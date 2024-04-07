Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Peter and Ginger Breggin interview Frank Zelenko, who is well-known as the younger brother of Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, MD. Frank has devoted himself to furthering the world’s knowledge of his brother’s lifesaving Zelenko Protocols. These protocols treat not only COVID-like viruses but also all single-strand or RNA viruses like COVID, the flu, some encephalomyelitis, German measles, hepatitis, yellow fever, and many others.

[Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, MD]

Frank discusses his experience on the phone as his brother’s assistant, talking day and night to thousands of patients about the protocols, putting the patients in touch with his brother, and following them up — all with no deaths. He tells us where his brother got his original information on making his protocols — and it comes shockingly from the heart of the virology research establishment.

Those in power within science knew from the beginning that the Zelenko Protocols worked and forcibly withheld them from healthcare providers and patients alike.

We go on to talk about Zev, the origins of his belief in God, how much we loved him and learned from him, and how near to him we continue to feel. We have had many discussions with Frank before and after the recording of the show, and for me, only many other shows, including my interview on Frank’s podcast, which I highly recommend, Truth Fanatics ep. 216 – Dr. Peter Breggin (clouthub.com)

We have developed enormous respect for Frank’s profound knowledge and thinking about Judaism, early human intellectual and spiritual history, including Plato, and the connections he makes to modern evil in the form of global predators. You will enjoy Frank and learn from him.

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators