steady rise in the number of vaccine deaths has been reported, but never exceeding a few hundred annually. In 2020, the year before the widespread use of the COVID jabs, only 171 deaths were reported for all these 60-plus vaccines.2 In 2021, when the COVID “vaccinations” were pushed throughout the country, the annual number of reported vaccine deaths abruptly skyrocketed from 171 to 10,5443 — an increase of 61 times from 2020 to 2021. COVID mRNA injections were slaughtering people.

This astronomical rise in reported vaccine deaths is dramatically illustrated in Graph 1, modified and taken from OpenVAERS.com:

Graph 1:

The data on the graph are stunning. As the new mRNA jabs were administered throughout the country, the vaccine death rate leaped as never before since VAERs were developed in 1990. The greatest catastrophe in the history of medicine and public health dominates the graph like a skyscraper of death.

If any doubts exist over whether those new deaths were caused by the COVID vaccines, then Graph 2 should dash those doubts. It shows that most of the reported deaths occurred within the first three days of the COVID injections. Of the total 10,544 jab deaths, 2,958 deaths occurred within the first three days of receiving the jabs, a clear confirmation of causality:

Graph 2

The data within the two graphs, which started pouring in soon after the COVID shots started distribution in December 2020, signaled a catastrophic warning to the CDC and the FDA that the new mRNA injections were causing an unprecedented onslaught of deaths and must be immediately stopped. That stoppage could and should have been made within days after a dozen or fewer deaths were initially reported.

Instead of admitting to and confronting the mass murder, The CDC and the rest of the government did nothing,4 and continue to do nothing, and persist in denying the importance of the unprecedented multitude of reports, even as they approach 20,000.

The CDC has not yet confirmed one single death due to the COVID vaccines. The CDC continues to make statements like this, “There is no increased risk for mortality among COVID-19 vaccine recipients.”5

The uniqueness of this outrageous genocidal denial is confirmed in a British medical journal, the BMJ:

While other countries have acknowledged deaths that were “likely” or “probably” related to mRNA vaccination, the CDC — which says that it has reviewed nearly 20,000 preliminary reports of death using VAERS (far more than other countries) — has not acknowledged a single death linked to mRNA vaccines.6 [Bold added.]

In summary, the VAERS reporting system, monitored by the CDC and the FDA, provides incontrovertible evidence that the COVID mRNA vaccines, products of Moderna and Pfizer, are continuing to cause mass deaths with the largest number of people ever killed by a medical disaster in the U.S. and around the world.

How Many Real mRNA Jab Deaths Are Represented by 20,000 Reports to VAERS

Studies of both VAERS for vaccine reports and FAERS for drug reports find between 10 and 100 unreported adverse events for every one reported.7 A 2017 report to Congress declared, “It is well known that all spontaneous reporting systems experience a high level of underreporting” (emphases added).8

When VAERS was specifically studied by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care on behalf of Health and Human Services (HHS), the report found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” to VAERS.9 In other words, not even one out of every 100 actual vaccine injuries are reported to VAERS. The nearly 20,000 reported deaths probably reflect at least two million actual mRNA injection deaths in America.

How Do We “Prove” an Association Between an mRNA Jab and Death

The evidence from the VAERS reports presented in Graphs 1-1 and 1-2 is undeniable. Unless some enormous other catastrophe befell America in the same year three years, with effects mimicking those known to be caused by the mRNA jabs in people and animals, there is no other logical explanation for the deluge of incoming death reports in the thousands. And even if some other potential catastrophe did surface, then the vaccine death naysayers would have to show that the newly discovered disaster not only mimicked the jabs but that it killed people as quickly as the jabs in the first one to three days. Clearly, in the past three to four years, no such alternative catastrophic cause for the deaths has surfaced. Indeed, the destruction caused by the mRNA injections is unprecedented in the history of medicine and science.

How the FDA Is Supposed to Determine If a Vaccine is Causing Deaths

Death is a discrete and unmistakable event, and a rare one in vaccines, which makes deaths especially easy to identify and count. For example, the investigator does not have to ask, “When did death begin?” or “How bad was it?” or “When did it end.” When reports of death are reported in vast numbers with short intervals between the injections and death — causation is inevitably established.

