Our guest today has found himself becoming a specialist in the greatest human evil. He faces horror with courage, persistence, and hard work despite having Congress, the media, and just about everyone else turn their backs on him.

I was inspired during our preshow chat to observe, “Where there is great power, there is great evil. And where there is great evil, it’s turning out that systematic child abuse is a hallmark.” The two are inextricably intertwined, great power and great evil, and the combination of enormous power and evil seems inevitably to spawn the greatest perversity known to human beings: extreme child abuse involving sexual, emotional, physical, and spiritual domination and torture. The abuse appears systematic, compulsively driven like a satanic-like impulse. [continue reading below]

But there is great importance to accepting, facing, and fighting against rampant child abuse. It confirms once again that we are facing unmitigated evil in the world that grows in proportion to the growing power of global predators.

Well, Ginger has not waited until our next lifetime. She has felt the necessity to dive into the subject, and that is in part how we got to J. J. Carrell, who feels very much the same way as Ginger… and now me. When you hear J. J. Carrell, you will be struck by his incredibly sincere eloquence and his command of the facts. Your faith in humanity will be reaffirmed.

You will seldom see or listen to a discussion as genuine and unique as this one. I learned from listening to J. J. and Ginger, and then I even learned from my own observations, as I remembered an uncanny connection toward the end. Consistent with pederasty being associated with men in power, I remembered how one of the greatest philosophers of the Western World, Plato, the man who laid the philosophical basis for totalitarianism, also advocated pederasty. He may be among the earliest advocates of child abuse when he described how wise men like himself could take young boys as their lovers.

Having further researched the subject after the show, I find that while Plato described pederasty as a serious preoccupation of the people surrounding him, even being openly discussed in a convivial drinking session among his associates, it’s not clear what Plato himself specifically thought or did, other than it was going on around him, he did not reject it, and he gave it thoughtful consideration. None of that is good.

I will be surprised if this show does not sharpen your thinking about good and evil, about how the abuse of the most innocent among us, the children, is perpetrated by people in power, and how the Biden Administration has enabled the massive unsupervised release of hundreds of thousands of children to fates too unbearable to fully imagine.

