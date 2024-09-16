Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Our honored guest today is Jacqui Deevoy, a courageous freelance journalist who is in the United Kingdom. With enormous moral courage, she is investigating one of the darkest sides of humanity — the intentional murder of medical patients, euphemistically called euthanasia, that is spreading throughout Great Britain, Europe, Canada, and now the United States.

Voluntary and involuntary euthanasia began ramping up during the COVID hospitalizations but were also occurring prior to 2020.

Jacqui Deevoy vividly describes her attempts to gain the attention of authorities or any media in Great Britain to this moral outrage of murdering patients who are in no way at risk of dying on their own. The involuntary euthanasia involved young people and older people, including her father. The motives seem to vary from reducing costs for Britain’s socialized medicine to outright brutality.

These same attitudes abound in America and are reaching toward the same scale as in Great Britian and are also completely covered up by the authorities and the media.

Jacqui is as eloquent as she is courageous and persistent, so much so that on the air, Dr. Breggin recommended that people financially support her work.

At the same time, we must become alert to what is going on in the United States.

She will soon publish a new book, Murdered by the State, which is appropriately titled.

Follow Jacqui on Twitter @JacquiDeevoy1.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news Sept. 14, 2024