In October 1996, the FDA published a bulletin describing how to use their reporting system, the FAERS, to determine “causation.” The report included a table titled “Useful Factors for Assessing Causal Relationship Between Drug and Reported Adverse Event.” The first bulleted item was:10

Chronology of administration of agent, including beginning and ending of treatment and adverse event onset

In regard to the mRNA vaccinations, the largest number of onsets of deaths were within the first day of administration and the vast majority within three days of administration. Thousands of reports of injections followed quickly by death! Evidence for causation in medicine or epidemiology is very rarely so unequivocally convincing.

Some of the “mRNA vaccine death deniers” claim that VAERS and the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) reporting systems are never used to determine causation. Indeed, a cluster of reports, much less a deluge of them, is what the FDA or any observer is looking for as the first step in identifying a potential disaster.

What the FDA says, in a perfectly reasonable fashion, is that “For any given report, there is no certainty that a suspected drug caused the reaction.”11 That is obviously correct; the mere existence of one report does not usually establish causation. Nonetheless, the FDA recognizes in the same discussion that patterns of reports are routinely used to determine causation sufficiently to take policy actions, such as removing a drug from the market, and the agency describes a number of such events.

FDA Kills J&J DNA Vaccine After Relatively Fewer Deaths

Johnson and Johnson (J&J) produced a somewhat different but equally dangerous genetic vaccine based on DNA technology. After just three reports of death from blood clotting due to thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS),12 the FDA announced it was examining the threat. After nine reported TTS deaths, The FDA forced J&J’s product off the U.S. market.13,14 The FDA has still not so much as challenged the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA “vaccines” despite nearly 20,000 reports of death within the U.S.

In April 2021, when the FDA first made that announcement about investigating the J&J vax after a mere three reported deaths from TTS, there were 54 overall VAERS reports of TTS cases associated with the J&J jab.15 By October 24, 2022, there were 60 such reports for Pfizer and 26 for Moderna, with no investigation of either vaccine.

Why this great discrepancy between the appropriate, lifesaving rejection of J&J while Modern and Pfizer had gotten away with mass murder? J&J were considered expendable, while Moderna and Pfizer were the treasured investments of Western Empire billionaires, including Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and their cohorts. By the time Gates and Schwab announced the Decade of the Vaccines at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2010, their plans were already laid for using the Moderna and Pfizer jabs and Pfizer’s Chinese Communist connections16 as the cutting edge of their assault on humanity on the way to gaining wealth, power and global domination.17

Confirming Facts of Causation

There are other confirming facts about causation that can be posed as questions. First, is a vaccine-caused death reasonably possible as an occurrence? The answer is yes — vaccines are known to cause death. Second, is there a feasible and probable biological mechanism of death? Again, the answer is yes. The scientific literature is full of known and hypothetical ways that mRNA genetic vaccines can cause death, which we will document. Third, have deaths occurred in animals given the mRNA injection? And yes, there were so many deaths in multiple research studies that researchers warned against trying them on humans.18

And finally, could the catastrophe have been anticipated and avoided? And again, the answer is yes because virologists, including Anthony Fauci, knew enough to warn against testing on humans and because, as we shall document, the mRNA jabs were pushed through without routine testing.

Pfizer itself received more than 1,000 reports of death in the first 90 days of distribution of its mRNA jab, and the drug company and the FDA refused to release the information until forced by a court order.19

The question of causality has long been determined beyond a reasonable doubt.20 We may also conclude that anyone who denies this obvious reality has an ax to grind and that the ax is aimed at the heads of those who are being slaughtered as well as at the vaccine truth-tellers.

Evidence that the mRNA Booster Jabs Are Causing Illness and/or Deaths

A study of Cleveland Clinic’s 51,011 employees with an average age of 40 who voluntarily took the original and bivalent booster vaccines (intended for both the original COVID infection and for Omicron variants) came up with startling results:21 “The risk of COVID-19 also varied by the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses previously received. The higher the number of vaccines previously received, the higher the risk of contracting COVID-19” and “The multivariable analyses also found that the more recent the last prior COVID-19 episode was the lower the risk of COVID-19, and that the greater the number of vaccine doses previously received the higher the risk of COVID-19.” In summary, COVID infection provided natural immunity, and COVID jabs increased the likelihood of further infections. The study, which is pro-COVID vaccine, did not discuss deaths and approved their own paltry estimate of 30% for preventing COVID.

Excess Deaths

An interactive chart on Our World in Data shows excess deaths from early January 2020 through October 31, 2023, in the United States.22 Starting at less-than-expected mortality just before COVID-19 arrived in force, the American excess mortality began climbing gradually in 2020. Then, in 2021, with the rollout of the vaccines, the number of deaths abruptly rose in a sharp spike to one million excess deaths on January 16, 2022. After early 2022, the excess mortality rates continue higher, staying slightly above one million annually until the chart ends on October 32, 2023, as the increased mortality persists. The excess deaths are almost certainly from the continuing infliction of COVID mRNA vaccines and boosters on Americans, as well as delayed deaths from earlier COVID mRNA vaccines.

Edward Dowd summarized findings on excess deaths in the U.S. in his book “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022.23 He reported,

2020 saw a spike in deaths in America, smaller than you might imagine during a pandemic… But then, in 2021, the stats people expected went off the rails. The CEO of the OneAmerica insurance company publicly disclosed that during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, death in people of working age (18–64) was 40 percent higher than it was before the pandemic. Significantly, the majority of the deaths were not attributed to COVID.

Canada has also experienced a rise in excess mortality each year from 2019 to 2022, when the greatest jump in deaths occurred. The 2022 rise in excess deaths included a 135% rise in “unexplained deaths,”24 strongly suggesting that they were caused by the COVID mRNA vaccine technology and not COVID. Extreme suppression of all criticism of the mRNA vaccines in Canada would greatly discourage healthcare providers from making any negative reports about the COVID vaccines, so the deaths remain “unexplained.”

The Expose documents that “In 2021, the US saw almost 700,000 excess deaths, with another 360,000 excess deaths by November 11, 2022.” For Europe, in the same time periods, 382,000 and 309,000 excess deaths occurred.25

Unanswered Questions

There are two important scientific questions beyond causation that remain valid controversies: “How many people have the genetic jabs already killed?” and “How many more will have delayed premature deaths in the future?” Based on nearly 20,000 reports of mRNA jabs to the government, I have explained why my estimate of at least 2,000,000 deaths to date seems reasonable or probable, but we need more research to confirm the actual number.26 But concerning the numbers who will die months and years after their mRNA jabs, we cannot yet begin to estimate the potential carnage. That is why the scientific standard, until now, has been to study vaccines for up to twenty years under FDA supervision before approving them.

But as already noted, as little as 9 deaths caused the FDA and CDC to force J&J’s DNA COVID injection off the market, in preference to the jabs by Moderna and Pfizer in which Bill Gates and Western Empire cohort has been investing in and developing for more than a decade. Now, 20,000 reported deaths are being ignored, denied, and lied about.

That is the power that the Western Empire imposes upon humanity around the world, but as the BMJ recognizes, the denial of deaths has reached an especially absurd level in America. America has the highest number of jab deaths and the greatest denial about it. That is because America is the main potential opposition to the global predators, and so they have come down hardest upon us, including the heads of our own health and military agencies.

We are looking at a vast mass murder — murder for profit, power, and grandiose ambitions to control humanity.

Authored by Peter R. Breggin MD

References:

1 List of Vaccines Used in United States | CDC

2 https://www.openvaers.com./covid-data. Data is taken from the interactive bar graph of deaths reported in America by placing the cursor over the specific red-colored bar.

3 https://www.openvaers.com./covid-data Near the top of the page is a very small toggle switch in the middle of the page, where you must choose U.S./Territories/ Unknown rather than All VAERS COVID Reports.

The data will be current, with larger totals for adverse events than used in this report.

4 Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin. (2021). COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey. Chapter 11.

5 COVID-19 Vaccination and Non–COVID-19 Mortality Risk — Seven Integrated Health Care Organizations, United States, December 14, 2020–July 31, 2021 | MMWR (cdc.gov) The statement appears on the website and on an accompanying article as October 22, 2021, well into the massive vaccine killings in a report titled COVID-19 Vaccination and Non–COVID-19 Mortality Risk — Seven Integrated Health Care Organizations, United States, December 14, 2020–July 31, 2021.

