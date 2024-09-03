Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

The United Nations Summit of the Future is being promoted as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to “transform the global governance!” It is scheduled at the UN in New York City for September 22-23, 2024. The top priority for the meeting is to “Transform global governance and turbocharge the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.”[1] Our guest, colleague, and journalist, Alex Newman, is preparing to go to the Summit of the Future, inspiring this column.[2]

At the upcoming meeting, UN Secretary Antonio Guterres plans to ask for a vote empowering him to decide when the next “global shock” of any kind seems to be developing in any country so that he can then organize the response to it on behalf of the world.[3]

For those of you who have thought that transforming “global governance” or “the new global order” was a “conspiracy theory,” it is a common conversation among the world’s global predators. The UN Secretary-General is so enthralled with his role as a leader of the globalist government he has been promoting himself for that role for years, calling for more power in reforming or transforming what he himself calls the “new global order”[4]or global governance.”[5]

Now consider that Guterres is a well-known malicious Marxist activist under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, which has strongly supported him.[6] No surprise, in turn, that Guterres supports China as well. He publically invited the Communists to have a greater hand in global governance. As one UN headline boasts, “Guterres urges G7 and China to drive momentum for global governance reform.”[7]

Confirming Our Concept of Global Empires

The title of the above article, “Guterres urges G7 and China to drive momentum for global governance reform,” illustrates the collaboration of the Western and the Eastern Global Empires as they also vie to rule the new evolving world governance. It enables us to give you a thumbnail description of who we believe controls the world.

The G7 represents the wealthiest developed nations, plus close involvement with the European Union (EU).[8] This places the G7 into the center of the Western Global Empire. However, the actual ruling bodies are a complex of entities that stand about the nations themselves, such as the banking system, the Deep States, the military-industrial complex, the Western billionaires, and the global corporations. Meanwhile, the Chinese Communists rule the Eastern Global Empire, although their tentacles reach deeply into the Western world.

A few other entities of lesser power, such as Russia and the Islamic Empire, stand somewhat outside the circle of the world’s ruling predators, sometimes making alliances with them but also fighting with them. The article and its title also illustrate the role that is being given to the UN in facilitating their collaborations. At the same time, the UN itself leans considerably more toward China than the West.

Precisely what sort of “global governance” or “global order” do you suppose Marxist Guterres and the Chinese Communists will impose on us?

Now consider that Guterres is proposing to “transform the global governance” by turbocharging the UN “2030” agenda. In 2023, the UN called the document “Transforming Our World.”[9] The document reads like a grandiose Marxist high school student telling the whole world what it should do when he runs it. Or, at its most benign, it is simply a wish list, a basketful of utopian Marxist nonsense. It has been fully adopted by the World Economic Forum[10] and many globalist corporations and institutions, and even into the global educational system.

Alex Newman! Everyone Must Pay Attention to Him

As noted earlier, our radio show guest, journalist Alex Newman, will be going to the UN to report on its monstrous Summit of the Future. The UN is asking its 192 nations to replace the sovereignty of their nations and their citizens with the sovereignty of the UN, a front group that is ultimately under the control of the Western Global and Eastern Global Empires.[11],[12]

We have been working closely with Alex Newman, sharing information and views on the growing world governance and the UN’s role in it,[13] which I now view as centered in two competing global empires, acting as all empires have always done—vying to slaughter or enslave as many people as possible.

Alex Newman has led the way in his efforts to actually attend as many global events as possible, in his own words, trying to serve God by getting the information out as widely as possible. We believe he may be the first to fully understand the degree to which global predators are using the UN as their launching pad to world domination. This proposed UN “emergency platform” will empower the Secretary-General to seize the relevant functions of national governments in order to resist the alleged or potential new “shock.”

Exactly what constitutes a world-shocking event? He literally says it can be anything, “even Black Swan events.” No, that’s not an ecological disaster involving birds. A black swan event is defined in dictionaries as a “high-impact event that is unpredicted or unexpected”—in other words, it’s “anything I say it is.”

This latest UN-Globalist assault began in March 2023, when the Secretary-General of the UN announced that he and his global organization were the only ones able and anointed to take on the next world “shock” of any kind.[14],[15]That’s as close as possible to a globalist announcing, “On the next available threat, I become emperor of the world.”

Alex and I both fear the voting representatives of the world’s governments will come to heal and cede these incredible new “emergency” powers to this criminal Marxist, Guterres. Why? Because every greedy globalist, which is much of the world’s leadership, wants a piece of the action when it comes to the control and exploitation of the entire world.

You don’t want that? Neither do we. Join the fight in every way you can—it’s getting closer and closer to the day when it will be too late to resist.

