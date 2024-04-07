The lifesaving Zelenko protocols and legacy
Those in power within science knew from the beginning that the Zelenko Protocols worked and forcibly withheld them from healthcare providers and patients alike.
Peter and Ginger Breggin interview Frank Zelenko, who is well-known as the younger brother of Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, MD. Frank has devoted himself to furthering the world’s knowledge of his brother’s lifesaving Zelenko Protocols. These protocols treat not only COVID-like viruses but also all single-strand or RNA viruses like COVID, the flu, some encephalomyelitis, German measles, hepatitis, yellow fever, and many others.
[Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, MD]
Frank discusses his experience on the phone as his brother’s assistant, talking day and night to thousands of patients about the protocols, putting the patients in touch with his brother, and following them up — all with no deaths. He tells us where his brother got his original information on making his protocols — and it comes shockingly from the heart of the virology research establishment.
We go on to talk about Zev, the origins of his belief in God, how much we loved him and learned from him, and how near to him we continue to feel. We have had many discussions with Frank before and after the recording of the show, and for me, only many other shows, including my interview on Frank’s podcast, which I highly recommend, Truth Fanatics ep. 216 – Dr. Peter Breggin (clouthub.com)
We have developed enormous respect for Frank’s profound knowledge and thinking about Judaism, early human intellectual and spiritual history, including Plato, and the connections he makes to modern evil in the form of global predators. You will enjoy Frank and learn from him.
Dr Vladimir Zelenko of blessed memory share his protocol worldwide for free, many of us meet him trough telegram and was the light in dark moments for humanity, thank you Frank Zelenko for being the voice of your brother, and continuing his work of saving millions of lives he is with us as long as we want him to be 💌💌take care. Your brother must be very proud of you 🔥
I bought his zstack and thank God I did!