6 BMJ Investigation by Jennifer Block, Investigative Reporter. Is the US’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Broken? BMJ 2023; 383 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.p2582 (Published 10 November 2023) https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj.p2582. Also see Megan Redshaw, “CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Broken: Report,” The Epoch Times, November 29, 2023, p. B1.

7 Ibid.

8 https://rxview.adverahealth.com/calculating-the-reporting-rate-of-adverse-events-in-faers-a-new-methodology

9 Grant Final Report Grant ID: R18 HS 017045 Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS) Inclusive dates: 12/01/07 – 09/30/10 Principal Investigator: Lazarus, Ross, MBBS, MPH, Mme, GDCompSci Team members: Michael Klompas, MD, MPH Performing Organization: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. Project Officer: Steve Bernstein Submitted to: The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 540 Gaither Road Rockville, MD 20850 www.ahrq.gov Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event

10 The Clinical Impact of Adverse Event Reporting. A MEDWATCH continuing education article.

Produced as a service by the Staff College, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration, October 1996. Table 4, p. 6. https://breggin.com/MedWatch-The-Clinical-Impact-of-Adverse-Event-Reporting.pdf

11 Questions and Answers on FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) | FDA. (Emphases added.)

12 CDC Investigating 3 Deaths After J&J Vaccine, New VAERS Data Include 584 More Reports of Deaths After COVID Vaccines • Children’s Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org) Other names for this disorder are Vaccine-induced Prothrombotic Immune Thrombocytopenia (VIPIT) or Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT).

13 FDA puts the brakes on J&J vaccine after 9th clotting death reported | Ars Technica and J&J Covid-19 vaccine no longer available in the US | CNN and J&J Covid-19 vaccine no longer available in the US | CNN

14 Letter to the FDA: Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), a New and Dangerous Syndrome from Certain COVID Vaccines – Do We Have Them All? – DailyClout

15 Letter to the FDA: Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), a New and Dangerous Syndrome from Certain COVID Vaccines – Do We Have Them All? – DailyClout

CDC Investigating 3 Deaths After J&J Vaccine, New VAERS Data Include 584 More Reports of Deaths After COVID Vaccines • Children’s Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org) Other names for this disorder are Vaccine-induced Prothrombotic Immune Thrombocytopenia (VIPIT) or Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT).

16 Pfizer has ties to Chinese Communist companies Pfizer strikes a deal with newly formed China biotech | BioPharma Dive and through its German partner BioNTech which also has ties to China BioNTech expands in Asia with China COVID vaccine JV and Singapore HQ | Fortune

17 Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin. (2021). COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.

18 Robert Malone and a colleague from MIT wrote a review and lab research paper in 2020 that states the lethal problems with the mRNA vaccines in animals indicates they are not safe to experiment on humans. (100) Could This Man Have Saved the World? (substack.com). For more evidence of failures to make a safe and effective genetic vaccine, see Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin. (2021). COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, Chapter 11.

19 Why a Judge Ordered FDA to Release Covid-19 Vaccine Data Pronto (bloomberglaw.com)

20 Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin. (2021). COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, Chapter 11.

21 Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Bivalent Vaccine (medrxiv.org)

22 Excess mortality: Cumulative deaths from all causes compared to projection based on previous years (ourworldindata.org)

23 “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 (Children’s Health Defense): Dowd, Ed, de Becker, Gavin, Kennedy Jr., Robert F.: 9781510776395: Amazon.com: Books

24 These Numbers Should Be Front Page News: Canada Reports 135% Spike in Deaths From ‘Unspecified Causes’ (substack.com) and here is the Canadian Statistics report: Deaths, 2022 (statcan.gc.ca).

25 Secret Plan Exposed: Government & Pfizer Documents Implicate Gates & Schwab in Depopulation Scheme – The Expose (expose-news.com)

26 In an article published on October 29, 2021, Joel S. Hirschhorn, MD, provided a sophisticated discussion about the possible numbers of vaccine deaths, but like most other analysts, he does not base his conclusions on the deaths reported to VAERS. He describes a possible two million deaths from a combination of COVID, COVID-19 vaccines, and “collateral impacts.” But that was more than two years before my new estimate of 2 million deaths from the vaccines alone, and now, 2+ years later, his estimate might be coming very close to mine. Nearly Two Million Americans Dead from COVID Vaccines, Infections, and Collateral Impacts: Dr. Joel Hirschhorn – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators